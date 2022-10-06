ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, NY

Officer Resnick retires after 30 years in Law Enforcement

By Spotlight Newsroom
Spotlight News
Spotlight News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JTGJg_0iOjgvIL00

DELMAR — The Bethlehem Police Department was joined by numerous other agencies throughout the area to gather and hold a walk-out ceremony for Officer Peter Resnick on Friday, Sept. 30. Officer Resnick was a staple in the community, having served in Law Enforcement for over 30 years, with over 28 of those years in the Town of Bethlehem. He served his entire career in the Patrol Division and spent a significant portion of his time as a law enforcement trainer. He was not only an instructor for BPD, but spent thousands of hours over his career as an Instructor and Session Counselor at the Zone Five Law Enforcement Academy. During his time there, he mentored and trained hundreds of officers who have served and are still serving all over the Capital District. He also served as a Field Training Officer for BPD, teaching new officers how to better serve the community. Local children will likely remember him as he frequently handed out “tickets” for free ice cream to those wearing their bike helmets. “We are extremely grateful for Officer Resnick’s service and the outstanding example he set on how to be a Police Officer for not only our agency, but the entire Capital District Law Enforcement community,’ said Bethlehem Police Chief Gina Cocchiara. “Congratulations on a job well done Pete, and enjoy your retirement. You’ve earned it!” – Bethlehem Police Department

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hot 99.1

Have You Seen These Guys Terrorizing Ballston? Police Want Your Help!

There has been a rash of burglaries all over the Capital Region. The targets are usually unlocked cars. The burglars look for possessions, money, and other valuable things left in vehicles. However, sometimes they break in. Many burglaries such as these have been happening in the Clifton Park area. Now the thieves have moved into the Town of Ballston.
BALLSTON, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

NY churches file lawsuit against state's gun laws

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After the Concealed Carry Improvement Act was approved by Gov. Kathy Hochul in July prohibiting concealed weapons from being carried in “sensitive locations,” including houses of worship, churches throughout New York state are joining together in protest of their safety. “Essentially Gov. Hochul has...
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bethlehem, NY
City
Delmar, NY
Bethlehem, NY
Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

NY state police superintendent quits amid investigation

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s state police superintendent resigned Friday, days after Gov. Kathy Hochul said he was being investigated for his handling of internal personnel matters. In a statement, Hochul thanked Kevin Bruen for “his years of public service” and said that First Deputy Superintendent Steven Nigrelli will take over as acting superintendent on an interim basis. Bruen had been in charge of the state police since June 2021. A 20-year veteran of the department, he was appointed superintendent by Hochul’s predecessor, Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Bruen’s resignation is effective Oct. 19, the state police said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#The Patrol Division
NEWS10 ABC

Small plane crashes on the Sacandaga Sunday

NORTHAMPTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A small, single-engine plane crashed on the Great Sacandaga Lake Sunday near the Northampton Beach Campground. According to New York State Police, three people were on board at the time, one was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. “I froze. I didn’t know what to do,” said Kellsie Wilson, who was on the […]
ACCIDENTS
Mid-Hudson News Network

Letter carrier indicted for stealing over $78,000 in checks from mail

WHITE PLAINS – A Mount Vernon resident has been indicted for allegedly stealing more than $78,000 in checks from the mail he was responsible for delivering as a letter carrier for the US Postal Service. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah said Alberto Pino, 31, was charged with one...
MOUNT VERNON, NY
WKTV

Governor Hochul announces Child Poverty Reduction Council

ALBANY, N.Y. – Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday, the launch of the Child Poverty reduction Advisory Council, which will develop a plan to cut child poverty in half, over the next decade. Hundreads of thousands of children are living in poverty throughout the state. More than 15% or 1...
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KELOLAND TV

2 South Dakota drug dealers plead guilty

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two South Dakota drug dealers will soon be headed to federal prison. Friday in federal court, Rickey Young, Jr. – also known as Rock – pleaded guilty to selling crack cocaine. Court papers say he and another man got the drugs from...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
CBS News

Prosecutors to call on Gov. Hogan in embezzlement case against his former chief of staff

BALTIMORE -- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan will be called as a witness in the embezzlement case against Roy McGrath, his former Chief of Staff, according to court documents. Prosecutors allege McGrath forged a document to make it appear that the governor had signed off on a severance payment of more than $230,000 to leave his job as CEO of Maryland Environmental Services and take the chief of staff position. He is also accused of submitting timesheets that said he was working when he was really on vacation.
MARYLAND STATE
Spotlight News

Spotlight News

Albany, NY
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
529K+
Views
ABOUT

The Spotlight is the preeminent source for local news coverage in the greater Capital District. We now produce three local, weekly editions along with one monthly niche publication.

 https://spotlightnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy