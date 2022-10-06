Read full article on original website
abc57.com
Sounds of the '60s Music Event benefitting Food Bank to be held October 29
ELKHART, Ind. - A music event benefitting the Food Bank of Northern Indiana will be held on October 29 at the Omega Event Center in Elkhart. The Sounds of the '60s Music Event is a fundraiser for the Food Bank and the Trey Gray Foundation for Huntington's Disease. Guests are...
abc57.com
Learn about healthy eating, vegan organizations at Michiana VegFest October 23
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The Michiana VegFest 2022 returns to South Bend on October 23 at the Century Center. This free event will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and features speakers, cooking demos, and products focused on the vegan lifestyle. “VegFest is a chance to spotlight the...
22 WSBT
City of Dowagiac hosts Under the Harvest Moon Festival
Just in time for the full moon, the Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce presents the Under the Harvest Moon Festival this weekend. It celebrates Michigan's beautiful autumn colors with Michigan-grown produce, antiques and handmade merchandise. There will be vintage tractors on display and horse-drawn wagon tours of the city. The event...
abc57.com
Free Dia de los Muertos concert at the Morris October 30
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Symphony Orchestra will perform a free concert for Dia de los Muertos at 3 p.m. on October 30. The concert features mariachi opera singer Vanessa Alonzo and traditional Mexican trio, Trio Chapultepec, alongside the South Bend orchestra. A community celebration will take place...
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Tiny Tina
(WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Sarah Myers from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to Tiny Tina!. Tiny Tina is around 2-2.5 years old, so she still...
abc57.com
Elkhart High School hosts Track or Treat October 30
ELKHART, Ind. - Elkhart High School is hosting a Track or Treat event at Rice Field on October 30. The event will run from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the high school's Freshman Division building, located at 1 Blazer Boulevard in Elkhart. While this is a free event, food from...
abc57.com
Residents encouraged to participate in Plymouth Forward survey
PLYMOUTH, Ind. - Plymouth residents are encouraged to help city leaders develop the next Comprehensive Plan for 2040 by filling out the Plymouth Forward input survey. The Comprehensive Plan reflects the long-term vision of Plymouth residents. It also addresses problems the city faces and what solutions work best for the community.
abc57.com
Elkhart River Restoration Association to release 3,000 walleye fish into the river
GOSHEN, Ind. -- The Elkhart River Restoration Association will launch boats from Shanklin Park and Violett Cemetery on Monday, with the intention of releasing approximately 3,000 walleye fish into the Elkhart River. The community is invited to watch when the boats launch around 12:30 p.m. According to officials with the...
abc57.com
South Bend Cubs getting larger LED video board, new auxiliary board
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Cubs announced new LED displays will be installed at Four Winds Field for the 2023 season. The main video display will be approximately 38 feet high by 75 feet wide and will use 1.1 million pixels. The original display was 23 feet high by 54 feet wide.
abc57.com
Bremen man drowns while kite surfing on Lake Michigan
LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. - A Bremen man died after kite surfing on Lake Michigan on Saturday, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. At 5:23 p.m. Central Standard Time, La Porte County dispatch got a 911 call about a man who nearly drowned while kite surfing near Washington Park Beach.
Gary mayor presents $1.5M check to YWCA of Northwest Indiana at annual Circle of Friends gala
ABC7's Samantha Chatman and her father DJ Sam Chatman hosted the event at the Hard Rock Casino.
abc57.com
Section of Johnston Street closed October 11-15
GOSHEN, Ind. - A section of Johnston Street will be closed starting on Tuesday, according to the City of Goshen. The road will be closed west of Woodridge Court while crews install a new sewer tap for a nearby assisted living site development. The area will be closed through Saturday.
Cass County man wins $500K on scratch off lottery ticket
(CBS DETROIT) - A Cass County man won $500,000 after stopping to purchase a scratch off lottery ticket during one of his lunch breaks.The 24-year-old, who chose to stay anonymous, purchased the ticket at Short Stop Convenience Store, located at 100-102 East Sherwood Street in Decatur."I stopped at the store on my lunch break and bought a Cashword ticket while I was there," said the player. "When I got back to work, I started scratching the ticket and revealed three words. I left my ticket on my desk, and when I got back to my office later that afternoon, I started scratching it again. I kept revealing more and more words and when I was done scratching, I realized I had 10 words for a $500,000 prize."The lucky player said when he got home from work he had his mom look at the ticket to make sure he was reading it right, as he couldn't believe it.He recently claimed his prize and says that with his winnings he plans to pay bills and then save the rest. Each $10 Cashword ticket offers people a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $500,000.
24 dogs arrive in West Michigan after being rescued from Hurricane Ian
A plane carrying pets rescued from hurricane-damaged areas landed in West Michigan Sunday afternoon.
WNDU
Mullen Automotive eyes residency at old Mishawaka Hummer, ELMS plant
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka plant where Hummers were once made is one step closer to having new ownership again. The current owner, Electric Last Mile Solutions, declared bankruptcy in June. Their assets were set to be sold at auction on Friday in federal bankruptcy court in Delaware. But...
abc57.com
South Bend Fire responds to fire on Northside Boulevard
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Fire Department responded to a commercial fire in the 2000 block of Northside Blvd., near Indiana University South Bend's campus, on Monday morning. At 11:39 a.m., crews responded to the scene. Firefighters were able to get the flames under control in 15 minutes.
rvbusiness.com
WAY Celebrates Grand Opening of Expansive Elkhart HQ
Hundreds of well-wishers on Wednesday (Oct. 5) helped WAY, the Elkhart, Ind.-based distributor of a wide variety of RV components and appliances, celebrate the grand opening of its impressive new 800,000-square-foot headquarters. Located on the north side of the Indiana Toll Road, just west of County Road 17, WAY’s massive...
22 WSBT
South Bend restaurant catches fire Saturday morning
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Firefighters were called to Polito's Pizza in the 400 block of North Hickory Road just before 10:30 a.m. Saturday after calls came in reporting light smoke coming from the building. Crews at the scene worked to put out flames on the roof of the...
abc57.com
Domestic violence survivor shedding light on local resources
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind., --- October is national Domestic Violence Awareness Month and a local domestic violence survivor is now working to spread the word about resources available in LaGrange County and across Michiana. “Realizing that what happened to me wasn’t in vein and that I should use it to take...
