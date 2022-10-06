The Mexicano Trailblazers of Brownwood award will be presented to Dr. Zenaido Camacho, Jr., the first Mexicano to earn a doctoral degree in chemistry in the United States. Camacho, the son of Mexican immigrants who settled in Brownwood in the late 1920s, attended Brownwood schools and graduated from Brownwood High School in 1960. He learned to play baseball and football in the streets and basketball in back yards. He played football for Central Elementary School, where TSTC is presently located. Football games were played at Wiggins Park, homefield of the Central Tigers.

1 DAY AGO