Morgantown, WV

Human remains found in WV forest identified as man who was reported missing back in July

By Tyler Barker
 5 days ago
(LOOTPRESS) – Human remains found in a West Virginia State Forest have been identified.

On Saturday, September 3, at 2:44 pm, Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a human remains call in Coopers Rock State Forest. According to the hiker, the remains were located off the Mont Chateau Trail. The body was recovered from the area and transported to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office.

The medical examiner identified the human remains earlier today as 39-year-old John Lawson Magruder, of Morgantown, WV, who had been reported missing on July 27, 2022.

Deputies say no foul play is suspected.

