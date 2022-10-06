Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
St. Louis Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
4 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina Andras
16 Year Old Missing Since 2008 Has Never Been FoundJeffery Mac
Wood River Man Charged With Setting Apartment Complex On FireMetro East Star Online NewspaperWood River, IL
Related
Bryce Harper gives Cardinals’ Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina their flowers after career-ending win
The St. Louis Cardinals’ MLB playoffs campaign may have ended, but Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper won’t forget how Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina didn’t bow down without a fight. Harper gave both Pujols and Molina their flowers after the hard-fought Game 2 on Saturday night. The...
Padres star Joe Musgrove gets brutally honest on Mets’ ear inspection mistake
After leading the San Diego Padres to a crucial Game 3 win against the New York Mets in the MLB playoffs, Joe Musgrove got brutally honest on the “desperate” move their opponents made that ended up being a huge mistake. To recall before the start of the sixth...
Phillies lose David Robertson for NLDS for celebrating Bryce Harper too hard
The Philadelphia Phillies will begin their NLDS bout with the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday afternoon at Truist Park. As they look to stay alive in the playoffs, they will be without David Robertson, one of their key bullpen arms. Phillies manager Rob Thomson said that Robertson strained his right calf...
Kyle Schwarber’s 5-word reaction to Phillies’ Rob Thomson contract extension
The Philadelphia Phillies made a wise choice on the team’s future ahead of their NLDS matchup with the Atlanta Braves. After a regular season resurgence under interim manager Rob Thomson, the Phillies removed his interim tag and gave him a two-year contract extension earlier Monday. And the players couldn’t have been happier, specifically outfielder Kyle Schwarber.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘I felt horrible’: Davante Adams apologizes to man he shoved after shocking Raiders loss
In the short 17-game NFL season, every game matters. Thus, tempers run high and frustrations boil over when things don’t go your way, as evidenced by Davante Adams’ actions during the Las Vegas Raiders’ 30-29 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Raiders, now 1-4, choked yet...
MLB playoffs: 2022 MLB postseason bracket, playoff schedule, predictions and format
The 2022 Major League Baseball regular season has come to a close and that means it’s time for the MLB
MLB・
Mariners: 3 MLB Playoff predictions for ALDS vs. Astros
The Seattle Mariners face the Houston Astros for the first time in the postseason in what should be an explosive American League Division Series in the 2022 MLB Playoffs. Here we’ll discuss our Mariners ALDS predictions as they take on the Astros. This season, these division rivals played 19...
Guardians: 3 bold predictions for ALDS vs. Yankees
The Cleveland Guardians face the New York Yankees in what should play out to be a very exciting American League Division Series in the 2022 MLB Playoffs. Here we’ll discuss our Guardians ALDS predictions. The Guardians are unquestionably underdogs in their American League Division Series matchup with the Yankees....
RELATED PEOPLE
The reason Aroldis Chapman went AWOL on Yankees ahead of ALDS
Aroldis Chapman won’t be making the New York Yankees’ ALDS roster. The 34-year-old pitcher made sure that this was the case after he shockingly went AWOL from the team for Friday’s workout. The timing is undeniably terrible given how New York is on the brink of their ALDS matchup against the Cleveland Guardians. According to […] The post The reason Aroldis Chapman went AWOL on Yankees ahead of ALDS appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jose Altuve speaks out on Astros future ahead of ALDS
The Houston Astros will start their postseason journey on Tuesday when they host the Seattle Mariners in the ALDS. Ahead of the clash, Jose Altuve spoke on his time with the Astros and what’s in store for him in the future. The star second baseman got real on his tenure in Houston and admitted that the city has become his second home. Via Mark Berman, Altuve revealed he’d like to play the rest of his career for the organization.
RUMOR: Giants’ massive Aaron Judge, Trea Turner plans in free agency
The San Francisco Giants followed up their 107-win season by winning only 81 games and missing the playoffs entirely. It was a rough fall from grace for 2021’s winningest team. But they have big plans for this offseason, centered around All-Stars Aaron Judge and Trea Turner, to become a great team again.
Philadelphia Eagles receive worrisome Jason Kelce news after win
When Jason Kelce left the Philadelphia Eagles’ eventual win over the Arizona Cardinals with 4:38 left to play in the second quarter, it made more than a few fans of Philly’s finest football team hold their breath. Sure, the Eagles have been preparing for this day for some time, as they did draft preseason standout Cam Jurgens to eventually fill his shoes, but after ripping off quick points against the Cardinals, it looked like Philly’s front line may have taken yet another hit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NLDS Odds: Padres vs. Dodgers Game 1 prediction, odds and pick – 10/11/2022
After a thrilling Wild Card round, the National League Division Series has finally arrived with an all too familiar matchup between the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Join us for our MLB odds series, where our Padres-Dodgers prediction and pick will be revealed. Combating New York with...
Dodgers make final Craig Kimbrel roster decision for NLDS
The Los Angeles Dodgers are leaving Craig Kimbrel off of their NLDS roster, per Dodgers reporter Blake Harris. The decision to not include Kimbrel, an 8-time All-Star, will catch some fans by surprise. But this is a Dodgers team with legitimate World Series aspirations which can lead to harsh decisions.
Guardians manager Terry Francona hilariously looking forward to ‘fun’ ALDS environment in New York vs. Yankees
Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona has had a long, storied career. He managed the Boston Red Sox to two World Series titles, but he still hasn’t led the Guardians franchise to the promised land. And after sweeping the Tampa Bay Rays following a marathon victory in Game 2, the Guardians are one step closer to achieving the ultimate goal. However, the New York Yankees, yet again, stand in their way.
MLB・
Nick Chubb’s disappointed reaction to Browns blowing game vs. Chargers
The Cleveland Browns dropped to 2-3 on Sunday after losing a tight one against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5. Despite the gritty fight they put up, though, running back Nick Chubb couldn’t help but get disappointed. After all, the Browns lost the game after leading entering the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NY makes final DJ LeMahieu roster decision ahead of ALDS vs Guardians
The New York Yankees took another hit on Tuesday when they announced they were going to leave off three-time all-star DJ LeMahieu from their ALDS roster. Same goes for Scott Effross, who was considered to be one of the strongest options coming out of the bullpen for the Yankees against the Cleveland Guardians. He is planning on having Tommy John surgery which will end his season.
Nolan Arenado speaks out on possible opt out after Phillies eliminate Cardinals
There’s no doubting that Nolan Arenado wants to continue his career with the St. Louis Cardinals. After going 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts on Saturday in his team’s season-ending 2-0 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies, though, St. Louis’ star third baseman couldn’t help but feel some fans may not want him to return. Fighting […] The post Nolan Arenado speaks out on possible opt out after Phillies eliminate Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I’m here!’: Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes seen jawing at Raiders player in heated MNF moment
To say that the Monday night matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders was intense would be an understatement. The Chiefs battled back from a huge deficit to escape with a 30-29 victory in what turned out to be an epic contest. Things got so intense...
NHL Odds: Golden Knights vs. Kings prediction, odds and pick – 10/11/2022
The Vegas Golden Knights will open their season with the Los Angeles Kings in a Pacific Division showdown at Crypto.com Arena. It’s time to look at our NHL odds series with a Golden Knights-Kings prediction and pick. The Golden Knights missed the playoffs for the first time since entering...
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
203K+
Followers
114K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0