WLUC
Shiras Institute makes donations to Marquette Lions Club and Kids Cove Playground
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Board members from the Shiras Institute presented the Marquette Lions Club with a check for more than $8,000 Monday afternoon. This was the second check from the Shiras Institute for planned renovations at Marquette Lions Lakeside Park. With this donation, the Lions have met their goal...
WLUC
Fundraiser “Bowl for Kids’ Sake” returns
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - After a three-year hiatus, it’s time to once again bowl for a good cause. The fundraiser “Bowl for Kids’ Sake” returns to Marquette, the funds will go towards the Big Brother, Big Sisters of Marquette and Alger Counties. The fundraiser will take...
WLUC
Marquette’s 14th annual Haunted Hayride creeping up on the calendar
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Take a look at this photo from Travel Ironwood. Around 700 people showed up for the annual Plaidurday picture op. Also happening in Upper Michigan... Marquette County Haunted Hayride preparations continue. Founder/organizer Andi Goriesky talks about the amazing effort of the participating organizations to keep this...
WLUC
City of Marquette, Houghton Fire Departments say number of fires are normal this time of year
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. fire departments want to ensure you’re safe when starting a furnace for the colder weather. This reminder comes after multiple fires in the past four days across the Upper Peninsula. Pete Windsor from the Marquette City Fire Department said before you turn on your furnace, make sure it is safe and clean to use.
UpNorthLive.com
Firefighters from across Michigan called to help with paper mill fire in U.P.
MENOMINEE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Fire crews from across the state are heading to the western Upper Peninsula to help relieve firefighters at a paper mill fire. The fire started Thursday night at Resolute Forest Products on the Michigan - Wisconsin border. The warehouse contained pulp and waste paper. Monday,...
WLUC
Crystal Falls VFW post hosts 1st annual Austin “Popple” Carlson scholarship bird hunt
CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - The 1st annual Austin “Popple” Carlson Scholarship Bird Hunt was held on October 8 in Crystal Falls. The scholarship is in honor of Austin Carlson, who died in March from a medical condition. Austin’s sister, Miah Thompson, said that they wanted to give...
WLUC
Northern Michigan University recognizes Indigenous Peoples Day
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University held its second recognized Indigenous Peoples’ Day celebration Monday morning. The event had opening and closing drum songs from Morning Thunder, statements from speakers and a walk to the NMU Fire Site. The ceremony began at the Land Recognition Sign on campus. It is the second year the day has been officially recognized by NMU.
WLUC
Halloween Trick-or-Treat hours 2022
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s spooky season in the Upper Peninsula and the trick-or-treaters are gearing up for a candy-fueled Halloween evening. The following municipalities have set their trick-or-treating times:. Houghton. Treat Street - Along Shelden Ave. 10/22 4-6PM Residential - 10/31 5-8PM Marquette. Downtown - 10/29 4-7PM.
WLUC
‘They’re going to have what they need’: Michigan Broadband opens new location in Escanaba
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Broadband now has offices in Escanaba and it’s celebrating bringing internet to rural areas. As announced by Senator Debbie Stabenow last week, Michigan will receive more than $250,000 to serve about 67,000 people, thanks to a U.S. Treasury grant from the Capital Project Fund.
WLUC
Dryland Dash kicks off dog race season at Negaunee Township Park
NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Mushers gathered at the Negaunee Township Park for the final day of the sixth annual Dryland Dash Dog Race on Sunday. Fifty-three racers competed on rig, scooter, bike and canicross with one, two, four and six dog teams through one and two-mile courses. The total times are calculated from both days of the weekend with the total purse given to winners $2,500.
WLUC
Marquette celebrates art at annual art awards
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Dozens of people gathered Saturday evening at the Red Room at the Masonic Theatre for the annual Marquette Art Awards. The 25th annual award show featured several categories like arts volunteers and awards for performing arts. Innovate Marquette is the main sponsor of the event this year. The Marquette Arts Senior Coordinator, Tristen Luoma said events like these are important to showcase local art in the area.
WLUC
UPDATE: Employees escape overnight fire in Marquette Township, cause under investigation
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A fire at a Marquette Township business was quickly put out early Monday morning. It started just before 1:00 a.m. at the back door of Range Telecommunications. The answering service and alarm monitoring business is on US-41, across from My Place Hotel. The Marquette Township...
WLUC
G’s Lakeshore Pizza getting ready to close for season at end of month
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s National Sausage Pizza Day!. TV6′s Tia Trudgeon celebrated by making a pie at G’s Lakeshore Pizza. The food truck owner Taylor Engebretson says most of her ingredients are made from scratched and sourced locally. If you’re not craving a ‘za or if...
WLUC
Breitung Township Fire Department sets house on fire…for a training exercise
QUINNESEC, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. fire department set a house on fire this weekend. The Breitung Township Fire Department held a live burn training exercise in Quinnesec on Saturday. The department only had one house fire in the past year, so many firefighters needed more practice. BTFD hired Fire...
WLUC
Camp Cannabis kicks off on a high note
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. marijuana dispensary is hosting a festival this weekend. The Fire Station Cannabis Company is hosting Camp Cannabis this weekend. Camp Cannabis is Upper Michigan’s largest-ever cannabis consumption event. The festival features a full lineup across multiple stages of over 40 entertainers, more than a dozen educational sessions, and over 60 vendors.
WLUC
Ishpeming man injured in National Mine crash
TILDEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - An Ishpeming man is expected to be OK after crashing his pickup truck into a telephone pole Friday evening in National Mine. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office says 55-year-old Paul Trudell was going north on County Road 476 when he lost control and hit the pole. The crash was reported at 7:48 p.m. Friday. No other vehicles were involved.
WLUC
UPDATE: Shelter-in-place canceled, Menominee paper mill fire still smoldering
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Menominee County and the Office of Emergency Management say a shelter-in-place alert for the city of Marinette issued this afternoon has been lifted. Changing wind direction has directed the smoke more to the east, over the Bay of Green Bay. People should avoid that area of the Menominee River and shoreline due to potential soot fallout until the fire is completely extinguished.
WLUC
Shannon’s Home Cooking shares tips for easy caramel apples
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Shannon’s Home Cooking is helping you get into the autumn spirit with a seasonal favorite. Caramel apples are an autumn staple and can be as easy to make as they are to buy. Miriam Dwelley says the key to making a good caramel apple at...
WLUC
City of Norway hosts Leif Erikson Fall Festival
NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Sunday is Leif Erikson Day. To celebrate, the City of Norway is hosting the Leif Erikson Fall Festival. The festival celebrates Norway’s Viking history and Nordic roots. There was a parade, competitive races, the crowning of Miss Norway, and even a “Funeral Pyre” boat-burning.
WLUC
No injuries reported in Ishpeming semi vs. car crash
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - No injuries were reported in a car vs. semi truck crash that happened in Ishpeming Tuesday morning. At around 10:50 a.m., emergency responders were called to a semi vs. car crash at the intersection of Lakeshore Drive and US 41 in Ishpeming by Jubilee Foods. A...
