NME

Girls Aloud to release ‘Sound Of The Underground’ 20th anniversary vinyl in honour of Sarah Harding

To mark the 20th anniversary of ‘Sound of the Underground’, Girls Aloud will release a special seven-inch single vinyl in honour of the late Sarah Harding. Due to be released on December 9, the seven-inch vinyl for ‘Sound of the Underground’ will be limited to 5,000 copies with 100 per cent of the profits going to The Sarah Harding Breast Cancer Appeal – part of The Christie Charitable Fund – which was established following Harding’s passing at the age of 39 in September last year.
CANCER
NME

Listen to SAULT’s surprise new single ‘Angel’

Elusive London-based collective SAULT have finally returned with a brand new single dubbed ‘Angel’. Check it out below. Clocking in at just over 10 minutes in length, ‘Angel’ is produced by SAULT frontman Inflo – who begins by delivering an upbeat sound before slowing things down just before the halfway mark. The song also features vocals from Jamaican artist Chronixx.
MUSIC
NME

Tom DeLonge teases new Blink-182 as “the best album of our career”

Tom DeLonge has shared his reaction to the news of Blink-182 reuniting for a huge world tour and new music. The news, announced earlier today (October 11), was shared via a tongue-in-cheek video which confirmed that the band would be back with the classic line-up of DeLonge, Mark Hoppus, and Travis Barker.
MUSIC
NME

Wombles songwriter destroys master tapes to avoid The Beatles-style remasters

Mike Batt, the writer behind all of The Wombles albums, has destroyed all the master tapes to avoid The Beatles-style remasters. In the ‘70s, The Wombles released four albums that spanned a string of hit singles including ‘The Wombling Song’, ‘Remember You’re A Womble’ and ‘Wombles Everywhere’.
MUSIC
NME

Redcar, FKA Christine and the Queens, shares new song ‘La Chanson Du Chevalier’

Redcar has released ‘la chanson du chevalier’, the latest track to be taken from his forthcoming album ‘Redcar les adorables étoiles’. Described as “a prayer for a lost knight,” the song – from the artist previously known as Christine and the Queens – is accompanied by a clip featuring Redcar alongside Rodin’s 1877 statue l’Age d’airain (The Age of Bronze).
MUSIC
NME

Lil Nas X responds to Andrew Tate criticism: “Never gonna let you smash, loser”

Lil Nas X has taken to Twitter to ask controversial internet personality Andrew Tate to “please stop mentioning me”. Tate has previously called Lil Nas X “dangerous” and recently did an interview where he claimed he wasn’t “the worst influence out here. You have Lil Nas X twerking on the devil in music videos which our children are digesting, you have drill artists rapping about stabbing people to death in the middle of a knife crime epidemic.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Swedish House Mafia announced as first headliner for Creamfields North 2023

Swedish House Mafia have announced they’ll be returning to Creamfields for its 2023 edition. During the Birmingham stop of their Paradise Again world tour last week (October 8), the Swedish supergroup revealed they’ll be headlining the festival next year by displaying their three dot logo alongside ‘Creamfields 2023’ on screens in the arena.
MUSIC
NME

Sade has been recording new music at Brad Pitt’s newly renovated Miraval Studios

Sade have been recording new music at Miraval Studios in France, which have been freshly renovated and reopened by Brad Pitt and producer Damien Quintard. The news was revealed yesterday (October 10) in a Billboard cover story in which both Pitt and Quintard were interviewed, with the pair sharing that Sade have visited Miraval Studios in the time since its renovation.
MUSIC
NME

MUNA, G Flip and Peach PRC join Kylie Minogue on Sydney WorldPride 2023 line-up

American indie-pop trio MUNA and homegrown acts including G Flip and Peach PRC are among the artists who will help close out the first-ever Australian edition of WorldPride when it takes place in Sydney next year. Following last month’s announcement that Kylie Minogue will be headlining Sydney’s WorldPride Opening Concert...
WORLD
NME

Liam Gallagher highlights mental health in poignant ‘Too Good For Giving Up’ video

Liam Gallagher has shared a poignant new video for ‘Too Good For Giving Up’ and teamed up with mental health charity Talk Club. The new video was announced over the weekend, with Gallagher explaining how he’d teamed up with Talk Club for the release of the ‘C’mon, You Know’ track. Talk Club is an organisation that works to help support male mental health. It was founded by Ben Akers after he lost his childhood best friend, Steve Yates, to suicide in 2014.
MENTAL HEALTH
NME

‘The Grinch’ slasher horror movie coming this Christmas

The Grinch is set to get the slasher horror treatment in a new film coming this Christmas. The Mean One follows an incarnation of the green creature (played by David Howard Thornton) who lives above the town of Newville, still despising Christmas. Cindy You-Know-Who’s (Krystle Martin) parents were killed by...
MOVIES
NME

Chloe Moriondo – ‘Suckerpunch’ review: the gloves are off, but the hits keep coming

Like fellow bedroom popstars mxmtoon, Cavetown and Girl In Red, Chloe Moriondo first made her name with their emotionally raw guitar songs. 2018’s ‘Rabbit Hearted’ was delicate and twee, while her 2021 “big kid album” ‘Blood Bunny’ blended coming-of-age angst with dreamy pop-rock. Moriondo’s new album ‘Suckerpunch’, though, is designed to be a “slap in the fucking face” and something “you never saw coming”.
CELEBRITIES

