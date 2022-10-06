Read full article on original website
Student charged after allegedly bringing loaded handgun to school in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — A student has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon after authorities say she allegedly attempted to bring a loaded handgun into the SOAR School in Akron. It was around 9 a.m. Tuesday when the Summit County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene where the gun...
buckeyefirearms.org
CHL-holder forced to use firearm to defend life in Akron mall attack
WEWS (ABC Cleveland) is reporting that an Ohio CHL-holder was forced to defend his life and that of a companion when they were attacked at an Akron shopping mall. A concealed carry weapons permit holder told police that he drew his pistol while he and a woman were being attacked by two men at the Summit Mall, and he said his weapon fired while he was being tackled. The bullet hit the ceiling, and the attackers fled, according to Fairlawn police.
The hidden spot a Ohio K-9 sniffed out drugs
The Massillon Police Department is warning drug users "You can hide it, but they will find it!"
cleveland19.com
Gun fired into front window of Mentor home
MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the person who fired a shot into a home Saturday evening. Mentor police said the gunshot went through the front window of a home in the 4900 block of Glenn Lodge Road around 9:30 p.m. The homeowner was home, but not injured.
whbc.com
$5000 Reward Being Offered for Information on Deadly Canton Fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A $5000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the arsonist who set a deadly fire in Canton late last month. The Blue Ribbon Arson Committee will pay up for information that destroyed a five-unit apartment...
GoFundMe campaigns started to help families of 2 boys killed in Akron funeral procession crash: How you can donate
AKRON, Ohio — Separate GoFundMe campaigns have been launched to help support those impacted by the death of two boys who were both killed in an Akron crash during a funeral procession last week. You can see both GoFundMe campaigns in the links below:. 6-year-old Trevond Walker Jr.: Donate...
Akron woman saved lives by donating organs but her killer is still on the run
As an organ donor, a young Akron mother saved two lives, but the search continues for the person who took her life.
'I want to rebuild': Pizza shop owners devastated after fire in Akron
The Pavona's Pizza Joint sign is still standing and the words "We Love You" are written in chalk on the brick facade, but the green roof has crumbled and just about everything below it is in ruins.
6-year-old killed in crash during funeral procession in Akron identified
A 6-year-old boy, one of two children killed in a crash during a funeral procession in Akron last Thursday afternoon, was identified by the county medical examiner Monday.
cleveland19.com
Man stabbed multiple times in incident near Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives from the Cleveland Division of Police spent the overnight hours investigating a stabbing on the city’s East side. First responders were initially dispatched before midnight on Monday to a stabbing on East 112th Street near Superior Avenue in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood. Cleveland EMS...
March for Jayland Walker held in Akron to call for unity and justice
AKRON, Ohio — A march was held in Akron at 1 p.m. on Monday as a group gathered to demand unity and justice for Jayland Walker, who was shot and killed by eight officers amid an overnight chase more than three months ago. Groups who participated in the Monday...
whbc.com
Akrom Mayor Urges Calm after Deadly Accident, Shooting
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan is asking for calm following that tragic accident and shooting during a funeral procession last Thursday. Two children have died now from the accident on South Arlington Street. They were ages 12 and 6 and were ejected or...
Lawsuit: Man shot by Orange Village police carried gun legally, never pointed it at officer who shot him
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A man shot by an Orange Village police officer responding to a 911 call about a person with a gun outside a popular shopping center has sued the village and police department. Theoplic Williams III lawfully carried the gun, wasn’t threatening anyone with it and never...
‘Did he suffer?’: Jayland Walker’s mother speaks out at Akron rally for son
The mother of Jayland Walker made a rare public appearance Monday to attend a rally and march organized in her son's memory.
Man in critical condition after multiple dog attack in Ohio
Police said a man was severely injured early this morning after he was mauled by several dogs on the North Side.
Akron mayor asks for calm after death of 12YO, 6YO during funeral procession
12-year-old Tymar Allen and 6-year-old Trevond Walker were killed in a car crash during a funeral procession that lead to gunfire on Thursday afternoon in Akron.
cleveland19.com
Minerva police look for driver who fled from officers (photos)
MINERVA, Ohio (WOIO) - Minerva police are searching for the driver accused of fleeing from officers earlier this month. According to police, this happened on Oct. 1 around 11:53 p.m. Minerva officers said the man was seen at Rocky’s Exxon Gas Station just prior to the attempt traffic stop.
Mentor: Police searching for suspect after bullet shot into house on Sunday
MENTOR, Ohio — Mentor police were called to the 4900 block of Glenn Lodge Road shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Sunday for a report of a gunshot into a home. Mentor police confirmed that a bullet was fired into the front window of the residence. The homeowner was the only person in the house at the time of the shooting and was not injured.
Beware of deadly wild mushrooms: Portage County man survives poisoning, thanks to experimental drug at UH
CLEVELAND, Ohio — When Bill Hickman found some mushrooms growing in his backyard the last week of September, he’d heard enough about accidental poisonings to know not all of them are safe to eat. The 54-year-old beekeeper and amateur naturalist from Windham, in rural Portage County, had grown...
whbc.com
GoFundMe for Funerals for 2 Canton Kids Exceeds Original Goal
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – After meeting its initial goal of $17,000, people continue donating/. The GoFundMe account was set up to help family members pay for the funerals of 10-year-old Braydon Kauffman and 13-year-old Kaden Compton. They were killed in a one-vehicle accident on October 1.
