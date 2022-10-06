ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spooky season is upon us! It's time to Trunk or Treat

By Kelly Broderick
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mBGMh_0iOjdTju00

Looking for a way to maximize your Halloween fun?

Trunk and Treat is a safe and easy way to take part in the spooky fun and they are most times, free to enjoy!

Here's a list of our favorite trunk or treat's happening around the area. Not all of these take place ON Halloween, so be sure to double-check before you go!

Saturday, October 15:

  • Clarksville Gearheads Trunk Or Treat
    6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 672 N Riverside Dr, Clarksville, TN
    • People can trunk or treat at the Rimtyme on Riverside! There will be music, food trucks and of course candy! They will also have four awards, best-decorated vehicle, best costume for kids, best costume for pets and best costume for adults.

Saturday, October 22:

  • Nashville PPV Trunk or Treat
    5 p.m. to 8 p.m. TailGate Brewery, 7300 Charlotte Pike
  • Fall Spooktacular
    11 a.m. to 3 p.m. 1440 Interstate Dr, Cookeville, TN
    • At the Clayton Homes of Cookeville, the whole family can have fun! There will be a trunk or treat, inflatables and games for kids!
  • Clarksville Trunk or Treat
    10 a.m. to 1 p.m. 101 Hatcher Lane, Clarksville, TN
    • There will be candy, food and fun for all! Dress up and find your favorite decked-out car!
  • Trunk or Treat at the Farm!
    2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Heaven Sent Farm and Rescue, 2697 Mooresville Hwy, Lewisburg, TN
    • This family-friendly event will feature food trucks, animals and raffles!

Sunday, October 23:

  • Trunk or Treat at the United Church
    4 p.m. to 6 p.m. 1256 Clear Lake Meadows Boulevard Gallatin, TN
    • Bouncy houses, prizes, candy and fun! What's not to love?

Saturday, October 29:

  • Mt. Joy Cumberland Presbyterian Church
    3 p.m. to 6 p.m. 8337 Mt Joy Rd, Mt Pleasant, TN
    • Folks can enjoy a meal of hot dogs & chips, candy and lawn games!
  • Freedom Fall Festival
    4 p.m. to 8 p.m. 1010 Freedom Church Rd, Gallatin, TN
    • As part of their Freedom Fall Festival, the Freedom Church will be holding a trunk or treat activity. This particular festival event will start at 6 p.m. Earlier in the evening, people can enjoy a chili cook-off, hayrides and more!
  • Trunk or Treat around the Square
    3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Giles County Courthouse, 203 S 1st St, Pulaski, TN
    • Pulaski officials ask anyone that wants to pass out candy, keep their donations and bring them. Back your vehicle in around the square, leaving enough room to set up your station and try to keep the sidewalks clear for walkers.
  • Clarksville Muscle Annual Trunk or Treat
    6 p.m. to 9 p.m. 3184 Twelve Oaks Blvd, Clarksville, TN
    • What's better than candy and a potluck? Join in on the fun in Clarksville!

Sunday, October 30:

  • Journey Pointe Trunk or Treat
    2 p.m. to 4 p.m. 1267 Middle Tennessee Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
    • Join Journey Pointe Church for games, candy and more!
  • Trunk or Treat in Portland
    4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Hollis Chapel General Baptist Church, 1344 Brandy Hollow Rd, Portland, TN
    • Bring the family! They will have chili, hot dogs, drinks and of course candy!

Monday, October 31:

  • Trick or Treat at the Island
    5 p.m. to 7 p.m. 131 Island Drive Pigeon Forge, TN
    • Enjoy free trick-or-treating, spooky fountain shows and music!

Think we missed a spot? Let us know!

