Arleen L. Hahn, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arleen L. Hahn, 92, died peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family on Thursday evening, October 6, 2022. She was born on September 12, 1930 in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Milton and Elsie Moffatt. Arleen moved from Cincinnati to Austintown with her husband Bob, in...
Richard H. Rolfe, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard H. Rolfe, age 88, of Hubbard passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022 at Liberty Health Care Center. Richard was born September 29, 1934 in Sharon, Pennsylvania. a son of Harry L. & Arietta Reiter Rolfe. He was a 1952 graduate of Hubbard High...
Mary Kay Wymer, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Kay Wymer, 77, of Lisbon Road, entered the gates of Heaven at 11:31 p.m. Monday, October 10, 2022, escorted by her son, Chuckie and surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Wymer was born October 16, 1944 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late John...
Nicolette Perrine, Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS. Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nicolette Perrine, age 37, of Newton Falls lost her battle with drug addiction on Friday October 7, 2022. She was born on June 14, 1985 in Warren, Ohio the daughter of her biological parents Jerry Perrine and Brenda (Anderson) Perrine. At the age of...
Joseph A. Stanavich, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph A. Stanavich, 93, passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital with his family by his side. Joseph was born December 28, 1928, in Sagamore, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Joseph Stanavich and Veronica Oslick Stanavich, and came to the Youngstown area in 1955 after his marriage.
Vincent H. English, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vincent H. English, 76, of Glen Carbon, Illinois passed away at 10:54 p.m. on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, Illinois. He was born on November 11, 1945 in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Earl Vincent English and Virginia...
Daniel R. Marvin, Independence, Ohio
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rev. Daniel R. Marvin, age 69, of Independence, Ohio passed away surrounded by his loving family on Friday, October 7, 2022, at Arbors at Stow Rehabilitation & Nursing Home. Daniel was born January 18, 1953 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a son of Duane C. and...
Marla Diane Ramsey, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marla Diane Ramsey passed away in Alliance, Ohio on Saturday, October 8, 2022. She was born on October 16, 1957 in West Virginia. Marla went to be with the Lord at the young age of 64. She is preceded in death by her parents; four...
Linda Ann Gray, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Ann Gray, 77, passed away Saturday evening, October 8, 2022 at Warren Nursing and Rehab. Linda was born on December 26, 1944, in Dover, Ohio, a daughter of the late Al Whitt, Sr. and Margaret Whitt. She was a 1963 graduate of Girard High...
Gerald “Jerry” Will, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gerald “Jerry” Will, 80, passed away Monday, October 2, 2022 with his loving family by his side. He was born July 28, 1942 to Frank and Eleanor Will. He graduated from Hubbard High School and attended Texas Lutheran University and Youngstown State. He...
Marvin R. Watt, New Middletown, Ohio
NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyributes) – Services will be Wednesday, October 12, at 12:00 p.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown for Marvin R. Watt, 88, who passed away Friday afternoon, October 7, at Hospice House. Marvin was born September 17, 1934, in Youngstown, a son of George...
Amelia “Chick” Pesut, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Amelia “Chick” Pesut, 91, passed away peacefully Sunday, October 9, 2022 at Hospice House in Poland. Amelia was born December 17, 1931, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Phillip L. Cardelein, Sr. and Marietta “Mary” Nardozzi Cardelein and came to Youngstown with her family as a child.
Marian Huffman, East Palestine, Ohio
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marian Huffman, age 83 of East Palestine, a much loved wife and mother, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, October 8, 2022. She was born on July 24, 1939, in East Palestine, daughter of the late Eugene and Anna...
Jacob Jeffery “Moneybagg” Moore, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Jacob J. “Moneybagg” Moore will be held Monday, October 17, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Known to his family and friends as “Moneybagg”, Jacob, 21, was called...
Dorothy “Dottie” Grachanin, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy “Dottie” Grachanin, 78, passed away peacefully Saturday, October 8, 2022. Dottie was born August 18, 1944, in West Virginia, the daughter of John, Sr. and Sarah Chaney Hughes. Dottie worked as a waitress for over 30 years. She worked at Café 422,...
Daniel Kay Kyser, Berlin Center, Ohio
BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTribute) – Daniel Kay Kyser passed away Monday, October 10; he was 61. Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Daniel Kay Kyser, please visit our floral store.
Helen M. Wince, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen M. Wince, 83, of Salem, passed away on Thursday afternoon, October 6, 2022 at Mercy Health Center in Boardman. She was born May 13, 1939 in Beaver Township, a daughter of Arthur and Helen (Hofmann) Horst. A North Lima High School graduate, she married...
David L. Alonso II, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David L. Alonso II, 65, died peacefully Thursday, October 6, 2022, at home with his family by his side. Dave was born October 10, 1956, in Clarksburg, West Virginia, the son of David and Barbara Vanscoy Alonso. He was a graduate of Leonard Kirtz School...
Shirley Lorene Youmans, Beloit, Ohio
BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Lorene (Anderson) Youmans, 86 of Beloit, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Bel Air Care Center in Alliance. Shirley was born in Lisbon, Ohio on March 21, 1936 to the late Ernest and Ellen (Taylor) Anderson. Shirley enjoyed to go bowling with...
Mary Elizabeth (Swartz) Conner, Burghill, Ohio
BURGHILL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Elizabeth Conner, of Burghill, Ohio, passed from this life on Sunday, October 2, 2022, while a patient at the Cortland Healthcare Center, following complications from a stroke. She was 76. Mary was born on July 25, 1946, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter to Edward...
