Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Continues to Bus Migrants but New York Mayor is Challenging His ActionTom HandyNew York City, NY
Texas is Pushing Back Against Requests From New York Over the MigrantsTom HandyTexas State
This Democratic City in Texas is Out-Bussing Abbott and the Rest of TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
A Texas Mayor is Taking a Risk Funding the Migrants Entering its CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso Will Receive $2 Million in Federal Funds and Mayor Says No Disaster YetTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Related
cbs4local.com
El Pasoans start program 'Seniors Helping Seniors'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A pair of El Pasoans have started a new program aimed at helping seniors. It's called Seniors Helping Seniors. They pair seniors from around the El Paso area with other less active seniors to help them with daily activities. "We still felt we were...
cbs4local.com
'Ozark' star to headline Down Syndrome Coalition for El Paso Buddy Walk
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Evan George Vourazeris of the Netflix hit series "Ozark" will headline the Down Syndrome Coalition for El Paso Buddy Walk. The walk on Saturday will raise awareness of Down Syndrome and raise funds for the Coalition’s many projects and El Paso Community College (EPCC) Buddy Walk Scholarship for students with disabilities.
cbs4local.com
75 migrants processed at El Paso County's new processing center on its opening day
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Monday marked the first day of operations for the El Paso County migrant processing center. The center is only for migrants with sponsors or for those with money to help them leave El Paso. El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego told CBS4 last week...
cbs4local.com
City of El Paso launches online Migrant Situational Awareness Dashboard
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso and Office of Emergency Management launched an online dashboard to track information regarding the ongoing migrant crisis in the El Paso region. The Migrant Situational Awareness Dashboard includes weekly data on the number of encounters reported by federal agencies,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs4local.com
Rollover crash reported in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department and police department responded to a rollover crash in central El Paso Monday. The crash happened on Gateway West before Piedras. Two cars were involved, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. One of the vehicles was a...
cbs4local.com
Flatbed truck causes train derailment in Fabens, Texas
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a stuck tractor-trailer on North Fabens Road Sunday around noon. The tractor-trailer was carrying an oversized load when it got stuck on the railway tracks in Fabens, Tx. The call for the stuck semi came in...
cbs4local.com
Boxing coach says there is a lack of activities made available to Las Cruces youth
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Cross town Boxing, a boxing school in Las Cruces, expressed to city council that there was a large drug problem near their location and they would like to see something done about it by Las Cruces city council. CBS4 on your side spoke with Michael...
cbs4local.com
3 people killed in head-on collision in Far East El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A total of three people died in a head-on crash in Far East El Paso Monday, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. The crash happened around midnight at the 1600 block of N. Ascencion St.. A Ford F-150 and Nissan Sentra collided,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs4local.com
El Paso police accepting applications for Citizen Police Academy
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) is accepting applications for its Citizen Police Academy (CPA). The CPA is a community policing program aimed at helping citizens learn about some of the different functions within the El Paso Police Department and Texas Department of Public Safety.
cbs4local.com
Non-profit awarded grant to give Las Cruces more accessibility to mental health resources
Families and Youth Innovation Plus building. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, a branch of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, awarded Families and Youth Innovations Plus, a Las Cruces Health Agency, with $4 million to become New Mexico's first Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic. CBS4...
Comments / 0