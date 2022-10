Dalton Kellett announced Tuesday on Twitter that he's leaving A.J. Foyt Racing and the No. 4 machine in the IndyCar Series. "This is not a conclusion I came to lightly, as both the team and I have dedicated time and effort to putting together a program for 2023," he wrote. "However, at this point, it isn't the right opportunity to move forward." ...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 10 MINUTES AGO