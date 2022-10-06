ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Springs, FL

Lynnda Angelo
5d ago

The overcrowding would probably be eliminated if the district had more employees to remove the students attending MSD who do not live within the boundaries. Many of yoy know who they are. Speak up. Kids are going to be displaced otherwise.

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Broward schools chief is deemed ‘effective’ leader amid tumult from grand jury report

Vickie Cartwright is doing a satisfactory job leading the Broward school district during a time of turmoil, School Board members say. In her first evaluation since being hired as the permanent superintendent in February, board members rated Cartwright as “effective,” the second-highest of four possible scores. The interim evaluation — which is scheduled to be approved Tuesday by the School Board ...
WSVN-TV

Northeast Miami-Dade teacher arrested after being accused of having inappropriate relationship with teenager

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida teacher is receiving a lesson in the law after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a teenager. Authorities only learned about this illegal and inappropriate relationship after the victim wrote about it in a college application essay. School personnel in Connecticut quickly notified police.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
livability.com

ICON International Thrives in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Its hybrid office model supports work-life balance, encourages fellowship outside the office and drives career longevity. As employers continue to navigate the post-pandemic workplace, ICON International has doubled down on a future of work that sees its people eagerly returning to the corporate office. Who could blame them? Since arriving...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Marjory Stoneman Douglas
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Rodent dropping in mason jar, roaches in dining room: 3 South Florida restaurants shut last week

Cockroaches crawling around a dining room and a host stand, and rodents leaving feces on the floor and inside a mason jar were among the issues cited at three South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Talk Media

New Coral Springs Diner Yellow Yolk Cracks Open at the Walk

The Yellow Yolk, a laid-back hangout brunch spot, cracked open its doors at the Walk to omelet, pancake, and breakfast lovers alike. With a modern and clean ambiance, one can find most breakfast staples like eggs and waffles and succulent lunch items like their Chicago Style Hot Roast Beef Sandwich served with house-made au jus or the Mykonos Greek Salad with fresh feta cheese.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
CBS Miami

Teen dead after Fort Lauderdale High School fall

FORT LAUDERDALE - Police are investigating after they say a student fell to his death at Fort Lauderdale High School.Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Chief Stephen Gollan said the student, who was possibly 17 years old, jumped from a balcony at the school, at 1600 NE 4th Avenue.The injured student was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where he died.Gollan said, "The preliminary investigation shows that the student took his life in an act of suicide and had left messaging prior to doing that.""This morning, unfortunately, we are mourning the loss of one of our own students. Our entire school community...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
eagleeye.news

Broward County Public Schools seek applicants as a result of the nationwide worker shortage

Amid a nation-wide worker shortage, many businesses, companies and employers are struggling to seek applicants to fill these open jobs. Not only are companies struggling but schools are struggling to run efficiently. Broward County Public Schools is actively recruiting teachers, media specialists, special education teachers, counselors, substitute teachers and other applicants due to the lack of workers.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

King tides bring more street flooding to parts of South Florida

Some parts of South Florida dealt with flooded roadways Monday with king tide season well underway. And the buildup of flood waters is likely to keep happening on and off during the next two months. Stretches of road in Fort Lauderdale by Oakland Park Boulevard saw flooding, with water pouring onto the street from the Intracoastal Waterway. Fort Lauderdale saw a projected high tide of about ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
themiamihurricane.com

Drugging allegations, misogynistic chanting: SigEp chapter closes immediately

Sigma Phi Epsilon Florida Gamma chapter (SigEp), a social fraternity established in 1949 at the University of Miami, will close its chapter effective immediately, following the fraternity’s National Headquarters’ review of an anonymous report of drugged drinks at a pool party. The anonymous report also describes a video of many members of the chapter chanting about murdering and raping women before hosting their “Adult Swim” party on Saturday, Oct. 1, at an off-campus house in Coral Gables.
CORAL GABLES, FL
News Views and Reviews for Coral Springs Florida.

