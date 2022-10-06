Read full article on original website
Related
Portsmouth Times
Bible verse October 10th
It is the Lord your God you must follow, and him you must revere. Keep his commands and obey him; serve him and hold fast to him. So many people want us to follow their lead and obey their voice. Only God alone has proved himself faithful and loving through the ages. In his might he is to be revered. But rather than seeing reverence as a “church thing,” we are reminded by Moses it is a “life thing.” We are to obey and keep his commandments, we are to serve him and depend upon him in our daily lives. Rather than silence in the assembly, reverence is action to his glory!
This Fascinating Reddit Thread Is All About Past Experiences That Completely Changed These People From The Way They Were
Sometimes things happen in life that not only deeply impact us in the moment, but also forever change how we deal with and think about things moving forward.
Comments / 0