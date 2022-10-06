Read full article on original website
Related
brownwoodnews.com
Jim Parker
James “Jim” Parker, age 64, of Brownwood passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Hendricks Medical Center Brownwood. Graveside Services for Jim will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 14, 2022, at Greenleaf Cemetery with Curtis Schneider officiating. There is no set visitation. Arrangements under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
brownwoodnews.com
Brownwood Garden Club meets the challenge for 150th Arbor Day
In celebration of the 150th Anniversary of Arbor Day, the Liberty Hill Garden Club challenged all Texas Garden Clubs to plant a tree. The Brownwood Garden Club met the challenge and more as they planted two trees!. When deciding where to plant the trees, it did not take the members...
brownwoodnews.com
Lions-San Angelo Lake View football tickets on sale at BHS athletic office
Tickets for Thursday night’s District 2-4A Division I football game between the Brownwood Lions and Lake View Chiefs, at 7 p.m. in San Angelo, may be purchased at the Brownwood High School athletic office through noon on Thursday. They are $5 Adults and $3 Students. Money from tickets sold...
brownwoodnews.com
Frank Costilla, Jr., Mexicano Trailblazer, to be honored
Frank Costilla, Jr. will receive the Mexicano Trailblazers of Brownwood award. He is the first Mexicano attorney from Brownwood, the first Fulbright Scholar from Brownwood, and the first and only attorney from Brownwood named five times to the list of Super Lawyers of Texas. The award will be presented at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brownwoodnews.com
Eduardo ‘Wally’ Perez Cardenas
Eduardo “Wally” Perez Cardenas As the day was dawning, Edward “Wally” Perez Cardenas passed away quietly on Thursday, October 6, 2022 in Brownwood. He was 79 years old and anticipated his passing with grace and dignity. Edward Cardenas was born on July 6, 1943, to Andres...
brownwoodnews.com
Diana Dove Edwards
Diana Dove Edwards, age 79, passed peacefully on to her heavenly life on October 4, 2022. She was born October 27, 1942 in Duncan, Oklahoma to O.L. and Helen Dove. Diana is survived by her brother, Richard Dove and wife Betty Ruth of Houston, Texas; sister Dana Lomonaco of Texas; son Dayne Edwards and wife Sherri of Cedar Creek, Texas, son Deron Edwards and wife Julie of Bangs, Texas; grandchildren, Jaysen Edwards, Brian Edwards, Trey Tijerina, Ashley Edwards and Ron Lee, Cheyenne Hoskinson and husband Justin, Kodi Edwards and Tanner Collett, and Evan Johnson; great grandchildren Rhett Hoskinson, Aurora Tijerina, Ryker Hoskinson, Everett Edwards, Riley Hoskinson, and Evie Tijerina. Diana is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
brownwoodnews.com
Dr. Zenaido Camacho Jr., Mexicano Trailblazer, to be honored
The Mexicano Trailblazers of Brownwood award will be presented to Dr. Zenaido Camacho, Jr., the first Mexicano to earn a doctoral degree in chemistry in the United States. Camacho, the son of Mexican immigrants who settled in Brownwood in the late 1920s, attended Brownwood schools and graduated from Brownwood High School in 1960. He learned to play baseball and football in the streets and basketball in back yards. He played football for Central Elementary School, where TSTC is presently located. Football games were played at Wiggins Park, homefield of the Central Tigers.
brownwoodnews.com
Bangs to seek RFQs for solid waste collection, looking into Planning and Zoning board
BANGS – During Monday night’s meeting, the Bangs City Council authorized City Manager Erica Berry to seek Requests for Qualifications for solid waste collection. “Waste Connections is our current solid waste collection service and our contract with them doesn’t technically expire until February 2024, however, we have had some issues and I know you’re all aware,” Berry told the council. “We can cancel this contract with a 60-day notice, and I think it’s worth looking at.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
brownwoodnews.com
City Council discusses changing portion of Clark Street from one-way to two-way
The Brownwood City Council, during Tuesday morning’s meeting, moved toward changing Clark Street from a one-way street to a two-way street between Austin Avenue and West Depot Street. A recent request was made in light of TxDOT’s construction regarding the intersection improvement of Austin Avenue and Main St. At...
brownwoodnews.com
Collier chooses TSTC’s Emergency Medical Services program to inspire others
Dezeray Collier remembers how first responders treated her grandmother each time they responded to a medical call. In choosing a career, Collier decided that working as a first responder would be the perfect choice. She is currently a first-semester student in Texas State Technical College’s Emergency Medical Services program, with plans to continue her studies in the college’s Advanced EMT and Paramedic programs.
brownwoodnews.com
Brownwood woman among three killed in two-vehicle accident in Runnels County
According to a media release issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety Friday afternoon, Sarah Evelyn Brown, 48, of Brownwood, was one of three people killed in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 67, 10 miles east of Ballinger, Thursday morning. The preliminary investigation revealed a 2023 Kia Forte...
‘She died before we had a chance’: Uncle, Brownwood community seek justice & work to put 9-year-old HardiQuinn Hill to rest
BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A nine-year-old girl passed away in Brownwood two months ago, and her name is still ringing throughout the town. Many residents and neighbors have taken to Facebook to express concern over her cause of death, and are doing everything they can to honor her and put her to rest. HardiQuinn Hill’s uncle, […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What happened to HardiQuinn? Report details ‘concerning’ home conditions after Brownwood 9-year-old dies, 11-year-old found neglected
BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two months ago, a 9-year-old little girl died in Brownwood, and although the circumstances surrounding her death are currently unknown, court documents detail the “concerning” conditions first responders found that prompted CPS to take custody of another child in the home. HardiQuinn Hill was found dead the afternoon of August […]
brownwoodnews.com
Five Sentences Handed Out In 35th District Court
District Attorney, Micheal Murray says that two felony cases were recently heard in Brown/Mills County District Court, Judge Mike Smith, presiding. John McBeth, pled guilty to the felony offenses Driving While Intoxicated and Intoxication Assault and was sentenced to ten(10) years, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division. Delia Perez,...
brownwoodnews.com
Jailer arrested for inappropriate relations with inmate
The Brown County Sheriff’s Office issued the following press release Thursday:. On October 06, 2022, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation on allegations of inappropriate relations involving a jailer of the Brown County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation led to the arrest of Austin Hubbard for...
brownwoodnews.com
20-year prison sentence handed down for Burglary of a Habitation and Tampering with Evidence conviction
District Attorney Micheal Murray reported that on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, Michael Shaiden Humphries was convicted of the offense of Burglary of a Habitation and Tampering with Evidence and sentenced to twenty years in prison. Humphries was convicted in the 35th Judicial District Court following a bench trial in front...
Comments / 0