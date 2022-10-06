Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Extreme Fire Danger issued for Butte, Harding, Northern Meade Co Plains, Perkins by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 02:51:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-11 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Butte; Harding; Northern Meade Co Plains; Perkins .DISCUSSION...It will be partly cloudy today. Temperatures this afternoon will range from around 60 in northwest South Dakota to the middle 70s in south central South Dakota. Minimum relative humidity will be 25 to 40 percent. Northwest winds of 25 to 35 mph will be found across the area, with gusts to 50 mph north and east of the Black Hills. EXTREME FIRE DANGER The grassland fire danger index will reach the extreme category this afternoon. Extreme weather conditions and very low moisture content of grasses, and other dry organic material on the ground, indicate that critical burning conditions exist. All fires have the potential to become large and spread quickly becoming erratic with extreme behavioral characteristics. No outdoor burning should take place. The outlook for Wednesday afternoon, The grassland fire danger index will reach the extreme category.
weather.gov
Fire Weather Watch issued for Brown, Buffalo, Campbell, Corson, Dewey, Edmunds, Faulk, Hand by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-12 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Brown; Buffalo; Campbell; Corson; Dewey; Edmunds; Faulk; Hand; Hughes; Hyde; Jones; Lyman; McPherson; Potter; Spink; Stanley; Sully; Walworth FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS FOR CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA * AFFECTED AREA...In South Dakota, Corson, Campbell, McPherson, Brown, Walworth, Edmunds, Dewey, Potter, Faulk, Spink, Stanley, Sully, Hughes, Hyde, Hand, Jones, Lyman and Buffalo. * WINDS...Northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 28 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of strong and gusty winds, low humidity, and cured fine fuels could result in critical fire weather conditions over portions of central and north central South Dakota.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Panhandle, Crescent Lake NWR, Frenchman Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-11 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Eastern Panhandle, Crescent Lake NWR; Frenchman Basin; Loess Plains; Loup Rivers Basin; Niobrara Valley, Fort Niobrara NWR, Samuel R McKelvie National Forest; Sandhills, Valentine NWR, Nebraska National Forest RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 204, 206, 208, 209, 210, AND 219 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 204 Eastern Panhandle/Crescent Lake NWR, Fire Weather Zone 206 Sandhills/Valentine NWR/Nebraska National Forest, Fire Weather Zone 209 Loup Rivers Basin, Fire Weather Zone 210 Frenchman Basin and Fire Weather Zone 219 Loess Plains. * TIMING...This afternoon through early evening. * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * TEMPERATURES...Highs in the 70s for northwest Nebraska and 80s elsewhere. * LIGHTNING...Not anticipated. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly and be very difficult to control.
weather.gov
High Wind Watch issued for Campbell, Hughes, Jones, Lyman, Potter, Stanley, Sully by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-12 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Campbell; Hughes; Jones; Lyman; Potter; Stanley; Sully; Walworth HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Campbell, Walworth, Potter, Stanley, Sully, Hughes, Jones and Lyman Counties. * WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult especially for high profile vehicles.
