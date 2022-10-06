Former UFC title challengers, Alexander Gustafsson and Ovince Saint Preux are set to meet at UFC 282 on December 10 in Las Vegas, Nevada. MMA Junkie's Farah Hannoun and Nolan King were the first to report the news of the matchup being in the works, although the promotion has yet to officially announce anything regarding the bout. Gustafsson is currently riding a four-fight losing streak and is coming off a first-round KO loss to Nikita Krylov at UFC Fight Night 208. Saint Preux meanwhile is 3-3 in his last six Octagon outings and will try to build on a split decision victory over former UFC light heavyweight champion, Mauricio "Shogun" Rua, in their rematch at UFC 274.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 HOURS AGO