Akron, OH

buckeyefirearms.org

CHL-holder forced to use firearm to defend life in Akron mall attack

WEWS (ABC Cleveland) is reporting that an Ohio CHL-holder was forced to defend his life and that of a companion when they were attacked at an Akron shopping mall. A concealed carry weapons permit holder told police that he drew his pistol while he and a woman were being attacked by two men at the Summit Mall, and he said his weapon fired while he was being tackled. The bullet hit the ceiling, and the attackers fled, according to Fairlawn police.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Gun fired into front window of Mentor home

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the person who fired a shot into a home Saturday evening. Mentor police said the gunshot went through the front window of a home in the 4900 block of Glenn Lodge Road around 9:30 p.m. The homeowner was home, but not injured.
MENTOR, OH
Akron, OH
Ohio State
Akron, OH
Crime & Safety
Ohio Crime & Safety
whbc.com

$5000 Reward Being Offered for Information on Deadly Canton Fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A $5000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the arsonist who set a deadly fire in Canton late last month. The Blue Ribbon Arson Committee will pay up for information that destroyed a five-unit apartment...
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

Akrom Mayor Urges Calm after Deadly Accident, Shooting

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan is asking for calm following that tragic accident and shooting during a funeral procession last Thursday. Two children have died now from the accident on South Arlington Street. They were ages 12 and 6 and were ejected or...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Minerva police look for driver who fled from officers (photos)

MINERVA, Ohio (WOIO) - Minerva police are searching for the driver accused of fleeing from officers earlier this month. According to police, this happened on Oct. 1 around 11:53 p.m. Minerva officers said the man was seen at Rocky’s Exxon Gas Station just prior to the attempt traffic stop.
MINERVA, OH
WKYC

whbc.com

GoFundMe for Funerals for 2 Canton Kids Exceeds Original Goal

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – After meeting its initial goal of $17,000, people continue donating/. The GoFundMe account was set up to help family members pay for the funerals of 10-year-old Braydon Kauffman and 13-year-old Kaden Compton. They were killed in a one-vehicle accident on October 1.
CANTON, OH
