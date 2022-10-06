Photo Credits – Tyger Williams via The Philadelphia Inquirer. If you’re comfortably out, this is for you. If you’re “in the closet” and scared out of your mind starting this new chapter of life, this is for you. Coming out used to be this radical act of courage and self-liberation for LGBTQ+ people. Now, it is often something others feel owed. Although I started college “out,” I was overwhelmed by the constant anxiety of coming out. Each burst of light I felt in making new friends was shadowed by this anxious reminder that I might not be accepted when I showed who I really was.

WEST CHESTER, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO