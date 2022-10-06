ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinn, MI

WLUC

Fundraiser “Bowl for Kids’ Sake” returns

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - After a three-year hiatus, it’s time to once again bowl for a good cause. The fundraiser “Bowl for Kids’ Sake” returns to Marquette, the funds will go towards the Big Brother, Big Sisters of Marquette and Alger Counties. The fundraiser will take...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Marquette’s 14th annual Haunted Hayride creeping up on the calendar

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Take a look at this photo from Travel Ironwood. Around 700 people showed up for the annual Plaidurday picture op. Also happening in Upper Michigan... Marquette County Haunted Hayride preparations continue. Founder/organizer Andi Goriesky talks about the amazing effort of the participating organizations to keep this...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Northern Michigan University recognizes Indigenous Peoples Day

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University held its second recognized Indigenous Peoples’ Day celebration Monday morning. The event had opening and closing drum songs from Morning Thunder, statements from speakers and a walk to the NMU Fire Site. The ceremony began at the Land Recognition Sign on campus. It is the second year the day has been officially recognized by NMU.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Halloween Trick-or-Treat hours 2022

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s spooky season in the Upper Peninsula and the trick-or-treaters are gearing up for a candy-fueled Halloween evening. The following municipalities have set their trick-or-treating times:. Houghton. Treat Street - Along Shelden Ave. 10/22 4-6PM Residential - 10/31 5-8PM Marquette. Downtown - 10/29 4-7PM.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Dryland Dash kicks off dog race season at Negaunee Township Park

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Mushers gathered at the Negaunee Township Park for the final day of the sixth annual Dryland Dash Dog Race on Sunday. Fifty-three racers competed on rig, scooter, bike and canicross with one, two, four and six dog teams through one and two-mile courses. The total times are calculated from both days of the weekend with the total purse given to winners $2,500.
NEGAUNEE, MI
WLUC

Marquette celebrates art at annual art awards

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Dozens of people gathered Saturday evening at the Red Room at the Masonic Theatre for the annual Marquette Art Awards. The 25th annual award show featured several categories like arts volunteers and awards for performing arts. Innovate Marquette is the main sponsor of the event this year. The Marquette Arts Senior Coordinator, Tristen Luoma said events like these are important to showcase local art in the area.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Camp Cannabis kicks off on a high note

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. marijuana dispensary is hosting a festival this weekend. The Fire Station Cannabis Company is hosting Camp Cannabis this weekend. Camp Cannabis is Upper Michigan’s largest-ever cannabis consumption event. The festival features a full lineup across multiple stages of over 40 entertainers, more than a dozen educational sessions, and over 60 vendors.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Ishpeming man injured in National Mine crash

TILDEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - An Ishpeming man is expected to be OK after crashing his pickup truck into a telephone pole Friday evening in National Mine. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office says 55-year-old Paul Trudell was going north on County Road 476 when he lost control and hit the pole. The crash was reported at 7:48 p.m. Friday. No other vehicles were involved.
ISHPEMING, MI
WLUC

UPDATE: Shelter-in-place canceled, Menominee paper mill fire still smoldering

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Menominee County and the Office of Emergency Management say a shelter-in-place alert for the city of Marinette issued this afternoon has been lifted. Changing wind direction has directed the smoke more to the east, over the Bay of Green Bay. People should avoid that area of the Menominee River and shoreline due to potential soot fallout until the fire is completely extinguished.
MENOMINEE, MI
WLUC

Shannon’s Home Cooking shares tips for easy caramel apples

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Shannon’s Home Cooking is helping you get into the autumn spirit with a seasonal favorite. Caramel apples are an autumn staple and can be as easy to make as they are to buy. Miriam Dwelley says the key to making a good caramel apple at...
GWINN, MI
WLUC

City of Norway hosts Leif Erikson Fall Festival

NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Sunday is Leif Erikson Day. To celebrate, the City of Norway is hosting the Leif Erikson Fall Festival. The festival celebrates Norway’s Viking history and Nordic roots. There was a parade, competitive races, the crowning of Miss Norway, and even a “Funeral Pyre” boat-burning.
NORWAY, MI
WLUC

No injuries reported in Ishpeming semi vs. car crash

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - No injuries were reported in a car vs. semi truck crash that happened in Ishpeming Tuesday morning. At around 10:50 a.m., emergency responders were called to a semi vs. car crash at the intersection of Lakeshore Drive and US 41 in Ishpeming by Jubilee Foods. A...
ISHPEMING, MI

