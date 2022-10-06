It is the Lord your God you must follow, and him you must revere. Keep his commands and obey him; serve him and hold fast to him. So many people want us to follow their lead and obey their voice. Only God alone has proved himself faithful and loving through the ages. In his might he is to be revered. But rather than seeing reverence as a “church thing,” we are reminded by Moses it is a “life thing.” We are to obey and keep his commandments, we are to serve him and depend upon him in our daily lives. Rather than silence in the assembly, reverence is action to his glory!

RELIGION ・ 2 DAYS AGO