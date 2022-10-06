ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edon, OH

Dorothy Sines (1933-2022)

Dorothy C. Sines, 88, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Hillside Country Living, Bryan. Dorothy was born November 13, 1933, in Bryan, Ohio, daughter of the late Olin and Ruth (Reed) Roan. She was a 1951 graduate of Bryan High School. Dorothy married Loyal B. Sines...
BRYAN, OH
William “Bill” Grieser (1952-2022)

William John “Bill” Grieser, age 70, of Wauseon, passed away in his home on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Bill had worked for the former Wagner Motor Sales and then Don’s Automotive Group in Wauseon for over 30 years. He also owned and operated the former Grieser Auto...
WAUSEON, OH
Norwalk St. Paul @ Edon Football

EDON – The teams combined for 112 points and 1,290 yards of offense as Flyers won a 60-52 shootout at Edon. Edon quarterback Kyler Sapp ran 11 times for 94 yards and two touchdowns while throwing for 439 yards and five more touchdowns on 36/49 passing. Three Edon receivers...
EDON, OH
Bryan @ Evergreen Football

METAMORA – Sam Herold ran for 185 yards and three touchdowns while quarterback Jase Kepler ran for 104 and a score in a 33-7 win at Evergreen. The Vikings led 13-0 at halftime and put up 20 points in the second half to pull away. Layne Vance accounted for...
BRYAN, OH
