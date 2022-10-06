Effective: 2022-10-12 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Adams; Billings; Bottineau; Bowman; Burke; Burleigh; Divide; Dunn; Emmons; Golden Valley; Grant; Hettinger; McHenry; McKenzie; McLean; Mercer; Morton; Mountrail; Oliver; Renville; Sheridan; Sioux; Slope; Stark; Ward; Williams FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON INTO WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR WESTERN AND MUCH OF CENTRAL NORTH DAKOTA. .Critical fire weather conditions are possible across western and much of central North Dakota from Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening. Northwest winds of 35 mph, with gusts to 50 mph, are expected, with relative humidity dropping to as low as 25 percent. Any fires that ignite could spread rapidly and be difficult to suppress. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON INTO WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR WESTERN AND MUCH OF CENTRAL NORTH DAKOTA The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening. * WINDS...Northwest at 35 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 25 percent. * AFFECTED AREA...Western and much of Central North Dakota. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite could spread rapidly and become difficult to control or suppress.

