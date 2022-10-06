ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Five-star junior Elliot Cadeau recaps visits

The number one ranked point guard in the class of 2024 Elliot Cadeau has completed his second official visit and has plans to take a third. The 6-1, 165-pound five- star from West Orange, NJ who transferred to Branson (Mo.) Link Academy has now taken official visits to Texas Tech and North Carolina and he's got one set up for the weekend of October 21st with Louisville.
247Sports

College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 rankings entering Week 7

The Texas Longhorns are a different team with Quinn Ewers at quarterback and made a statement on Saturday against Oklahoma, potentially bullying their way into the Week 7 AP Top 25. One team that will move up in our projection for the latest rankings is Tennessee, who stayed unbeaten with a dominant victory at previously 25th-ranked LSU. The Vols led from start to finish and left a mark in Baton Rouge, setting up next weekend's gargantuan matchup against top-ranked Alabama at Neyland Stadium.
247Sports

Oklahoma, Brent Venables trashed as Texas, TCU climb in Big 12, media says

Venables confronted harsh realities after his team's 49-0 loss, saying his team didn't meet their "standard of performance" after a litany of defensive breakdowns and failed execution on the other side of the football. Getting to bowl eligibility now for the Sooners (3-3) is a shaky projection given the rest of the slate.
247Sports

Four-star running back Roderick Robinson II flips to Georgia

San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln four-star running back Roderick Robinson II II has flipped his commitment to Georgia from UCLA following a weekend visit to Athens, highlighted by the Bulldogs win over Auburn. Robinson ranks as the nation's No. 15 running back per the 247Sports Composite and adds to a UGA...
247Sports

Nick Saban shares latest on Bryce Young to open Tennessee week

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama coach Nick Saban kicked off Tennessee week by sharing the latest on quarterback Bryce Young, who missed the Texas A&M game with a shoulder injury. “Bryce is getting re-evaluated today,” Saban said Monday afternoon. “I don’t really know much, I haven’t really talked to doc since he did that. Hopefully, we’re going to try to get him ready to play this week. But this is something that nobody can predict how quickly this is going to give him an opportunity to be able to go out and do what he needs to do, and we’ll see as the week progresses. But I don’t have an update much more than that.”
247Sports

What Brent Venables had to say after the Sooners' 49-0 shutout loss to Texas: Part I

DALLAS — The Sooners hit a new low-of-lows in 2022 and were blown out 49-0 by the Texas Longhorns Saturday afternoon at the Cotton Bowl in the annual Red River Showdown. For the first time since the final year of the John Blake era in 1998, the Sooners have dropped their first three league contests, as they’re now 3-3 overall in the opening season of the Brent Venables era. And to be quite frank, this looked like a John Blake team performance.
247Sports

Ohio State star RB TreVeyon Henderson leaves Michigan State game with leg injury

Ohio State star running back TreVeyon Henderson went down with a leg injury and limped off the field early in the third quarter of the Buckeyes’ showdown against Michigan State. Henderson had 19 carries for 118 yards and a touchdown before the injury. Henderson was helped to the sideline and stumbled into the injury tent. ABC's Holly Rowe reported that Henderson would be able to return to the game, but he stayed on the sideline for Ohio State's next offensive drive.
247Sports

247Sports

