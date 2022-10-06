ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armed Robbery Suspect Steals Woman's Purse In New Hyde Park, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
The area of the alleged robbery. Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra and Google Maps street view

An alleged robbery suspect is on the run after pulling a handgun on a woman on Long Island and stealing her purse before fleeing in a car.

The incident took place in North New Hyde Park around 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 5 on Denton Avenue near Hillside Avenue.

According to Nassau County detectives, a 53-year-old woman was walking northbound on Denton Avenue near Hillside Avenue when a man got out of a car and approached her.

The man pulled a black handgun and pointed it at the victim putting her in fear for her safety, police said.

Police said the man then grabbed the victim’s pocketbook off of her shoulder, got back in his car, and fled the scene west on Hillside Avenue.

Proceeds include the pocketbook, an iPhone, and an undetermined amount of cash. No injuries were reported, police said.

The man is described as being Hispanic, with a medium complexion, and wearing a white-colored hooded sweatshirt. The vehicle is described being a red Toyota Camry.

Detectives request anyone with information contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

All callers will remain anonymous.

