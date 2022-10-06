Brownsville resident claims $4 million Texas Lottery prize

Brownsville has another millionaire, but the chances of finding who it is in a city with an estimated population of 186,738 is a long shot.

The Brownsville resident purchased a Mega Millions ticket worth $4 million and claimed the winnings but elected to remain anonymous, according to Texas Lottery officials.

The winning ticket was sold Sept. 23 at the Circle K Store, located at 105 S. Arroyo Boulevard in Los Fresnos.

Lottery official said the winning Quick Pick ticket with Megaplier® matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (5-50-53-58-64) but not the Mega Ball number (22). The Megaplier number was 4.

This was the second time within a month that a resident of the Rio Grande Valley has cashed in winning big bucks.

On Sept. 21, a Harlingen resident claimed $20 million in a $20 Million Supreme scratch off ticket. This winner also requested to be anonymous.