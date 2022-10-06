Read full article on original website
Girls Aloud to release ‘Sound Of The Underground’ 20th anniversary vinyl in honour of Sarah Harding
To mark the 20th anniversary of ‘Sound of the Underground’, Girls Aloud will release a special seven-inch single vinyl in honour of the late Sarah Harding. Due to be released on December 9, the seven-inch vinyl for ‘Sound of the Underground’ will be limited to 5,000 copies with 100 per cent of the profits going to The Sarah Harding Breast Cancer Appeal – part of The Christie Charitable Fund – which was established following Harding’s passing at the age of 39 in September last year.
Harry Styles’ ‘Harry’s House’ is the biggest-selling vinyl album of 2022 so far
Harry Styles‘ latest album ‘Harry’s House’ has been confirmed as the biggest-selling vinyl LP of the year so far. The former One Direction singer’s third solo record was released in May, and features the record-breaking Number One single ‘As It Was’. According to...
Listen to SAULT’s surprise new single ‘Angel’
Elusive London-based collective SAULT have finally returned with a brand new single dubbed ‘Angel’. Check it out below. Clocking in at just over 10 minutes in length, ‘Angel’ is produced by SAULT frontman Inflo – who begins by delivering an upbeat sound before slowing things down just before the halfway mark. The song also features vocals from Jamaican artist Chronixx.
Tom DeLonge teases new Blink-182 as “the best album of our career”
Tom DeLonge has shared his reaction to the news of Blink-182 reuniting for a huge world tour and new music. The news, announced earlier today (October 11), was shared via a tongue-in-cheek video which confirmed that the band would be back with the classic line-up of DeLonge, Mark Hoppus, and Travis Barker.
Wombles songwriter destroys master tapes to avoid The Beatles-style remasters
Mike Batt, the writer behind all of The Wombles albums, has destroyed all the master tapes to avoid The Beatles-style remasters. In the ‘70s, The Wombles released four albums that spanned a string of hit singles including ‘The Wombling Song’, ‘Remember You’re A Womble’ and ‘Wombles Everywhere’.
Redcar, FKA Christine and the Queens, shares new song ‘La Chanson Du Chevalier’
Redcar has released ‘la chanson du chevalier’, the latest track to be taken from his forthcoming album ‘Redcar les adorables étoiles’. Described as “a prayer for a lost knight,” the song – from the artist previously known as Christine and the Queens – is accompanied by a clip featuring Redcar alongside Rodin’s 1877 statue l’Age d’airain (The Age of Bronze).
Lil Nas X responds to Andrew Tate criticism: “Never gonna let you smash, loser”
Lil Nas X has taken to Twitter to ask controversial internet personality Andrew Tate to “please stop mentioning me”. Tate has previously called Lil Nas X “dangerous” and recently did an interview where he claimed he wasn’t “the worst influence out here. You have Lil Nas X twerking on the devil in music videos which our children are digesting, you have drill artists rapping about stabbing people to death in the middle of a knife crime epidemic.
Beyond Fest movie review: 'The Menu' makes scathing statement through horror
"The Menu," in theaters Nov. 18, is a suspenseful contained thriller with something to say about the abuse of the service industry.
Blur’s Dave Rowntree shares moody video for new single ‘Devil’s Island’
Blur drummer Dave Rowntree has shared a new video for his recent single ‘Devil’s Island’. Rowntree shared the track last month along with details of his forthcoming debut solo LP ‘Radio Songs’. Speaking about the clip, which was directed by Guy Gotto, he said: ““I...
Angela Lansbury, star of TV, film and theatre, dies aged 96
Lansbury won an Oscar nomination for her first role in the 1944 film Gaslight, and gained international acclaim as Murder, She Wrote’s Jessica Fletcher
Swedish House Mafia announced as first headliner for Creamfields North 2023
Swedish House Mafia have announced they’ll be returning to Creamfields for its 2023 edition. During the Birmingham stop of their Paradise Again world tour last week (October 8), the Swedish supergroup revealed they’ll be headlining the festival next year by displaying their three dot logo alongside ‘Creamfields 2023’ on screens in the arena.
Westlife add second ‘The Wild Dreams’ concert date in Singapore after first date sells out
Westlife have announced a second concert in Singapore as part of their ‘The Wild Dreams’ tour after the first date sold out. Westlife announce Singapore tour date in 2023 following F1 Grand Prix concert performance. “Singapore, we can’t believe our show on 16th February is already SOLD OUT!”,...
Sade has been recording new music at Brad Pitt’s newly renovated Miraval Studios
Sade have been recording new music at Miraval Studios in France, which have been freshly renovated and reopened by Brad Pitt and producer Damien Quintard. The news was revealed yesterday (October 10) in a Billboard cover story in which both Pitt and Quintard were interviewed, with the pair sharing that Sade have visited Miraval Studios in the time since its renovation.
Guitar owned by The Cure’s Robert Smith and designed by Gorillaz to be auctioned
A guitar owned by The Cure’s Robert Smith and designed by Gorillaz’ Jamie Hewlett and Damon Albarn is set to be auctioned off. The Guild S-200 T-Bird guitar was first used by Smith at Gorillaz’ huge London show at The O2 last summer for NHS workers. Now,...
MUNA, G Flip and Peach PRC join Kylie Minogue on Sydney WorldPride 2023 line-up
American indie-pop trio MUNA and homegrown acts including G Flip and Peach PRC are among the artists who will help close out the first-ever Australian edition of WorldPride when it takes place in Sydney next year. Following last month’s announcement that Kylie Minogue will be headlining Sydney’s WorldPride Opening Concert...
‘Westworld’ creator Jonathan Nolan “in conversations” for season five
Westworld co-creator Jonathan Nolan has revealed he’s in talks with HBO to renew the series for a fifth and final season. The sci-fi show’s fourth season concluded in August, with HBO yet to officially announce whether the show will return for another season. Speaking at New York Comic...
Liam Gallagher highlights mental health in poignant ‘Too Good For Giving Up’ video
Liam Gallagher has shared a poignant new video for ‘Too Good For Giving Up’ and teamed up with mental health charity Talk Club. The new video was announced over the weekend, with Gallagher explaining how he’d teamed up with Talk Club for the release of the ‘C’mon, You Know’ track. Talk Club is an organisation that works to help support male mental health. It was founded by Ben Akers after he lost his childhood best friend, Steve Yates, to suicide in 2014.
‘The Grinch’ slasher horror movie coming this Christmas
The Grinch is set to get the slasher horror treatment in a new film coming this Christmas. The Mean One follows an incarnation of the green creature (played by David Howard Thornton) who lives above the town of Newville, still despising Christmas. Cindy You-Know-Who’s (Krystle Martin) parents were killed by...
System Of A Down fans “scare the shit out of” Serj Tankian in public by screaming ‘Chop Suey!’ lyrics
Serj Tankian has discussed how System Of A Down fans “scare the shit out of” the singer by screaming the lyrics to ‘Chop Suey!’ at him in public. The rock band’s iconic 2001 song opens with Tankian screaming the lyrics “wake up!” which has become a curse for him when going about his daily life, as he revealed.
Chloe Moriondo – ‘Suckerpunch’ review: the gloves are off, but the hits keep coming
Like fellow bedroom popstars mxmtoon, Cavetown and Girl In Red, Chloe Moriondo first made her name with their emotionally raw guitar songs. 2018’s ‘Rabbit Hearted’ was delicate and twee, while her 2021 “big kid album” ‘Blood Bunny’ blended coming-of-age angst with dreamy pop-rock. Moriondo’s new album ‘Suckerpunch’, though, is designed to be a “slap in the fucking face” and something “you never saw coming”.
