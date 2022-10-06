Read full article on original website
Alexander Gustafsson vs. Ovince Saint Preux Booked For UFC 282 In December
Former UFC title challengers, Alexander Gustafsson and Ovince Saint Preux are set to meet at UFC 282 on December 10 in Las Vegas, Nevada. MMA Junkie's Farah Hannoun and Nolan King were the first to report the news of the matchup being in the works, although the promotion has yet to officially announce anything regarding the bout. Gustafsson is currently riding a four-fight losing streak and is coming off a first-round KO loss to Nikita Krylov at UFC Fight Night 208. Saint Preux meanwhile is 3-3 in his last six Octagon outings and will try to build on a split decision victory over former UFC light heavyweight champion, Mauricio "Shogun" Rua, in their rematch at UFC 274.
WWE Extreme Rules 2022 - Matt Riddle vs. Seth "Freakin" Rollins - Fight Pit Match Result
Another chapter in the rivalry between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle was written at Extreme Rules. At the event, the two Superstars faced off in a Fight Pit. This was only the third time that stipulation has been employed, with the two other instances happening in NXT. To control the situation, WWE brought in UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier to officiate the fight.
Podcast: WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Review & Results | Sean Ross Sapp & Denise Salcedo
Sean Ross Sapp and Denise Salcedo (@_DeniseSalcedo) review WWE Extreme Rules 2022!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get all your vitamins, minerals and greens in one easy, healthy drink with Athletic Greens' AG1! AthleticGreens.com/Fightful. Get all...
