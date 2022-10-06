Read full article on original website
Felon arrested with firearm & drugs, accused of trying to flee from Asheville police
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Police in Asheville say a man has been arrested after he was found with drugs and a weapon. The Asheville Police Department (APD) says in a press release while officers were conducting "crime prevention measures" Monday afternoon, they made contact with a "known felon," 20-year-old Zamar Daequan Scott.
Old Fort man charged in multiple camper break-ins
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged an Old Fort man for his role in several camper break-ins. The sheriff’s office said deputies took a report of multiple camper break-ins at local businesses on February 1, 2022 in which roughly $3,000 worth of property was stolen.
Deputies looking for man last seen leaving church in Buncombe Co.
WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a man missing from the Weaverville area. 31-year-old Freddy Antonio Padilla was last seen leaving the church he attends in Swannanoa on Oct. 1 around 7:30 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Office.
5 dead after shooting at Spartanburg Co. home
Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger provides an update after 5 people died from gunshot wounds at a home in Inman. FOX Carolina's Ashley Garrett has the details. FOX Carolina's Grace Runkel has the details. Mindful Monday: Paralympian on mental health. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. A Paralympian is overcoming the...
Police seek information on 3 separate reports of gunfire that took place in same area
FOREST CITY, N.C. (WLOS) — Forest City police are seeking the community's help with information related to multiple incidents of gunfire that took place in the same area in less than a month. The Forest City Police Department has responded to three reported incidents of gunfire in a span...
Authorities called to death investigation in Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said deputies are on scene for an incident in Inman. They said they received a call around 7:45 p.m. on Bobo Drive. Authorities told WYFF News 4, multiple deaths are being investigated at the address but they did not give an...
Deputies find bodies responding to welfare check request, criminal investigation underway
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — n investigation is underway after Macon County authorities say two people were found dead by deputies at a home off Mack Branch Road. Authorities say just before 10 pm on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, Macon County deputies responded to a request for a welfare check by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office to the Mack Branch Road home.
Over 1lb of methamphetamine discovered during traffic stop in Haywood Co.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office announced that a man was recently taken into custody after over one pound of drugs was found during a traffic stop. Deputies said they were patrolling along I-40 on September 28 when they pulled over the suspect’s car....
5 found shot dead inside Inman home
Five people have died after they were found shot in an Inman home Sunday.
Hendersonville man faces charges, including 'secret peeping,' deputies say
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Hendersonville man was arrested this week and charged with "secret peeping" and a sex charge involving a minor, deputies said Friday. Johnny E. Duncan, Jr., with the Hendersonville County Sheriff's Office, said Richard Lee Johnson, 56, of Hendersonville, was arrested Wednesday and charged with secret peeping and second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Woman sentenced to prison after selling drugs causing multiple overdoses, one death
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Brevard woman has been sentenced to prison for distributing the drugs that led to the overdoses of multiple people and the death of at least one. Victoria Kerrigan Irby, 26, was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in federal court by Judge Max Cogburn.
Officers investigating after reported shootout in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating gunshots that were reported early Saturday morning. Officers said they responded to the 1000 block of Patton Ave. around 1:30 a.m. after someone reported the gunshots. When officers arrived, they found a car hit by at least...
Investigation underway after gunfire exchanged in West Asheville, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police are investigating an incident that took place in West Asheville where multiple shots were fired early Saturday morning. The department says officers responded to the 1000 block of Patton Avenue around 1:30 a.m., Oct. 8, for reports of multiple gun discharges. Once on scene, officials found "a vehicle that had been hit with at least half a dozen rounds," APD reports in a press release.
Asheville school board members favor naming playground after murder victim Candace Pickens
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville City Board of Education on Monday night put its support behind naming a planned park after a woman who was killed at the site in 2016. Jones Park Playground off Kimberly Avenue near Ira B. Jones Elementary School was demolished in September 2021 because of safety concerns.
Police investigating three shooting incidents that happened in Forest City
FOREST CITY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Forest City Police Department is investigating three shooting incidents that have happened over the last three weeks in the Seitz Drive and Dogwood Lane neighborhoods. According to police, officers say these incidents were reported to law enforcement by third party individuals, but no...
Convicted Asheville kidnapper, linked to at least 3 similar cases, sentenced to prison
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville man convicted of first-degree kidnapping and strangulation will spend at least the next 6 1/2 years in prison. According to the Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office, following a three-day trial, Reshod Lamar Henderson, 47, was sentenced to 83-113 months in prison for kidnapping and a consecutive term of 8-19 months for assault.
Man already in custody charged with murdering man at Greenville County motel
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A man already in custody for weapons and drug charges is now charged with murdering a man in September 2021. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said that Larry Green was shot on Sept. 29, 2021, at the inn Town Suites on Mauldin Road. He died on Oct. 6, 2021, at a hospital.
Police: Road temporarily closed due to gas leak in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said crews are working to fix a gas line that ruptured Monday afternoon. Police said Sweeten Creek Road is closed from Park Avenue to Wesley Drive and will continue to be closed for an unknown amount of time due to a gas line being ruptured.
Upstate pastor charged with stealing from Greenville gun store
GREENVILLE COUNTY — An Upstate pastor who once served as a volunteer police chaplain has been arrested on accusations that he stole from a Greenville County gun store. Waddy Talley, 63, of Mauldin is charged with one count of shoplifting value $2,000 or less, according to a warrant released by the State Law Enforcement Division on Oct. 7.
Federal investigators says fugitive wanted for murder could be in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — U.S. Marshals are asking people to be on the lookout for a fugitive wanted for murder who may have ties to Charlotte. Dionte Whitson is accused of a murder in Asheville, and his case was just highlighted nationally on the Investigation Discovery channel. U.S. Marshals said they’re...
