ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Beach, FL

Construction on Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen’s mansion halted amid looming divorce

By Mary K. Jacob
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

Things are about to get even more complicated in the Brady-Bündchen household.

Construction on Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s dream Florida megamansion has been halted in the past few weeks amid tensions, The Post has learned.

Sources tell The Post that Hurricane Ian last week put everything on pause, but that the couple’s impending divorce complicates things even further.

“There is no telling what they will do with what was supposed to be their forever marriage home,” an insider said.

And now, never-before-seen floor plans of the Miami Beach estate exclusively obtained by The Post show exactly what one — or both of them — will be giving up if the divorce goes through.

That will include everything from a yoga terrace, an organic garden, a meditation garden, a pickleball court, expansive his-and-hers bathroom suites, a main kitchen, a prep kitchen and an outdoor kitchen. No detail has been left out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sSJ35_0iOjhFCS00
Bündchen and Brady’s South Florida dream home is under construction.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KOvxH_0iOjhFCS00
Construction on the property has been stalled amid the hurricane.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xe6fY_0iOjhFCS00
Layout of the first level.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jkiS9_0iOjhFCS00
The floor plan of the second level.

In addition to the $17 million they paid for the land, construction costs for the custom-built home totaled $10.12 million, records show.

Located in the upscale Indian Creek Country Club community, what was supposed to be their marital home is described as being on a 1.8-acre property, which would comprise three buildings: a two-story main house, a security post and a gym.

The gym would include an exercise terrace, a steam shower, a changing room and a massage room.

Additionally, there would be a pool cabana and sport courts.

The floor plan also shows that the main residence would have five bedrooms and 11 baths, spanning over a massive 17,000 square feet.

Other features include an elevator, a service landing, a staff entryway, a trash enclosure, a motor court, a pool, a hot tub — plus an outdoor dining space and an expansive lawn.

There’s also a guest suite with a terrace.

Amenities additionally include a movie theater, an office, a study and a kids’ area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p49Rv_0iOjhFCS00
Records obtained by The Post show that construction costs are worth more than $10 million.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X0cjc_0iOjhFCS00
The layout of Bündchen and Brady’s his-and-hers bathrooms, and walk-in closets.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ntKVK_0iOjhFCS00
Amenities include a yoga terrace and a pickleball court.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner, 45, and the supermodel, 42, have retained divorce lawyers after living separately in the past few months following an epic fight, Page Six reported.

“I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them, but it looks like it is,” one source revealed. “I don’t think there will be any coming back now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be.”

Bündchen — who hails from Brazil — bunkered down at their Costa Rica home without Brady at the beginning of September. And she’s also been recently seen in Florida with their kids — and without her wedding ring — in recent weeks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0II8LP_0iOjhFCS00
Floor plans reveal a five-bedroom layout with jam-packed features and amenities.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SAHlO_0iOjhFCS00
A layout of the pool, spa, meditation garden and cabana.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bdEMW_0iOjhFCS00
Brady and Bündchen have one of 34 homes on the exclusive island.

The high-security enclave, dubbed “Billionaire Bunker,” includes residents Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, who are also building a home — as well as hotel magnate Jeffrey Soffer and billionaire investor Carl Icahn.

Referred to as “the world’s most exclusive municipality” with just 34 properties available across 300 acres — each boasts waterfront views of Biscayne Bay.

Married since 2009, the source told Page Six, Bündchen and Brady are very involved in their children’s lives and would share joint custody in any separation. They share son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9, and Brady is also the father of son Jack, 15, with his ex, Bridget Moynahan.

Reps for Brady and Bündchen did not respond to The Post’s request for comment. The contractor listed in records also didn’t respond to a request seeking comment.

Comments / 6

christine w
5d ago

Construction is halted because of the dang hurricane...the house has to be finished in order to sell if nothing else. Don't be a dolt.

Reply
4
Diane
5d ago

Money cannot buy happiness….someone will snatch up that property in a heartbeat…

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OK! Magazine

Tom Brady Left Wife Gisele Bündchen Behind During 11-Day Break From Football Training, Visited Eldest Son In The Hamptons

Tom Brady was missing from football training in August, and now new details have come to light about where he went. The athlete left his wife, Gisele Bündchen, and jetted off to see his eldest son, John "Jack" Edward, and celebrate his birthday in the Hamptons. The model did not join Brady, but their children, Benjamin Rein, 12, and Vivian Lake, 9, were there, in addition to Brady's ex Bridget Moynahan, who is Jack's mother. At the time, the football star wrote a sweet note on Instagram about his child. "Happy Birthday my beautiful son. What a blessing you are...
NFL
Fox News

Gisele Bündchen spotted with her daughter in New York amid rumored Tom Brady marriage troubles

Gisele Bündchen was seen strolling hand-in-hand with her nine-year-old daughter Vivian in New York amid rumored marriage trouble with Tom Brady. The Brazilian supermodel, 42, was seen rocking a casual look in the city with a pair of baggy jeans, a tan baseball cap and a white T-shirt with matching sneakers. Her daughter Vivian, who she shares with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, was also seen in a casual look.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami Beach, FL
Miami Beach, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Entertainment
Miami Beach, FL
Entertainment
The Spun

Tom Brady's Ex-Girlfriend Made Opinion On Relationship Clear

Tom Brady's had two notable relationships since becoming an NFL quarterback. His most notable one, of course, is his marriage to supermodel Gisele Bundchen. Brady and Bundchen have been married since 2009. They have two children together. However, Brady and Bundchen could reportedly be ending their marriage. According to reports,...
NFL
OK! Magazine

She 'Is Done': Gisele Bündchen Doesn't Think Marriage to Tom Brady 'Can Be Repaired,' Spills Source

Gisele Bündchen is ready to throw in the towel on her marriage to Tom Brady, according to a source. After months of being at odds, the supermodel is "done" trying to make her union with the NFL pro work and is ready to "move on," claimed a source, who told a news publication, "She was upset about it for a long time and it's still difficult," but "she doesn't believe that her marriage can be repaired."Bündchen "is doing okay" as her relationship with Brady nears its end, added the source. "She is just trying to figure out her life." LOOK...
NFL
Fox News

Kathie Lee Gifford says she's upset over Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorce rumors: 'God loves marriage'

Television personality Kathie Lee Gifford revealed she was heartbroken over NFL star Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s divorce rumors and argued that "God loves marriage." In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, Gifford reflected on her marriage with her late husband, Frank Gifford, who was a former New York Giants football player and television sports commentator.
NFL
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Carl Icahn
Person
Bridget Moynahan
Person
Gisele Bündchen
Person
Jared Kushner
RadarOnline

Family First: Tom Brady Visits Son With Bridget Moynahan For 15th B-Day As Marital Woes With Gisele Bündchen Spark Split Rumors

Tom Brady reunited with his son John "Jack" Edward, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, during an 11-day break he took from training camp before returning to work, RadarOnline.com has discovered amid his marital drama with Gisele Bündchen. Jack turned 15 on August 22, so the legendary NFL quarterback jetted off to the Hamptons so they could celebrate the special occasion together.During his break, the seven-time Super Bowl winner also spent some time with Bündchen in the Bahamas. Brady was excused from practicing with the Buccaneers "to deal with some personal things," head coach Todd Bowles said...
NFL
People

Gisele Bündchen Shares Daughter's Confused Reaction When Attending Fashion Shoot with Her Mom

The model recently brought her 9-year-old daughter along to a fashion shoot for the first time in years Gisele Bündchen is teaching her daughter about the world of fashion. In a cover interview for ELLE's October issue, the model, 42, shared that her 9-year-old daughter Vivian didn't quite understand all the behind-the-scene happenings when recently attending a fashion shoot with her mom. Bündchen, who shares Vivian plus son Benjamin, 12, with husband Tom Brady, told the outlet she took Vivian to a fashion shoot in Paris for the first...
NFL
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady Sends ‘Warning’ To ‘Anyone Who Dates’ Daughter Vivian, 9

Tom Brady, 45, shared a photo that may be relatable to any dad of a daughter. The professional football player, who is the father of his nine-year-old daughter Vivian, recently took to his Instagram story to post the snapshot, which showed a grave with a headstone that read, “ANYONE WHO DATES MY DAUGHTER,” along with his own added caption. “I want to be crystal clear about this,” he wrote along with two laughing emojis and a red heart.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Celebrities Gossip#The Post
SheKnows

Gisele Bündchen Is Ready to Move On From Her Role as ‘Mother & Wife’: ‘Now It’s Going to Be My Turn’

There comes a time in every mother’s life when her kids don’t need her as much, and begins to (gasp!) take her own wants and needs into account for a change — and it’s Gisele Bündchen’s time to shine. The supermodel opened up in a recent interview with ELLE about her decision to focus on herself and her goals in this next chapter of life. Bündchen, who is wife to Tom Brady, stepmom to 15-year-old Jack and mom to 9-year-old Vivian and 12-year-old Benjamin, is pursuing her passion for environmental advocacy (in July, she started an initiative to help organizations that are working to restore Biomes in Brazil).
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Tom Brady 'feels very hurt' by Gisele Bündchen amid marital troubles: Reports

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's marital woes continue to make headlines as multiple reports claim the NFL star is "hurt" as the supermodel is the one spearheading their likely divorce. People and Entertainment Tonight posted similar articles with Brady sources alleging, "Tom isn't taking things well." "He wants to...
NFL
Popculture

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Reportedly Took Their Children to Hamptons Before Marital Issues

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen took their kids to the Hamptons before their marital issues, according to Page Six. The family was there reportedly celebrating Brady's son Jack's birthday. When Brady took 11 days off from Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp in August, the family was in the Bahamas for vacation. But they returned to the United States, specifically to the Hamptons, to celebrate Jack, who turned 15 on August 22. Brady shares Jack with his ex, Bridget Moynahan.
NFL
Outsider.com

Antonio Brown Takes Another Shot at Tom Brady Over Marital Issues With Gisele Bundchen

Antonio Brown has been making waves on Twitter recently. Earlier this month, he made waves after a video of him exposing himself in the pool while in Dubai back in May surfaced. Then, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneer shared a pic of himself with Tom Brady’s soon-to-be ex-wife Gisele Bundchen. It’s an older pic as the two were celebrating the Bucs’ win in Super Bowl 55. But still … the timing said it all.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Marriage Troubles 'Have Been Going on Forever': Source

A source told PEOPLE that conflict in their marriage "is nothing new to either of them" The marital problems between Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady have been going on for years, a source tells PEOPLE after the couple each hired divorce attorneys. "[The problems] are 10 years old," the insider said of the couple. "This has been going on forever. This is nothing new to either of them." Reports of a rift between Brady, 45, and Bündchen, 42, have emerged over recent months and picked up when Brady returned to the NFL after...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
69K+
Followers
54K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy