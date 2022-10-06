ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Old Fort man charged in multiple camper break-ins

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged an Old Fort man for his role in several camper break-ins. The sheriff’s office said deputies took a report of multiple camper break-ins at local businesses on February 1, 2022 in which roughly $3,000 worth of property was stolen.
Deputies looking for man last seen leaving church in Buncombe Co.

WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a man missing from the Weaverville area. 31-year-old Freddy Antonio Padilla was last seen leaving the church he attends in Swannanoa on Oct. 1 around 7:30 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Office.
5 dead after shooting at Spartanburg Co. home

Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger provides an update after 5 people died from gunshot wounds at a home in Inman. FOX Carolina's Ashley Garrett has the details. FOX Carolina's Grace Runkel has the details. Mindful Monday: Paralympian on mental health. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. A Paralympian is overcoming the...
Deputies find bodies responding to welfare check request, criminal investigation underway

MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — n investigation is underway after Macon County authorities say two people were found dead by deputies at a home off Mack Branch Road. Authorities say just before 10 pm on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, Macon County deputies responded to a request for a welfare check by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office to the Mack Branch Road home.
Hendersonville man faces charges, including 'secret peeping,' deputies say

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Hendersonville man was arrested this week and charged with "secret peeping" and a sex charge involving a minor, deputies said Friday. Johnny E. Duncan, Jr., with the Hendersonville County Sheriff's Office, said Richard Lee Johnson, 56, of Hendersonville, was arrested Wednesday and charged with secret peeping and second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Officers investigating after reported shootout in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating gunshots that were reported early Saturday morning. Officers said they responded to the 1000 block of Patton Ave. around 1:30 a.m. after someone reported the gunshots. When officers arrived, they found a car hit by at least...
Investigation underway after gunfire exchanged in West Asheville, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police are investigating an incident that took place in West Asheville where multiple shots were fired early Saturday morning. The department says officers responded to the 1000 block of Patton Avenue around 1:30 a.m., Oct. 8, for reports of multiple gun discharges. Once on scene, officials found "a vehicle that had been hit with at least half a dozen rounds," APD reports in a press release.
Police investigating three shooting incidents that happened in Forest City

FOREST CITY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Forest City Police Department is investigating three shooting incidents that have happened over the last three weeks in the Seitz Drive and Dogwood Lane neighborhoods. According to police, officers say these incidents were reported to law enforcement by third party individuals, but no...
Convicted Asheville kidnapper, linked to at least 3 similar cases, sentenced to prison

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville man convicted of first-degree kidnapping and strangulation will spend at least the next 6 1/2 years in prison. According to the Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office, following a three-day trial, Reshod Lamar Henderson, 47, was sentenced to 83-113 months in prison for kidnapping and a consecutive term of 8-19 months for assault.
Police: Road temporarily closed due to gas leak in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said crews are working to fix a gas line that ruptured Monday afternoon. Police said Sweeten Creek Road is closed from Park Avenue to Wesley Drive and will continue to be closed for an unknown amount of time due to a gas line being ruptured.
Upstate pastor charged with stealing from Greenville gun store

GREENVILLE COUNTY — An Upstate pastor who once served as a volunteer police chaplain has been arrested on accusations that he stole from a Greenville County gun store. Waddy Talley, 63, of Mauldin is charged with one count of shoplifting value $2,000 or less, according to a warrant released by the State Law Enforcement Division on Oct. 7.
