Waymo's cafeteria workers are forming a union
The cafeteria workers at Waymo's offices are forming a union, according to NBC News. As the news organization notes, that makes them the latest group of people to organize at one of Silicon Valley's most prominent companies. Waymo's food service personnel are also following in the footsteps of the 4,000 Google cafeteria workers who quietly unionized during the COVID-19 pandemic. The autonomous driving tech company used to be an experimental unit under Google before it became an Alphabet subsidiary.
Xbox Cloud Gaming is coming to Meta Quest 2
You'll eventually have another way to access Xbox Cloud Gaming titles beyond consoles, PCs, tablets and phones. Microsoft is working with Meta to bring the service to the Meta Quest Store, which means it will be available on Meta Quest 2 headsets and perhaps even Meta Quest Pro.
Prime Early Access Sale 2022: Best massage gun deals
Amazon's hotly anticipated Prime Early Access Sale is well underway and you can find discounts on just about anything. From Fall Prime Day Chromebook deals to a big Prime-only sale on air fryers, Amazon has all the bases covered. Now, there's another hot product category we want to cover: Prime Early Acces Sale massage gun deals.
Meta will integrate Zoom and Microsoft Teams into its VR workspaces
Meta is making a big push to sell its new Quest Pro to office workers. At Meta Connect, Mark Zuckerberg showed off upcoming integrations with Zoom and Microsoft teams, along with a slew of other features meant to make the headset more appealing to businesses.
BMW will distract you with casual games while you charge your EV
BMW is teaming up with AirConsole to deliver casual games in its cars starting in 2023. The technology downloads games to your infotainment system, and uses your phone as the controller. This is clearly meant to keep you distracted while you charge your EV, but the automaker sees this as helpful for any time you're waiting in the car — say, to pick someone up at the airport.
GM is using its Ultium battery tech for a lot more than EVs
I wasn't kidding when I told you that GM is going all-in on Ultium, the battery technology behind the company's electrification efforts, not to mention an entire generation of Chevy and GMC EVs. On Tuesday, the automaker announced that it is expanding its portfolio into energy management services — think big stationary batteries to store rooftop-generated solar power on a home or business — with its new spin-off business, GM Energy.
Shop the best Instant Pots for Amazon Prime Day 2022
For Amazon Prime Day 2022, shop the best Instant Pot deals. From air fryers to dutch ovens, find the best one for your kitchen needs.
Labor Department proposal may lead to gig workers gaining employee status
The Department of Labor has that could make it more likely for millions of people to be classified as employees rather than independent contractors. Should the proposal become a formal rule, gig workers (such as Uber and Lyft drivers) would likely gain benefits and protections afforded to employees if they're reclassified. Those may include a minimum wage, overtime, unemployment insurance contributions and their employer paying a share of Social Security taxes, as notes.
Google's Pixel Buds Pro hit a new all-time low of $160
The Prime Day sale could make these earbuds an easy choice for Android fans.
The 2021 Apple TV 4K is back on sale for $109
That's a steep $70 off the device's regular price.
The Morning After: What to expect from Microsoft's Surface event
Did you think the big tech events were over for the year? This week, it’s Microsoft’s turn, and we’re expecting lots of Surface news. That might include a long-overdue Surface Studio refresh and even a mini desktop. First up is the Surface Pro 9. It’ll reportedly use 12th-generation Core i5 and i7 U-series processors (considerably faster than the Pro 8’s 11th-gen parts). Don’t expect much to change on the outside, though. It’s likely the Surface Pro 9 will largely resemble its predecessor, with a 13-inch 120Hz display and two Thunderbolt 4 ports.
Apple's 256GB 12.9-inch iPad Pro is $300 off and cheaper than ever
An 11-inch model is also on sale.
