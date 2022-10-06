Read full article on original website
Rock Island grad honored by L’Oreal Paris
Rock Island native Jasmine Babers has been honored with a 2022 L’Oréal Paris Women of Worth award. One of 10 winners (and the only from the Midwest), Women of Worth honors extraordinary women who selflessly volunteer their time to serve their communities, according to the program website. This signature philanthropic program embodies the L’Oréal Paris belief that “Every Woman Is Worth It” by elevating women who find beauty in giving back.
Seriously spooktacular Halloween family fun in the QCA
The Halloween season is upon us, and you can take the whole gang to some of these frightfully ghoulish events for family fun!. 6:30-8:00 p.m. – Not So Scary Halloween Walk, Quad City Botanical Center, Lighted walk through the gardens after dark. Kids receive a good bag. Costumes welcome. Tickets required (free for members).
Iowa author has ax to find in Bettendorf talk
Ed Epperly has been obsessed with a mass murder in a tiny Iowa town for over 65 years. The unassuming 87-year-old retired college professor will bring his fiendish tales of the 1912 Villisca, Iowa axe murders to the Bettendorf Public Library on Friday, Oct. 14. The 1:30 p.m. free talk is part of the library’s October Community Connections.
Red Cross sets training for volunteers to help with hurricane destruction
American Red Cross volunteers from across the country are working around the clock in Florida to provide food, shelter and comfort for people facing the heartbreaking devastation left behind by Hurricane Ian. More than 1,500 Red Crossers from all 50 states and the District of Columbia are focused on reaching out to offer relief and support so that no one faces this tough time alone, a news release says.
Indigenous Peoples Day observed Monday
Indigenous Peoples Day will be observed from 6-8:30 p.m. Monday at Deere-Wiman Carriage House, 817 11th Ave., Moline. Parking is available along the street or the parking lot southwest of the Carriage House. Prayer and ceremony will be featured, along with a discussion of “What is Indigenous Peoples Day?” For...
Gandhi’s grandson will give free talk at Centennial
Augustana College will launch its new Global Lecture Series with Arun Manilal Gandhi, grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, with a free lecture on Monday, Nov. 14, at 7 p.m. in Centennial Hall, 3703 7th Ave., Rock Island. The Augustana Global Lecture Series, coinciding with International Education Week on Nov. 14-17, celebrates...
REVIEW: Geneseo play lovingly recalls glory of radio days
There’s a lot more to producing a live radio play than having actors holding scripts, standing and playing their parts in front of a microphone. That is for darn sure, if you have been lucky enough to see the thoroughly entertaining “Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play,” which will end its Richmond Hill Players run on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 3 p.m. at the Barn Theater in Richmond Hill Park, Geneseo.
Pet of the Week | Trixie and Roxie
It’s time for our Pet of the Week! Trixie and Roxie are a 5-month-old dynamic duo and are available for adoption at the Humane Society of Scott County.
Learn about clinical trials at free Gilda’s Club workshop
Gilda’s Club will host a free educational workshop entitled “Frankly Speaking About Cancer: Clinical Trials” for anyone impacted by cancer on Thursday, Oct. 13, from 6-7:30 p.m. at Gilda’s Club Quad Cities Davenport Clubhouse, 1351 W. Central Park Ave.,, Suite 200, Davenport. Dr. Jad El Masri,...
Scott County Iowa legislative candidates invited to interfaith forum
Candidates in contested Scott County races for Iowa legislative seats have been invited to participate in an interfaith forum. The candidate forum, hosted by Beit Shalom Chai Impact, is intended for candidates to respond to questions from voters representing minority faith communities. Candidates will have the opportunity to address questions and potential concerns, including rising anti-Semitism and other forms of hatred, and to share their respective viewpoints regarding legislating theological issues.
Officials search for Davenport work-release escapee
Authorities are on the lookout for Darron Javares Paul Baynes, convicted of robbery first degree in Scott County. According to a release, Baynes failed to report back to the Davenport Work Release Center as required Friday, October 7. Baynes is described as a 25-year-old Black male, 6′ 4″ and 185 pounds. He was admitted to the work release facility on October 5, a news release says.
14-year-old charged in Rock Island shooting
On Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at approximately 3:02 p.m., the Rock Island Police. Department responded to a 911 call of a gunshot victim inside Quick’s store, 1501 5th. Street. A suspect fired one shot inside the store striking the victim and then fled the. scene on foot, according to...
1 transported after 3-vehicle crash Friday
One person was transported to a hospital after a three-vehicle crash Friday in Jo Daviess County. The crash happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. Friday on Highway 20 East, just east of East Evans Road near rural Stockton, Ill., according to a news release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.
Man arrested for QC homicide Sunday
A 28-year-old man faces a charge of murder in connection with a homicide Sunday in Rock Island. On Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 at approximately 2:16 p.m., the Rock Island Police Department responded to a 911 call of shots fired in the 1500 block of 8th Street, according to a Sunday night release.
Body found in storage unit; charges pending
UPDATE: According to the Investigations Division of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, an autopsy was scheduled for Monday for a body found in a storage unit in Knox County on Friday. Officials are waiting on an official identification before names are released. Most likely, law enforcement will wait on...
Police: Suspect led Sunday night chase, tossed gun, tried to punch officer
A 35-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after police say he led police on a bi-state pursuit, threw a gun in the grass, and tried to punch an officer. Adrian Neeley faces felony charges of eluding – speed 25 mph over the limit – second or subsequent; control of a firearm by a felon; and serious misdemeanor charges of assault on persons in certain occupations and possession of controlled substance – first offense, court records say.
UPDATE: Person of interest in homicide case taken into custody
UPDATE: Law enforcement officials took Christopher Prichard into custody Sunday morning in connection to the death of Angela Prichard. According to a release from Richard Rahn, the Iowa Department of Public Safety Special Agent in charge of the case, “During the early morning hours of October 9, 2022, Jackson County resident, Christopher Prichard was taken into custody without incident by law enforcement officials. He was arrested on warrants issued on September 30, 2022 for: Adjudicated Charge(s) – Violation of No Contact Order/Protective Order-Contempt. Original Charge(s) – Violation of No Contact/Protection Order Contempt. Prichard is currently being housed in the Jackson County Sheriffs’ jail. The investigation into the death of Angela Prichard is ongoing An autopsy by the Office of the Iowa State Medical Examiner is scheduled for today. No further information will be released at this time.”
Police: Suspect faces felony charge after trying to siphon gas at business
A 47-year-old Davenport man faces multiple charges after Davenport Police say he tried to siphon gasoline from vehicles at a Davenport business. Shane Montgomery faces a felony charge of second-degree criminal mischief, an aggravated misdemeanor charge of possession of burglary tools, and a serious misdemeanor charge of trespass – injury or damage greater than $300, court records say.
