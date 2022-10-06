ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama Football: Vols wary of Crimson Tide cheetahs

Though the Alabama Crimson Tide is favored against Tennessee, expectations are higher in Knoxville than the tallest Smokey Mountain. Tennessee fans are confident this is the year the long Alabama Football win streak against the Vols, ends. Tennessee fans are sure the Vols’ offense is better than the Crimson Tide’s...
AL.com

Alabama-Mississippi State kick off time, TV set

Alabama will be back under the lights for the final home game of October. The Crimson Tide will face Mississippi State at 6 p.m. CT on Oct. 22. The game will air on ESPN. This will end a three-game run of Alabama playing on CBS from Arkansas to Texas A&M and this week’s 2:30 p.m. CT game at Tennessee. The network selected LSU-Ole Miss for its midafternoon game on Oct. 22.
Tide 100.9 FM

Auburn Legacy Commits to Crimson Tide

Five-star class of 2025 wide receiver Ryan Williams has committed to the Crimson Tide. The offensive weapon announced his decision on Saturday night, shortly after the Texas A&M vs. Alabama game had kicked off. The Ala., native ranks at No. 25 nationally, No. 6 in wide receivers, and No. 4...
The Spun

Look: Refs Missed Big Penalty In Alabama vs. Texas A&M

Alabama escaped Texas A&M on Saturday night, taking down the Aggies, 24-20, at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. The game came down to one final play, with the Aggies failing to score on a first and goal as time expired in the fourth quarter. While fans rightfully crushed the play-call from...
saturdaydownsouth.com

SEC Nation announces Week 7 destination

SEC Nation is hitting the road again after traveling to Mississippi State for a game against Arkansas that did not disappoint and should be in for another good one. It was announced on Sunday morning that the crew would be headed to Knoxville, Tennessee this week for the contest between a pair of top-10 teams: the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers.
AL.com

UA group wants ‘Dixie’ out of Alabama fight song, says perpetuates ‘harmful language and ideals’

A University of Alabama group wants to take “Dixie” out of “Yea, Alabama,” the popular school fight song. The Delete Dixie Initiative is “a coalition of students, faculty, and friends who wish to create a more inclusive campus culture,” according to the group’s website. “Our mission is to remove the word, ‘Dixie’, from the Alabama Fight Song (’Yea Alabama’) and replace it with a more appropriate term, such as ‘Bama.’”
districtadministration.com

Alabama district demands repayment for mistakenly overpaying two employees

In April, a pair of Chilton County, Alabama school employees sued Superintendent Jason Griffin for demanding tens of thousands of dollars in repayment as it was discovered that they were mistakenly overpaid. This week it was announced that the lawsuit is moving forward, a judge ruled Tuesday. Cafeteria manager Christie...
