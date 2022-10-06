Officer Resnick retires after 30 years in Law Enforcement

DELMAR — The Bethlehem Police Department was joined by numerous other agencies throughout the area to gather and hold a walk-out ceremony for Officer Peter Resnick on Friday, Sept. 30. Officer Resnick was a staple in the community, having served in Law Enforcement for over 30 years, with over 28 of those years in the Town of Bethlehem. He served his entire career in the Patrol Division and spent a significant portion of his time as a law enforcement trainer. He was not only an instructor for BPD, but spent thousands of hours over his career as an Instructor and Session Counselor at the Zone Five Law Enforcement Academy. During his time there, he mentored and trained hundreds of officers who have served and are still serving all over the Capital District. He also served as a Field Training Officer for BPD, teaching new officers how to better serve the community. Local children will likely remember him as he frequently handed out “tickets” for free ice cream to those wearing their bike helmets. “We are extremely grateful for Officer Resnick’s service and the outstanding example he set on how to be a Police Officer for not only our agency, but the entire Capital District Law Enforcement community,’ said Bethlehem Police Chief Gina Cocchiara. “Congratulations on a job well done Pete, and enjoy your retirement. You’ve earned it!” – Bethlehem Police Department