Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
82-year-old Elderly New Jersey Woman on Oxygen Loses $8K in a Targeted ‘Grandson in Jail’ ScamZack LoveDeptford Township, NJ
Fundraiser to Honor SEPTA Conductor Daniel Ruley at KOP Grill & TavernMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Chef Jose Garces to Open Third Location of Amada in RadnorMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Teen Girl Was Five Months Pregnant When She Disappeared From Her Newark, Delaware Home. Where Is Janteyl Johnson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNewark, DE
Disappeared In Delaware: Where Are These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Castle, DE
Related
PhillyBite
The Best Ice Cream Parlors in Delaware
Delaware - When visiting Delaware, don't miss the opportunity to indulge in the best ice cream parlors. Whether you're looking for a unique flavor or a sweet treat, you'll find it here! In Delaware, you can visit The Ice Cream Store in Rehoboth Beach, Sweet Lucy's Ice Cream & Treats in Wilmington, and the Dairy Palace in New Castle.
craftymotherfather.com
30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Wilmington, Delaware
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Wilmington for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Wilmington. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
WGMD Radio
DE Emergency Order Allows Fall Staging of Poultry Litter
An emergency order for a 180-day extension has been allowed for properly staged poultry litter in Delaware Crop fields – beginning on November 1st. This emergency order was approved during the October 4th Delaware Nutrient Management Commission meeting. Control orders last spring severely restricted the movement and spreading of poultry litter because of an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian flu in Kent and New Castle Counties – which caused a hardship for some farmers.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Patricia Ann Alspach, age 69, of Milford, Delaware
Funeral services for Patricia Ann Alspach, age 69, of Milford, Delaware will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll. Burial will be in the Merle Hay Memorial Cemetery near Glidden. Visitation will be held at the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll from 1 – 2 P.M. on Tuesday prior to the service. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll and online condolences may be left for the family at www.dahnandwoodhouse.com.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PhillyBite
Delaware's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
- There are some tremendous all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in Delaware. Some include the King Buffet in Dover, the Chinatown Buffet in Wilmington, and the Maharaja Indian Restaurant in Newark. But which of these restaurants offers the best food? Read on to find out. King Buffet in Dover DE. King Buffet...
delawaretoday.com
8 Delaware Pumpkin Patches to Visit for Fall Festivities
Participate in fall fun like corn mazes, hayrides, bonfires and U-pick produce at these pumpkin patches, farms and orchards across Delaware. Every fall in Delaware, locals celebrate the season with autumnal festivities like sipping pumpkin spice lattes or hot cider, wearing cozy cardigans and picking the best pumpkins. It has become a tradition across the United States to go apple and pumpkin picking in fall, and there are so many Delaware farms from which to choose.
Wilmington glass artisan specializes in cremation art
Glass artist Greg Losco was giving a demonstration in Lewes when he met a woman wearing a keepsake pendant holding her mother’s cremated ashes in a vial with a cork. He had heard of a better way to memorialize loved ones: encasing the ashes in the glass. He tried the technique in front of her, and thus was born his ... Read More
William Penn among 22 schools with elevated levels of lead in water
The bad news: Colonial School District expects to pay at least $350,000 to repair a water main suspected of bringing lead into its buildings. The good news: None of the water is reaching students or workers. As soon as Colonial was notified, school fountains were turned off, while sinks and toilets are allowed to run, because lead is not absorbed ... Read More
RELATED PEOPLE
Middletown, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Smyrna High School football team will have a game with St. Georges Technical High School on October 10, 2022, 13:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
WBOC
Potassium Iodide Distribution Scheduled for Middletown Oct. 13
SMYRNA, Del. – The Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) and Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) will distribute potassium iodide tablets (KI) to Delaware residents living within a ten mile radius of the Salem/Hope Creek Nuclear Generating Stations. The free tablets will be distributed on Thursday, Oct. 13, between...
WBOC
Dover Begins Annual Silver Lake Draw Down
DOVER, Del.- The City of Dover began it's annual drawdown of Silver Lake this morning. Water levels in Silver Lake will become noticeably lower over the next two weeks. The drawdown will continue through Oct. 21 or until the water has gone down at least two feet. Dover Director of...
wilmtoday.com
Plan Your Next Event in Wilmington, DE!
Do you have an event coming up that you want to host at a venue, restaurant, or bar? Here are our recommendations for the best places to enjoy with co-workers, family, or friends. Happy Hour. Bardea Food and Drink– If you are looking for a great entertainment and dining venue,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Identify Pedestrian Struck And Killed On Route 1 In New Castle
Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died in a fatal pedestrian collision that occurred on October 8, 2022, in New Castle as Gentle Grady, 74, of Wilmington, Delaware. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in the New...
WDEL 1150AM
Wilmington City Councilwoman challenges Fire Department, calls for professional recruiter and new accreditation
Wilmington City Councilwoman Shané Darby's public safety reform package has turned its attention to the Wilmington Fire Department. Darby introduced an ordinance at Monday's Public Safety Committee meeting that would call on the Mayor to create a mid-level officer position focused on recruiting. Darby's ordinance comes a month after...
WBOC
Unpaved Roads in Wyoming Trouble Local Residents
Pipes, potholes, and unfinished roads are becoming a nightmare for those living at The Greens in Wyoming. Neighbors think it's time something is done about the ongoing problem.
Quad
Open Letter to LGBTQ+ Students
Photo Credits – Tyger Williams via The Philadelphia Inquirer. If you’re comfortably out, this is for you. If you’re “in the closet” and scared out of your mind starting this new chapter of life, this is for you. Coming out used to be this radical act of courage and self-liberation for LGBTQ+ people. Now, it is often something others feel owed. Although I started college “out,” I was overwhelmed by the constant anxiety of coming out. Each burst of light I felt in making new friends was shadowed by this anxious reminder that I might not be accepted when I showed who I really was.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Legislature to reconvene to tackle Medicare Advantage
In response to protests by state government retirees who say they were left in the dark over a significant change to their health insurance, the General Assembly unveiled a bill Monday aimed at creating additional oversight. The House of Representatives and Senate will hold a special session in Dover on Oct. 26 to debate and vote on the bill. Pensioners ... Read More
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Update Fatal Pedestrian Accident That Closed Route 1 In New Castle
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in the New Castle area earlier this morning, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on October 8, 2022, at approximately 5:43 a.m., a black 2011 Toyota Camry was traveling northbound on South Dupont...
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Investigating New Castle Shooting That Left One Hospitalized
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred outside of a New Castle bar early Friday morning, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on October 7, 2022, at approximately 1:31 a.m., troopers responded to the Paradigm Sports Bar, located at 3800 North Dupont Highway, regarding a shooting that had occurred. The investigation showed that a 41-year-old male from Wilmington had been shot in his right leg while he was standing in the parking lot of the bar. The victim was driven to an area hospital by an acquaintance for emergency medical treatment. No other individuals were injured.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Gallery: Quoin Hotel, restaurant, rooftop bar and lounge open on Wilmington’s Market Street
Philadelphia-based Method Co. in partnership with local real estate developer Buccini/Pollin Group opened The Quoin on Market Street in downtown Wilmington. Designed by Method Studios, the company’s in-house design firm, in collaboration with Philadelphia-based firm Stokes Architecture + Design, the property is located in the historic Security Trust & Safe Deposit Company building.
Comments / 0