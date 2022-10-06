ST. LOUIS – Noël Coward’s classic comedy, Private Lives, hits the stage now through October 23 at the Catherine B. Berges Theatre at COCA. Elyot and Amanda are enjoying a romantic honeymoon – just not with each other. The divorced duo is face-to-face for the first time in five years as they adjoined their hotel balconies. Passions and tempers collide in this combustible romp, as the two remember why they fell in love and why they divorced in the first place.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 HOURS AGO