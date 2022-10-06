Read full article on original website
Everything Nick Saban said on Monday of Tennessee game week
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama coach Nick Saban spoke to reporters on Monday, the first day of Tennessee week. Below is everything he said to open the seventh game week of the year. "I think it's fairly obvious that there's a lot of things that we need to work on....
Five-star junior Elliot Cadeau recaps visits
The number one ranked point guard in the class of 2024 Elliot Cadeau has completed his second official visit and has plans to take a third. The 6-1, 165-pound five- star from West Orange, NJ who transferred to Branson (Mo.) Link Academy has now taken official visits to Texas Tech and North Carolina and he's got one set up for the weekend of October 21st with Louisville.
College basketball: 247Sports releases preseason Top 25 rankings for 2022-23
The college basketball season is about a month away, with every team having started practice to prepare for the 2022-23 year. So it's time for 247Sports to take a look at the teams with the best chance to cut down the nets this season. This year could be a banner...
Four-star point guard Dedan Thomas names his top six schools
Class of 2024 point guard Dedan Thomas has announced his top six schools. While his recruitment is still open his top six schools are Houston, UCLA, UNLV, Gonzaga, Arizona and Florida with no timetable for a decision. The 6-foot-1, 160-pound four star from Henderson, NV has also set some official...
USA Basketball: Five-star guard AJ Johnson updates his recruitment
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – AJ Johnson is arguably the best long-term prospect in the senior class. A 6-foot-5 combo guard out of Woodland Hills (Calif.) Johnson had to cancel his North Carolina State official visit last month but says he fully intends to take that visit moving forward. “They...
College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 rankings entering Week 7
The Texas Longhorns are a different team with Quinn Ewers at quarterback and made a statement on Saturday against Oklahoma, potentially bullying their way into the Week 7 AP Top 25. One team that will move up in our projection for the latest rankings is Tennessee, who stayed unbeaten with a dominant victory at previously 25th-ranked LSU. The Vols led from start to finish and left a mark in Baton Rouge, setting up next weekend's gargantuan matchup against top-ranked Alabama at Neyland Stadium.
Mike Norvell under fire by media after FSU football's second-half collapse at NC State
Norvell was questioned if he was actually the guy to bring the program back to prominence. While media members across the way acknowledge he did good work since coming from Memphis, there was plenty of meat on the bone. There were even more pitches for Jackson State head coach and former Seminoles star Deion Sanders to take over his alma mater.
Mississippi State 40, Arkansas 17: Five Questions 'Answered'
Arkansas football did not enjoy its Saturday in Starkville (Miss.), falling to No. 23 Mississippi State, 40-17. It is the third consecutive loss for the Razorbacks who drop to 3-3 on the season and 1-3 in SEC play. It was a long day for Arkansas on both sides of the...
Oklahoma, Brent Venables trashed as Texas, TCU climb in Big 12, media says
Venables confronted harsh realities after his team's 49-0 loss, saying his team didn't meet their "standard of performance" after a litany of defensive breakdowns and failed execution on the other side of the football. Getting to bowl eligibility now for the Sooners (3-3) is a shaky projection given the rest of the slate.
Everything Mike Norvell said after FSU's loss at NC State about the final play, officiating, and more
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Florida State coach Mike Norvell, perturbed with officiating and upset with his team's performance, spoke about the Seminoles' 19-17 loss at NC State on Saturday evening. The coach's interview after the game can be viewed below. Opening Statement. Alright, first off, congratulations to NC State. They did...
WR Terry Lockett no longer with Michigan State's program
Junior wide receiver Terry Lockett is no longer a member of the Michigan State football program, a team spokesperson confirmed Saturday. Lockett has not appeared in a game for the Spartans this season and was not seen on the field warming up ahead of Saturday's game against Ohio State. The...
Four-star running back Roderick Robinson II flips to Georgia
San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln four-star running back Roderick Robinson II II has flipped his commitment to Georgia from UCLA following a weekend visit to Athens, highlighted by the Bulldogs win over Auburn. Robinson ranks as the nation's No. 15 running back per the 247Sports Composite and adds to a UGA...
Iowa Basketball: Everything Fran McCaffery said during Big Ten Media Days
The Iowa Hawkeyes open up their 2022-2023 season in less than a month. On Tuesday, Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery met with reporters in Minneapolis during Big Ten Media Days to discuss his group. He talked about Kris Murray, the support between the men's and women's team and more. Here's everything that McCaffery said.
Iowa Basketball: Five predictions for the Hawkeyes ahead of the 2022-23 season
College basketball season is right around the corner. The Iowa Hawkeyes were picked to finish seventh in the Big Ten Media Preseason Poll. Iowa will return three starters from last year's team while losing key pieces such as Jordan Bohannon, Keegan Murray, and Joe Toussaint. This Iowa team will look...
Those calling for, even hinting at a HBC change at this early point, take a seat
NORMAN, Okla. — “First you lose big. Then you lose close. Then you win close. And finally, you win big.”. The late great Florida State legend Bobby Bowden coined that phrase about how to build a successful college football program. Sooners fans around then saw step one of...
Nick Saban shares latest on Bryce Young to open Tennessee week
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama coach Nick Saban kicked off Tennessee week by sharing the latest on quarterback Bryce Young, who missed the Texas A&M game with a shoulder injury. “Bryce is getting re-evaluated today,” Saban said Monday afternoon. “I don’t really know much, I haven’t really talked to doc since he did that. Hopefully, we’re going to try to get him ready to play this week. But this is something that nobody can predict how quickly this is going to give him an opportunity to be able to go out and do what he needs to do, and we’ll see as the week progresses. But I don’t have an update much more than that.”
Maryland Basketball: Big Ten media poll released, can Terps surpass expectations?
The Big Ten basketball media poll was released on Monday, and you probably won't be surprised to learn that Maryland did not land near the top. Entering a transitional season for first-year coach Kevin Willard, the Terps were picked to finish 10th in the conference. That prediction mirrors most preseason...
What Brent Venables had to say after the Sooners' 49-0 shutout loss to Texas: Part I
DALLAS — The Sooners hit a new low-of-lows in 2022 and were blown out 49-0 by the Texas Longhorns Saturday afternoon at the Cotton Bowl in the annual Red River Showdown. For the first time since the final year of the John Blake era in 1998, the Sooners have dropped their first three league contests, as they’re now 3-3 overall in the opening season of the Brent Venables era. And to be quite frank, this looked like a John Blake team performance.
Emerging WR Terrance Moore reacts to offer from Texas A&M
2024 Tampa Catholic WR TJ Moore reacts to offer from Texas A&M. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Ohio State star RB TreVeyon Henderson leaves Michigan State game with leg injury
Ohio State star running back TreVeyon Henderson went down with a leg injury and limped off the field early in the third quarter of the Buckeyes’ showdown against Michigan State. Henderson had 19 carries for 118 yards and a touchdown before the injury. Henderson was helped to the sideline and stumbled into the injury tent. ABC's Holly Rowe reported that Henderson would be able to return to the game, but he stayed on the sideline for Ohio State's next offensive drive.
