El Paso, TX

cbs4local.com

El Pasoans start program 'Seniors Helping Seniors'

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A pair of El Pasoans have started a new program aimed at helping seniors. It's called Seniors Helping Seniors. They pair seniors from around the El Paso area with other less active seniors to help them with daily activities. "We still felt we were...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

'Ozark' star to headline Down Syndrome Coalition for El Paso Buddy Walk

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Evan George Vourazeris of the Netflix hit series "Ozark" will headline the Down Syndrome Coalition for El Paso Buddy Walk. The walk on Saturday will raise awareness of Down Syndrome and raise funds for the Coalition’s many projects and El Paso Community College (EPCC) Buddy Walk Scholarship for students with disabilities.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

City of El Paso launches online Migrant Situational Awareness Dashboard

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso and Office of Emergency Management launched an online dashboard to track information regarding the ongoing migrant crisis in the El Paso region. The Migrant Situational Awareness Dashboard includes weekly data on the number of encounters reported by federal agencies,...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Rollover crash reported in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department and police department responded to a rollover crash in central El Paso Monday. The crash happened on Gateway West before Piedras. Two cars were involved, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. One of the vehicles was a...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Flatbed truck causes train derailment in Fabens, Texas

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a stuck tractor-trailer on North Fabens Road Sunday around noon. The tractor-trailer was carrying an oversized load when it got stuck on the railway tracks in Fabens, Tx. The call for the stuck semi came in...
FABENS, TX
cbs4local.com

3 people killed in head-on collision in Far East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A total of three people died in a head-on crash in Far East El Paso Monday, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. The crash happened around midnight at the 1600 block of N. Ascencion St.. A Ford F-150 and Nissan Sentra collided,...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso police accepting applications for Citizen Police Academy

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) is accepting applications for its Citizen Police Academy (CPA). The CPA is a community policing program aimed at helping citizens learn about some of the different functions within the El Paso Police Department and Texas Department of Public Safety.
EL PASO, TX

