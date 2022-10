After knocking down a couple of back-to-back shows at Brooklyn Bowl on Friday and Saturday, Melvin Seals & JGB headed north about 50 miles up I-95 to Fairfield, CT to finish out the weekend at The Warehouse at FTC. The Sunday spectacle from Jerry Garcia‘s longtime organist also marked bass player John-Paul McLean‘s birthday.

