ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanton, DE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PhillyBite

The Best Ice Cream Parlors in Delaware

Delaware - When visiting Delaware, don't miss the opportunity to indulge in the best ice cream parlors. Whether you're looking for a unique flavor or a sweet treat, you'll find it here! In Delaware, you can visit The Ice Cream Store in Rehoboth Beach, Sweet Lucy's Ice Cream & Treats in Wilmington, and the Dairy Palace in New Castle.
DELAWARE STATE
craftymotherfather.com

30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Wilmington, Delaware

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Wilmington for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Wilmington. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
WILMINGTON, DE
WGMD Radio

DE Emergency Order Allows Fall Staging of Poultry Litter

An emergency order for a 180-day extension has been allowed for properly staged poultry litter in Delaware Crop fields – beginning on November 1st. This emergency order was approved during the October 4th Delaware Nutrient Management Commission meeting. Control orders last spring severely restricted the movement and spreading of poultry litter because of an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian flu in Kent and New Castle Counties – which caused a hardship for some farmers.
DELAWARE STATE
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Patricia Ann Alspach, age 69, of Milford, Delaware

Funeral services for Patricia Ann Alspach, age 69, of Milford, Delaware will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll. Burial will be in the Merle Hay Memorial Cemetery near Glidden. Visitation will be held at the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll from 1 – 2 P.M. on Tuesday prior to the service. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll and online condolences may be left for the family at www.dahnandwoodhouse.com.
MILFORD, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
State
Kentucky State
Local
Delaware Lifestyle
State
Arkansas State
Local
Delaware Sports
City
Stanton, DE
Delaware State
Delaware Pets & Animals
PhillyBite

Delaware's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants

- There are some tremendous all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in Delaware. Some include the King Buffet in Dover, the Chinatown Buffet in Wilmington, and the Maharaja Indian Restaurant in Newark. But which of these restaurants offers the best food? Read on to find out. King Buffet in Dover DE. King Buffet...
WILMINGTON, DE
delawaretoday.com

8 Delaware Pumpkin Patches to Visit for Fall Festivities

Participate in fall fun like corn mazes, hayrides, bonfires and U-pick produce at these pumpkin patches, farms and orchards across Delaware. Every fall in Delaware, locals celebrate the season with autumnal festivities like sipping pumpkin spice lattes or hot cider, wearing cozy cardigans and picking the best pumpkins. It has become a tradition across the United States to go apple and pumpkin picking in fall, and there are so many Delaware farms from which to choose.
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Wilmington glass artisan specializes in cremation art

Glass artist Greg Losco was giving a demonstration in Lewes when he met a woman wearing a keepsake pendant holding her mother’s cremated ashes in a vial with a cork. He had heard of a better way to memorialize loved ones: encasing the ashes in the glass. He tried the technique in front of her, and thus was born his ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Brown
High School Football PRO

Middletown, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Smyrna High School football team will have a game with St. Georges Technical High School on October 10, 2022, 13:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
MIDDLETOWN, DE
WBOC

Potassium Iodide Distribution Scheduled for Middletown Oct. 13

SMYRNA, Del. – The Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) and Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) will distribute potassium iodide tablets (KI) to Delaware residents living within a ten mile radius of the Salem/Hope Creek Nuclear Generating Stations. The free tablets will be distributed on Thursday, Oct. 13, between...
MIDDLETOWN, DE
WBOC

Dover Begins Annual Silver Lake Draw Down

DOVER, Del.- The City of Dover began it's annual drawdown of Silver Lake this morning. Water levels in Silver Lake will become noticeably lower over the next two weeks. The drawdown will continue through Oct. 21 or until the water has gone down at least two feet. Dover Director of...
DOVER, DE
wilmtoday.com

Plan Your Next Event in Wilmington, DE!

Do you have an event coming up that you want to host at a venue, restaurant, or bar? Here are our recommendations for the best places to enjoy with co-workers, family, or friends. Happy Hour. Bardea Food and Drink– If you are looking for a great entertainment and dining venue,...
WILMINGTON, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delaware Park
firststateupdate.com

Troopers Identify Pedestrian Struck And Killed On Route 1 In New Castle

Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died in a fatal pedestrian collision that occurred on October 8, 2022, in New Castle as Gentle Grady, 74, of Wilmington, Delaware. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in the New...
NEW CASTLE, DE
Quad

Open Letter to LGBTQ+ Students

Photo Credits – Tyger Williams via The Philadelphia Inquirer. If you’re comfortably out, this is for you. If you’re “in the closet” and scared out of your mind starting this new chapter of life, this is for you. Coming out used to be this radical act of courage and self-liberation for LGBTQ+ people. Now, it is often something others feel owed. Although I started college “out,” I was overwhelmed by the constant anxiety of coming out. Each burst of light I felt in making new friends was shadowed by this anxious reminder that I might not be accepted when I showed who I really was.
WEST CHESTER, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Pets
Town Square LIVE News

Legislature to reconvene to tackle Medicare Advantage

In response to protests by state government retirees who say they were left in the dark over a significant change to their health insurance, the General Assembly unveiled a bill Monday aimed at creating additional oversight. The House of Representatives and Senate will hold a special session in Dover on Oct. 26 to debate and vote on the bill. Pensioners ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
firststateupdate.com

Troopers Update Fatal Pedestrian Accident That Closed Route 1 In New Castle

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in the New Castle area earlier this morning, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on October 8, 2022, at approximately 5:43 a.m., a black 2011 Toyota Camry was traveling northbound on South Dupont...
NEW CASTLE, DE
firststateupdate.com

Troopers Investigating New Castle Shooting That Left One Hospitalized

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred outside of a New Castle bar early Friday morning, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on October 7, 2022, at approximately 1:31 a.m., troopers responded to the Paradigm Sports Bar, located at 3800 North Dupont Highway, regarding a shooting that had occurred. The investigation showed that a 41-year-old male from Wilmington had been shot in his right leg while he was standing in the parking lot of the bar. The victim was driven to an area hospital by an acquaintance for emergency medical treatment. No other individuals were injured.
NEW CASTLE, DE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Gallery: Quoin Hotel, restaurant, rooftop bar and lounge open on Wilmington’s Market Street

Philadelphia-based Method Co. in partnership with local real estate developer Buccini/Pollin Group opened The Quoin on Market Street in downtown Wilmington. Designed by Method Studios, the company’s in-house design firm, in collaboration with Philadelphia-based firm Stokes Architecture + Design, the property is located in the historic Security Trust & Safe Deposit Company building.
WILMINGTON, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy