Allison Williams Deals with a Murderous Robot Doll in Wild First Trailer for Horror Movie 'M3GAN'
The M3GAN trailer is set to Taylor Swift's song "It's Nice to Have a Friend" A high-tech robot doll in a horror movie — what could go wrong? On Tuesday, Universal Pictures debuted the first trailer for M3GAN, starring Allison Williams as a roboticist for a toy company who designs a full-sized A.I. doll named M3GAN. The robot grows extremely protective over her grieving niece (played by The Haunting of Hill House's Violet McGraw). "M3GAN is a marvel of artificial intelligence, a life-like doll programmed to be a child's greatest companion and a...
Janet Jackson Poses with 'Beautiful Niece' Paris in Rare Photo Op: 'So Good Catching Up'
The 23-year-old musician — who is the daughter of Michael and Debbie Rowe — keeps her relationship with her famous family private, despite scrutiny. Janet Jackson and Paris Jackson are together again! In a photo posted Friday, the two Jacksons sit side by side, pictured during a fashion week party in France. The aunt and niece were sitting on a couch looking glam as Paris posed in sunglasses, thigh-high boots and round sunglasses. Janet was wearing a white button-down with a gray suit and tie, her hair piled up...
Lena Headey Marries Ozark's Marc Menchaca in Italy with Game of Thrones Stars in Attendance
Lena Headey married Marc Menchaca last Thursday in Italy, and some of her wedding guests have already shared photos of the event Lena Headey has said "I do" to Marc Menchaca! The Game of Thrones alum and the Ozark actor tied the knot in Italy last Thursday, Wiki of Thrones first reported. Photos shared by a guest show Headey, 49, who played Cersei Lannister on the HBO series, in a simple, white gown with spaghetti straps, a veil and two roses — one pink, one white — in...
Michael J. Fox Remembers His Mom 2 Weeks After Her Death at Back to the Future Comic-Con Panel
Michael J. Fox paid tribute to his late mother Phyllis during a Back to the Future New York Comic-Con panel on Saturday Michael J. Fox is mourning the loss of his mother, Phyllis Fox. While attending the Back to the Future Reunion Panel at New York Comic-Con (NYCC) on Saturday, Michael, 61, paid tribute to his mother, who died on Sept. 24 at age 92. Noting how Phyllis "passed away two weeks ago," Michael shared a story about how his mother was initially against him shooting Family Ties in the...
Keanu Reeves Exits Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Devil in the White City Hulu Series
Two months after his first U.S. television starring role was announced, Keanu Reeves has exited Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Hulu adaptation of Devil in the White City Keanu Reeves' dabble on the small screen was short-lived. The Matrix star, 58, has exited his role in Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Devil in the White City series at Hulu, Entertainment Weekly reports, just two months after his casting was announced as an architect and urban planner Daniel H. Burnham. Reps for Hulu and Reeves did not immediately respond to...
Fox Weather's Stephen Morgan Marries News Correspondent Steven Romo: 'I Can't Imagine Living Without Him'
Stephen Morgan wed Steven Romo in an intimate ceremony one year after they got engaged Steven Romo and Stephen Morgan are married! On Saturday, NBC News correspondent Romo, 37 wed Fox Weather meteorologist Morgan, 33, in an intimate ceremony at The Filter Building on White Rock Lake in Dallas, Texas. "Standing up there in front of people I love most in the world, it was so important for me to capture what it's meant for me to find Stephen," says Romo. "It is something I truly never thought was...
Jamie Lee Curtis Wants to See Lindsay Lohan as a 'Hot Grandma' If They Do a 'Freaky Friday' Sequel
Jamie Lee Curtis is open to trading bodies with Lindsay Lohan one more time. On Monday's episode of The View, Curtis, 63, was asked about her recent comments that she would "absolutely" make a sequel to the 2003 hit movie, Freaky Friday. Co-host Sara Haines opened up the floor to...
Ryan Reynolds and Colin Hanks Are Making a Documentary About John Candy: 'Expect Tears'
The beloved life and career of John Candy is getting the documentary treatment. Ryan Reynolds announced Monday that he and Colin Hanks are working on a nonfiction film about the late comedian's legacy through Reynolds' Maximum Effort production company, after Candy began trending on Twitter ahead of the Planes, Trains and Automobiles 4K re-release.
The Big Bang Theory Cast Looks Back in New Book at Feeling 'Blindsided' by Jim Parsons' Exit
A new oral history of the hit CBS sitcom details the moment the cast found out that Jim Parsons was leaving and The Big Bang Theory would end after season 12 Johnny Galecki saw his costars "emotionally crumble" when they learned The Big Bang Theory would be canceled after Jim Parsons decided season 12 would be his last. Parsons, 49, believed it "was not out of the realm of possibility" for Big Bang to continue without him, according to Jessica Radloff's oral history book The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story...
Tori Spelling Celebrates 'Creative' Daughter Hattie as She Turns 11: 'SNL Watch Out'
Tori Spelling is mom to Beau, 5, Finn, 10, Hattie, 11, Stella, 14, and Liam, 15 Tori Spelling is proud of her little girl. In an Instagram post on Monday, the mom of five celebrated daughter Hattie as "all grown up" as she turns 11 years old. "Hattie Cat is 11 today! My magical middle child has always been a sassy independent force to be reckoned with!" she wrote. "She has the voice of an Angel and the artist touch. Anything she chooses to paint or DIY is incredible and unique,"...
Watch Bruce Willis and John Travolta Face Off in Hawaii in 'Paradise City' Trailer
Paradise City stars Pulp Fiction alums Bruce Willis and John Travolta, plus Blake Jenner and Stephen Dorff Bruce Willis and John Travolta are going head to head in scenic Hawaii. On Tuesday, Saban Films released the first trailer, exclusively with PEOPLE, for the two Pulp Fiction stars' reunion in Paradise City. The action film also stars Stephen Dorff, Blake Jenner and Praya Lundberg. "When bounty hunter Ian Swan (Willis) is shot and presumed dead after disappearing in Maui waters, Swan's son Ryan (Jenner), his ex-partner (Dorff) and a local detective (Lundberg) set out...
Kaley Cuoco Calls Her 'Big Bang Theory' Pixie Cut the 'Worst Decision': 'What Was I Thinking?'
Cuoco cut off her hair for a movie role ahead of The Big Bang Theory season 8 When season 8 of The Big Bang Theory premiered in 2014, fans were thrown for a loop when Kaley Cuoco's character, Penny, suddenly had a pixie cut. Since the show's premiere in 2007, Cuoco had almost exclusively had long blonde hair, but after cutting it short for a movie role ahead of season 8, her character had to come along on the hair journey with her. At the time, Cuoco, 36, thought...
'Bachelorette' No More! Clare Crawley Is Engaged to Ryan Dawkins: 'Such a Gift Having Him in My Life'
Everything's coming up roses for The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley — she's engaged to boyfriend Ryan Dawkins!. PEOPLE can confirm the longtime Bachelor Nation singleton said yes to the Mascot Sports CEO over the weekend in Las Vegas. Dawkins got down on one knee at the RiSE Festival on Friday...
Bono on His 'Special' Relationship with Wife Ali Hewson: We 'Have Romantic Love and Friendship'
Bono is opening up about his 40-year relationship with wife Ali Hewson — and their secret to staying together for so long. During a Friday New Yorker Festival interview with journalist David Remnick, Bono, 62, did a deep dive into his soon-to-be-released book, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story, at The Society For Ethical Culture in New York City. There, a newlywed audience member asked how he's managed to keep a 40-year marriage with his wife going strong.
Charlie Puth Claims No One 'Was Present' at Ellen DeGeneres' Record Label: 'They Just Disappeared'
Charlie Puth is sharing what he says was his experience at Ellen DeGeneres' eleveneleven label. The Grammy Award nominee, 30, said he "didn't hear from anybody" at the now-defunct label after recording his first EP, as he reflected on the early years of his career during the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast, following Greyson Chance's alleged similar experience.
Heidi Klum Celebrates Daughter Lou's 13th Birthday with Sweet Throwback Photo: 'Love You'
Heidi Klum shares daughters Lou and Leni and sons Johan and Henry with ex Seal Heidi Klum is celebrating her daughter as she embarks on her teenage years. On Sunday, the America's Got Talent judge paid tribute to daughter Lou on her 13th birthday with a throwback photo in which the mom and daughter wear cheetah-print face paint. "Happy 13th Birthday Lou🥳🎉❤️🎊💫 🎂 💝 🎁 💐," the model captioned the old photo, where she holds her little girl. "I L❤️VE you with all my heart 🥰" In addition to Lou, Klum also...
Eva Mendes Rebuffs Claims That She 'Quit Acting' in Hollywood: 'I Wanted to Be Home with My Babies'
The Hitch star shares two daughters with long-time partner Ryan Gosling and says she's become pickier about acting choices for more flexible business pursuits Eva Mendes is setting the record straight about her career decisions. "I never quit acting," she wrote in an Instagram post on Friday. "I wanted to be home with my babies and fortunately my other business ventures allowed me to do that more than acting would." In the video, Mendes shows a series of articles written by various publications explaining why she supposedly "quit acting,"...
Kyle Richards Says RHOBH Reunion Trailer Made Jamie Lee Curtis Cry: 'I Don't Like to See You Hurt'
In The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 reunion trailer, Kyle Richards got emotional and at one point told host Andy Cohen: "I'm really not okay right now" Kyle Richards can always count on longtime friend Jamie Lee Curtis for emotional support. The Halloween Ends star, 53, has exclusively opened up to PEOPLE up about Curtis's reaction to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' season 12 reunion trailer. According to Richards, Curtis, 63, called her after watching the drama-filled preview and told her, "I cried seeing that....
Ariana Grande Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos from 'Wicked' Movie Musical with Cynthia Erivo
Jon M. Chu is directing the two-part Wicked movie musical adaptation Ariana Grande is giving fans a sneak peek at the wonderful world of Wicked. In an Instagram post, the singer, 29, who is slated to play Glinda in the upcoming Universal film adaptation, shared a series of photos from rehearsals featuring the star-studded cast. Cynthia Erivo, who will play Elphaba, choreographer Will Loftis, music director Stephen Oremus and dancers Christopher Scott, Leah Hill and Comfort Fedoke were all tagged in the series of photos and videos shared...
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, More Stars Attend Celebration of Life for Late J.R. Ridinger in Miami
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck showed up to honor late friend J.R. Ridinger over the weekend. The couple stepped out — along with other stars including Kim Kardashian, Alicia Keys, Jamie Foxx and Ja Rule –– in Miami Beach, Florida, to attend a celebration of life event for the business mogul on Saturday.
