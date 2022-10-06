Read full article on original website
Related
kxoradio.com
Active COVID Cases
(COVID Cases up over 200)...COVID 19 update. It was released by the County Public Health Department. According to the numbers released Tuesday morning, there are currently 212 active cases of COVID 19 in Imperial County. That is up from the 156 cases reported last Thursday. The latest COVID 19 Tier Metrics for Imperial County indicate new cases per day per 100,000 population are at 8.20, with the positivity rate of 15.1%. Deaths attributed to the virus remain at 955.
kxoradio.com
El Centro Shooting
El Centro Police are investigating an early morning shooting that resulted in the death of a man. At about 12:45 a.m. Monday officers responded to the 2300 block of South 4th Street regarding a report of gunshots. On arrival, officers located a man with a gunshot wound. Officers and paramedics treated the wounded man at the scene, he was then transported to El Centro Regional Medical Center where he later died from his wounds. Police described the suspects in the shooting as adult males who left the scene on foot. No weapon was recovered. The identity of the victim has not been released. The shooting remains under investigation.
kxoradio.com
Peacock Problem
Maybe we will never know. At about 7:30 a.m. Saturday, El Centro Police received a report of a peacock in the middle of the road in the 1900 block of Main Street. Police contacted the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and they said they did not respond to peacock calls. The U. S. Wildlife Department also said they would not respond to a peacock problem. El Centro police officers responded to the area and by the time they got there, the peacock was gone.
kxoradio.com
Crash Lead to Arrest
A man was arrested for Driving Under the Influence last Saturday night. Police were notified of an accident near a Dogwood Road bar. Investigating officers determined that the man driving a pick up truck had struck another vehicle. A field sobriety test determined that the driver was under the influence and he was cited and released on that charge.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kxoradio.com
Sunday Morning Rollover Accident
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a Sunday morning accident near Salton City. The accident was reported at about 8:30 a.m. Sunday on Highway 86 at Norm Never Road. The CHP said that a vehicle went out of control and rolled over, ending up about 75 feet in the desert. One person was trapped in the vehicle and was transported to an out of Valley hospital by air ambulance after being extricated. Northbound Highway 86 was closed for a time for the helicopter to land. The accident remains under investigation.
kxoradio.com
Imperial Irrigation District Board Of Directors.
(IID Board meets Tuesday)...The meeting will be held in La Quinta. Some or all the Board members may attend the meeting via teleconference, in compliance with AB 361. The meeting begins at 1:00 pm with the presentation of service awards for 5 IID employees. On the action agenda, the Board will consider the City of El Centro request as it pertains to the extension of Imperial Avenue. Following the regular agenda, the Board of Directors will hold a Budget Workshop. They will hear a presentation of the proposed 2023 budget by the energy/water/support service department managers.
kxoradio.com
Trunk Or Treat Is Coming
(A Spooktacular Event)...It is Trunk or Treat. It is hosted by the City of El Centro Parks and Recreation. It will be held at Stark Field on October 21 from 5:30 pm to 9:30 pm. Trunk or Treat will feature a Trail of Terror. It is a family event for children of all ages to enjoy decorated vehicles and to trick or treat for tasty sweets in a safe environment. Food Trucks will be on site for vending. Don't forget your costume.
Comments / 0