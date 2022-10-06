Effective: 2022-10-11 02:51:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-11 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Butte; Harding; Northern Meade Co Plains; Perkins .DISCUSSION...It will be partly cloudy today. Temperatures this afternoon will range from around 60 in northwest South Dakota to the middle 70s in south central South Dakota. Minimum relative humidity will be 25 to 40 percent. Northwest winds of 25 to 35 mph will be found across the area, with gusts to 50 mph north and east of the Black Hills. EXTREME FIRE DANGER The grassland fire danger index will reach the extreme category this afternoon. Extreme weather conditions and very low moisture content of grasses, and other dry organic material on the ground, indicate that critical burning conditions exist. All fires have the potential to become large and spread quickly becoming erratic with extreme behavioral characteristics. No outdoor burning should take place. The outlook for Wednesday afternoon, The grassland fire danger index will reach the extreme category.

BUTTE COUNTY, SD ・ 10 HOURS AGO