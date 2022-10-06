Read full article on original website
Lynnda Angelo
5d ago
The overcrowding would probably be eliminated if the district had more employees to remove the students attending MSD who do not live within the boundaries. Many of yoy know who they are. Speak up. Kids are going to be displaced otherwise.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Florida is Called "the Venice of America" and Has 165 Miles of Canals and Gondola RidesL. CaneFort Lauderdale, FL
Luxury sports lounge Bounce Sporting Club coming soon to Delray BeachBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
Would you visit the (maybe) haunted New River Inn in Fort Lauderdale, Florida?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
David Hogg on ending gun violence, building a movement and his future in activismThe Tufts DailyParkland, FL
Related
Broward schools chief is deemed ‘effective’ leader amid tumult from grand jury report
Vickie Cartwright is doing a satisfactory job leading the Broward school district during a time of turmoil, School Board members say. In her first evaluation since being hired as the permanent superintendent in February, board members rated Cartwright as “effective,” the second-highest of four possible scores. The interim evaluation — which is scheduled to be approved Tuesday by the School Board ...
Coral Springs Mom Hosts First ‘Motherhood Village Summit’ Oct. 22
When Nicole Cumberbatch gave birth to her son in 2017, she struggled with finding a balance between her corporate career identity, postpartum anxiety, and a life with a newborn. While looking for answers, she created a podcast called Mamas Know Best, We Got Something to Say, which later became The...
South Florida schools locked down, cleared following hoax threats, police say
Authorities said at least 12 schools throughout the state, including several in South Florida, were hit with hoax threats and locked down on Tuesday.
Click10.com
Parkland school shooting verdict: Count 13 in penalty phase is Meadow Pollack
Count 13 of 17 in the penalty phase is for the murder of Meadow Pollack who Nikolas Cruz killed on Feb. 14, 2018, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, according to Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer. Pollack,18, was in the school’s 1200 building, on the third floor, when Cruz shot her...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox13news.com
Multiple 'swatting' calls prompt lockdowns at several South Florida schools
MIAMI - Authorities in South Florida responded to multiple calls reporting active shooters in schools Tuesday morning, but they all turned out to be fake reports. WSVN reports the first call came in around 9 a.m., with someone reporting an adult male shooter in body armor at Miami Central High School.
WSVN-TV
Northeast Miami-Dade teacher arrested after being accused of having inappropriate relationship with teenager
NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida teacher is receiving a lesson in the law after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a teenager. Authorities only learned about this illegal and inappropriate relationship after the victim wrote about it in a college application essay. School personnel in Connecticut quickly notified police.
livability.com
ICON International Thrives in Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Its hybrid office model supports work-life balance, encourages fellowship outside the office and drives career longevity. As employers continue to navigate the post-pandemic workplace, ICON International has doubled down on a future of work that sees its people eagerly returning to the corporate office. Who could blame them? Since arriving...
Crucial Water District Vote Affecting Coral Springs and Parkland Residents on November 8 Ballot
Water districts like the Coral Springs Improvement District encourage residents to vote no to maintain the status quo. As Election Day approaches, voters are faced with making their choice for commission, congress, senate, and governor. However, one measure on the ballot would effect proposed changes to water districts in Coral Springs and Parkland.
RELATED PEOPLE
Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz may have been his own worst witness
It's possible Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz talked himself into a death sentence.
LAST CHANCE: Coral Springs High School Holds Fall Bazaar and Garage Sale on Oct. 15
Coral Springs High School Parent Teacher Student Organization is hosting a Fall Bazaar and Garage Sale to support school projects and events. Held on Saturday, October 15, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the school, the bazaar is open to the community to visit and participate. The entertainment lineup...
Rodent dropping in mason jar, roaches in dining room: 3 South Florida restaurants shut last week
Cockroaches crawling around a dining room and a host stand, and rodents leaving feces on the floor and inside a mason jar were among the issues cited at three South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through ...
New Coral Springs Diner Yellow Yolk Cracks Open at the Walk
The Yellow Yolk, a laid-back hangout brunch spot, cracked open its doors at the Walk to omelet, pancake, and breakfast lovers alike. With a modern and clean ambiance, one can find most breakfast staples like eggs and waffles and succulent lunch items like their Chicago Style Hot Roast Beef Sandwich served with house-made au jus or the Mykonos Greek Salad with fresh feta cheese.
IN THIS ARTICLE
True Crime of Palm Beach County: Killer clown with balloons fatally shoots woman at front door in Wellington
Marlene Warren's killing in 1990 kicks off a new True Crime series by The Palm Beach Post. Suspect: Sheila Keen-Warren, age 27 at the time of the slaying. “Oh, how sweet,” Marlene Warren said that Saturday morning in May 1990 when she saw a clown with flowers and balloons at the front door of her Wellington home.
Wiz Khalifa Marks Florida Launch of Medical Marijuana Products with Coral Springs Visit
Wiz Khalifa talks about his new “Khalifa Kush” products on Instagram. More than 200 people lined up outside Trulieve’s Coral Springs location on Saturday to witness rapper and businessman Wiz Khalifa “roll up” to the medical marijuana dispensary. Born Cameron Thomaz, Wiz Khalifa partnered with...
Click10.com
Jewish family receives legal notice from condo association to remove sukkah
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A South Florida Jewish family says they received a threatening letter from their condominium association as they mark a traditional holiday. The association says they can’t celebrate outside. “A sukkah cannot be underneath another object like a building, and it cannot be under a living...
Teen dead after Fort Lauderdale High School fall
FORT LAUDERDALE - Police are investigating after they say a student fell to his death at Fort Lauderdale High School.Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Chief Stephen Gollan said the student, who was possibly 17 years old, jumped from a balcony at the school, at 1600 NE 4th Avenue.The injured student was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where he died.Gollan said, "The preliminary investigation shows that the student took his life in an act of suicide and had left messaging prior to doing that.""This morning, unfortunately, we are mourning the loss of one of our own students. Our entire school community...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
eagleeye.news
Broward County Public Schools seek applicants as a result of the nationwide worker shortage
Amid a nation-wide worker shortage, many businesses, companies and employers are struggling to seek applicants to fill these open jobs. Not only are companies struggling but schools are struggling to run efficiently. Broward County Public Schools is actively recruiting teachers, media specialists, special education teachers, counselors, substitute teachers and other applicants due to the lack of workers.
King tides bring more street flooding to parts of South Florida
Some parts of South Florida dealt with flooded roadways Monday with king tide season well underway. And the buildup of flood waters is likely to keep happening on and off during the next two months. Stretches of road in Fort Lauderdale by Oakland Park Boulevard saw flooding, with water pouring onto the street from the Intracoastal Waterway. Fort Lauderdale saw a projected high tide of about ...
Miami New Times
Woman Challenges Miami Beach Law Used to Arrest People Filming Police
Back in the summer of 2021, Mariyah Maple was visiting Miami on the weekend of hip-hop festival Rolling Loud. During her trip, a crowd gathered around police activity in the streets of Miami Beach in the early morning hours, and Maple began recording the commotion on her phone. A police...
themiamihurricane.com
Drugging allegations, misogynistic chanting: SigEp chapter closes immediately
Sigma Phi Epsilon Florida Gamma chapter (SigEp), a social fraternity established in 1949 at the University of Miami, will close its chapter effective immediately, following the fraternity’s National Headquarters’ review of an anonymous report of drugged drinks at a pool party. The anonymous report also describes a video of many members of the chapter chanting about murdering and raping women before hosting their “Adult Swim” party on Saturday, Oct. 1, at an off-campus house in Coral Gables.
Talk Media
Coral Springs, FL
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
News Views and Reviews for Coral Springs Florida.https://coralspringstalk.com
Comments / 1