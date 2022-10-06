ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millington, TN

2 children killed, mother injured after family dogs attack

By Olivia Land
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

Two children were killed and their mother was critically injured when the family’s pit bulls attacked them at their home in Tennessee, officials said.

The dogs attacked a 2-year-old girl, her 5-month-old brother and their mother around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at a home near Shelby Forest State Park in Millington, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said.

“The children were pronounced deceased on the scene,” the statement read.

“Shelby County Fire paramedics transported the mother in critical condition to Regional One Health.”

The dogs, both pit bulls, were taken into custody by animal control, news station WREG reported.

It’s unclear what provoked the dogs. The incident is still under investigation, police said.

First responders on the scene Wednesday afternoon.
Shelby Sheriff's Office
The dogs were taken by animal control.
AP

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately return a request for comment.

