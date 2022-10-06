To mark the 20th anniversary of ‘Sound of the Underground’, Girls Aloud will release a special seven-inch single vinyl in honour of the late Sarah Harding. Due to be released on December 9, the seven-inch vinyl for ‘Sound of the Underground’ will be limited to 5,000 copies with 100 per cent of the profits going to The Sarah Harding Breast Cancer Appeal – part of The Christie Charitable Fund – which was established following Harding’s passing at the age of 39 in September last year.

CANCER ・ 1 DAY AGO