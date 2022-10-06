ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyle Schwarber’s 5-word reaction to Phillies’ Rob Thomson contract extension

The Philadelphia Phillies made a wise choice on the team’s future ahead of their NLDS matchup with the Atlanta Braves. After a regular season resurgence under interim manager Rob Thomson, the Phillies removed his interim tag and gave him a two-year contract extension earlier Monday. And the players couldn’t have been happier, specifically outfielder Kyle Schwarber.
Mariners: 3 MLB Playoff predictions for ALDS vs. Astros

The Seattle Mariners face the Houston Astros for the first time in the postseason in what should be an explosive American League Division Series in the 2022 MLB Playoffs. Here we’ll discuss our Mariners ALDS predictions as they take on the Astros. This season, these division rivals played 19...
Guardians: 3 bold predictions for ALDS vs. Yankees

The Cleveland Guardians face the New York Yankees in what should play out to be a very exciting American League Division Series in the 2022 MLB Playoffs. Here we’ll discuss our Guardians ALDS predictions. The Guardians are unquestionably underdogs in their American League Division Series matchup with the Yankees....
The reason Aroldis Chapman went AWOL on Yankees ahead of ALDS

Aroldis Chapman won’t be making the New York Yankees’ ALDS roster. The 34-year-old pitcher made sure that this was the case after he shockingly went AWOL from the team for Friday’s workout. The timing is undeniably terrible given how New York is on the brink of their ALDS matchup against the Cleveland Guardians. According to […] The post The reason Aroldis Chapman went AWOL on Yankees ahead of ALDS appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jose Altuve speaks out on Astros future ahead of ALDS

The Houston Astros will start their postseason journey on Tuesday when they host the Seattle Mariners in the ALDS. Ahead of the clash, Jose Altuve spoke on his time with the Astros and what’s in store for him in the future. The star second baseman got real on his tenure in Houston and admitted that the city has become his second home. Via Mark Berman, Altuve revealed he’d like to play the rest of his career for the organization.
Philadelphia Eagles receive worrisome Jason Kelce news after win

When Jason Kelce left the Philadelphia Eagles’ eventual win over the Arizona Cardinals with 4:38 left to play in the second quarter, it made more than a few fans of Philly’s finest football team hold their breath. Sure, the Eagles have been preparing for this day for some time, as they did draft preseason standout Cam Jurgens to eventually fill his shoes, but after ripping off quick points against the Cardinals, it looked like Philly’s front line may have taken yet another hit.
Guardians manager Terry Francona hilariously looking forward to ‘fun’ ALDS environment in New York vs. Yankees

Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona has had a long, storied career. He managed the Boston Red Sox to two World Series titles, but he still hasn’t led the Guardians franchise to the promised land. And after sweeping the Tampa Bay Rays following a marathon victory in Game 2, the Guardians are one step closer to achieving the ultimate goal. However, the New York Yankees, yet again, stand in their way.
MLB
NY makes final DJ LeMahieu roster decision ahead of ALDS vs Guardians

The New York Yankees took another hit on Tuesday when they announced they were going to leave off three-time all-star DJ LeMahieu from their ALDS roster. Same goes for Scott Effross, who was considered to be one of the strongest options coming out of the bullpen for the Yankees against the Cleveland Guardians. He is planning on having Tommy John surgery which will end his season.
Nolan Arenado speaks out on possible opt out after Phillies eliminate Cardinals

There’s no doubting that Nolan Arenado wants to continue his career with the St. Louis Cardinals. After going 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts on Saturday in his team’s season-ending 2-0 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies, though, St. Louis’ star third baseman couldn’t help but feel some fans may not want him to return. Fighting […] The post Nolan Arenado speaks out on possible opt out after Phillies eliminate Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
