Extreme Fire Danger issued for Butte, Harding, Northern Meade Co Plains, Perkins by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 02:51:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-11 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Butte; Harding; Northern Meade Co Plains; Perkins .DISCUSSION...It will be partly cloudy today. Temperatures this afternoon will range from around 60 in northwest South Dakota to the middle 70s in south central South Dakota. Minimum relative humidity will be 25 to 40 percent. Northwest winds of 25 to 35 mph will be found across the area, with gusts to 50 mph north and east of the Black Hills. EXTREME FIRE DANGER The grassland fire danger index will reach the extreme category this afternoon. Extreme weather conditions and very low moisture content of grasses, and other dry organic material on the ground, indicate that critical burning conditions exist. All fires have the potential to become large and spread quickly becoming erratic with extreme behavioral characteristics. No outdoor burning should take place. The outlook for Wednesday afternoon, The grassland fire danger index will reach the extreme category.
Wind Advisory issued for Adams, Bowman, Grant, Hettinger, Sioux, Slope by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Target Area: Adams; Bowman; Grant; Hettinger; Sioux; Slope WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT/7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ TO 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds gusting up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...The southwest quarter of North Dakota. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory today, until 6 PM MDT/7 PM CDT/ this evening. For the Wind Advisory Wednesday, from 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ to 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Things left unsecured outside will be blown around.
Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Panhandle, Crescent Lake NWR, Frenchman Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-11 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Eastern Panhandle, Crescent Lake NWR; Frenchman Basin; Loess Plains; Loup Rivers Basin; Niobrara Valley, Fort Niobrara NWR, Samuel R McKelvie National Forest; Sandhills, Valentine NWR, Nebraska National Forest RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 204, 206, 208, 209, 210, AND 219 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 204 Eastern Panhandle/Crescent Lake NWR, Fire Weather Zone 206 Sandhills/Valentine NWR/Nebraska National Forest, Fire Weather Zone 209 Loup Rivers Basin, Fire Weather Zone 210 Frenchman Basin and Fire Weather Zone 219 Loess Plains. * TIMING...This afternoon through early evening. * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * TEMPERATURES...Highs in the 70s for northwest Nebraska and 80s elsewhere. * LIGHTNING...Not anticipated. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly and be very difficult to control.
Red Flag Warning issued for Bon Homme, Charles Mix, Douglas, Gregory, Hutchinson, Yankton by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-11 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Bon Homme; Charles Mix; Douglas; Gregory; Hutchinson; Yankton RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE LOWER JAMES RIVER VALLEY TO SOUTH CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect until 6 PM CDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...In South Dakota, Gregory, Charles Mix, Douglas, Hutchinson, Bon Homme and Yankton. * WINDS...West becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph this afternoon. Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph on Wednesday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 19 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Fire Weather Watch issued for Beadle, Brule, Clay, Jerauld, Lake, Lincoln, McCook, Miner by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-12 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Beadle; Brule; Clay; Jerauld; Lake; Lincoln; McCook; Miner; Minnehaha; Sanborn; Turner; Union FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR MOST OF SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA NORTHEAST NEBRASKA AND NORTHWEST IOWA * AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa, Lyon, Sioux, O`Brien, Clay, Plymouth, Cherokee, Buena Vista, Woodbury and Ida. In Nebraska, Dixon and Dakota. In South Dakota, Beadle, Jerauld, Sanborn, Miner, Lake, Brule, McCook, Minnehaha, Turner, Lincoln, Clay and Union. * WINDS...Northwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
High Wind Watch issued for Corson, Dewey by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-12 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Corson; Dewey WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Corson and Dewey Counties. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 7 PM CDT this evening. For the High Wind Watch, from Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult especially for high profile vehicles.
Fire Weather Watch issued for Adams, Billings, Bottineau, Bowman, Burke, Burleigh, Divide by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Adams; Billings; Bottineau; Bowman; Burke; Burleigh; Divide; Dunn; Emmons; Golden Valley; Grant; Hettinger; McHenry; McKenzie; McLean; Mercer; Morton; Mountrail; Oliver; Renville; Sheridan; Sioux; Slope; Stark; Ward; Williams FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON INTO WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR WESTERN AND MUCH OF CENTRAL NORTH DAKOTA. .Critical fire weather conditions are possible across western and much of central North Dakota from Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening. Northwest winds of 35 mph, with gusts to 50 mph, are expected, with relative humidity dropping to as low as 25 percent. Any fires that ignite could spread rapidly and be difficult to suppress. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON INTO WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR WESTERN AND MUCH OF CENTRAL NORTH DAKOTA The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening. * WINDS...Northwest at 35 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 25 percent. * AFFECTED AREA...Western and much of Central North Dakota. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite could spread rapidly and become difficult to control or suppress.
Fire Weather Watch issued for Brown, Buffalo, Campbell, Corson, Dewey, Edmunds, Faulk, Hand by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-12 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Brown; Buffalo; Campbell; Corson; Dewey; Edmunds; Faulk; Hand; Hughes; Hyde; Jones; Lyman; McPherson; Potter; Spink; Stanley; Sully; Walworth FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS FOR CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA * AFFECTED AREA...In South Dakota, Corson, Campbell, McPherson, Brown, Walworth, Edmunds, Dewey, Potter, Faulk, Spink, Stanley, Sully, Hughes, Hyde, Hand, Jones, Lyman and Buffalo. * WINDS...Northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 28 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of strong and gusty winds, low humidity, and cured fine fuels could result in critical fire weather conditions over portions of central and north central South Dakota.
Fire Weather Watch issued for Aurora, Beadle, Brule, Clay, Davison, Hanson, Jerauld, Lake by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-12 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Aurora; Beadle; Brule; Clay; Davison; Hanson; Jerauld; Lake; Lincoln; McCook; Miner; Minnehaha; Sanborn; Turner; Union FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR MOST OF SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA NORTHEAST NEBRASKA AND NORTHWEST IOWA The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa, Lyon, Sioux, O`Brien, Clay, Plymouth, Cherokee, Buena Vista, Woodbury and Ida. In Nebraska, Dixon and Dakota. In South Dakota, Beadle, Jerauld, Sanborn, Miner, Lake, Brule, Aurora, Davison, Hanson, McCook, Minnehaha, Turner, Lincoln, Clay and Union. * WINDS...Northwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
High Wind Watch issued for Campbell, Hughes, Jones, Lyman, Potter, Stanley, Sully by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-12 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Campbell; Hughes; Jones; Lyman; Potter; Stanley; Sully; Walworth HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Campbell, Walworth, Potter, Stanley, Sully, Hughes, Jones and Lyman Counties. * WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult especially for high profile vehicles.
