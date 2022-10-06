Read full article on original website
Lompoc Record
Santa Maria animal shelter waiving fees to clear room as major construction project looms
If you ever wanted a pet, but were waiting for a safe way to have a test run, now's your chance. The Santa Maria Animal Shelter is looking for those interested in adopting or fostering pets while the facility undergoes a construction project that will force it to reduce the number of pets at the facility by 50%.
Pismo Beach reminding community about harvesting rules ahead of Clam Festival
While the Pismo Clam saw a decrease in population back in 2016, the City of Pismo Beach started to see an increase, the most recent numbers are from 2021, showing a population size of 25,000.
Lompoc Record
Caltrans breaks ground on Chumash Museum Highway beautification project
Caltrans broke ground Thursday on the Chumash Museum Highway Beautification project along a stretch of State Route 246 near Santa Ynez. The $1.3 million project is the first of 12 Clean California-funded Central Coast beautification projects to break ground, according to Caltrans District 5 officials, and is part of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Clean California initiative — a sweeping $1.2 billion, multiyear clean-up effort led by Caltrans to remove trash, create thousands of jobs and join with communities throughout the state to reclaim, transform and beautify public spaces.
pacbiztimes.com
Region’s breweries take home barrel of medals from Great American Beer Festival
The tri-county region’s breweries came home from the 2022 Great American Beer Festival in Denver with gold medals in five different categories and a handful of silver and bronze medals, too. The Great American Beer Festival is one of the world’s top beer competitions, and the 2022 edition ended...
Lompoc Record
Santa Maria man dies in Hwy 154 crash Sunday morning in Santa Ynez
A Santa Maria man died and four people were injured in a three-car crash Sunday morning on Highway 154 in Santa Ynez, according to reports from the California Highway Patrol and Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The 40-year-old man, whose name was not released, was driving eastbound in a 2013...
Hundreds take part in the Central Coast Railroad Festival
Over 500 people came to the county-wide festival including kids. The festival also featured tours of private model railroad layouts all the way from Paso Robles to Orcutt.
Lompoc Record
Roses & Raspberries: Roses to successful launches, sour fruit to ban on natural gas tie-ins
Roses to the staff and crews at Vandenberg Space Force Base who this week pulled off not one, but two launches into space. The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying 52 Starlink satellites successfully launched Wednesday after a two-day stand down to accommodate the company’s joint NASA Crew-5 mission launching Wednesday from the other coast.
Lompoc Record
Suspect named in Saturday morning murder in Santa Ynez
Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect and vehicle in a Santa Ynez homicide that took place early Saturday morning, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said. About 3:55 a.m., deputies were sent to an address in the 1000 block of...
Longtime commercial center sold in Cambria. What are the plans for the property?
“We want to keep it like it is, but make it nicer … more aesthetically appealing but keep that funky vibe that Cambria has and that we love,” one of owners said.
Lompoc Record
Tiny art show on display at Lompoc Public Library through October
Miniature works of art contributed by community members are on display at the Grossman Gallery in the Lompoc Public Library through October. The inaugural Tiny Art Show consist of 93 pint-size artworks submitted by Lompoc residents of all ages. To celebrate the new works on display and meet their makers,...
Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s release identity of 26-year-old suspect in Santa Ynez homicide
Santa Barbara Sheriff's have identified 26-year-old Rylen Quinn Svane-Morris as the main suspect in a homicide that killed one in Santa Ynez Saturday. The post Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s release identity of 26-year-old suspect in Santa Ynez homicide appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Lompoc Record
Federal agency finds no significant impact from Central Coast offshore leasing activities
A review of potential impacts from offshore wind energy leasing activities in the Morro Bay Wind Energy Area found no significant environmental impacts, the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management announced this week. The final environmental assessment considered potential impacts of issuing leases for floating wind generation turbines within the...
kclu.org
Unique paintings mysteriously stolen on Central Coast in 2021 just as mysteriously reappear
She’s a painter with a unique vision. "I have a project called One Artist, Five Oceans where I have sailed, and painted every ocean on the planet," said Danielle Eubank. She traveled the globe, painting the world’s oceans as her way of showing their beauty, as well as the ways they are being impacted by climate change.
Santa Barbara Independent
District Attorney’s Conclusion on the Death of Jonathan Paul Thomas in Santa Barbara County Main Jail
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley announced today that the legal analysis of the death of Jonathan Paul Thomas, age 45, occurring on January 12, 2022, while in the custody of the Santa Barbara County Jail has concluded. The detailed analysis is posted on the Office of the Santa Barbara County District Attorney website here.
kclu.org
Man considered to be dangerous sought on Central Coast for murder
Authorities are looking for a man in connection with a murder on the Central Coast. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Jason Way in Santa Ynez at around 4 a.m. Saturday, by reports of a disturbance. They found a seriously injured man, who died at the scene. There’s no word on the cause of death. His name hasn’t been released.
Lancaster man wanted for murder in Southern California wine country
Authorities are searching for a Lancaster man wanted in connection to an early morning slaying in Santa Barbara County. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 1000 block of Jason Way in Santa Ynez Saturday morning just before 4 a.m. Santa Ynez is a small community near Solvang in Santa Barbara County wine […]
Lompoc Record
Santa Maria Fairpark hosts inaugural Tamale Festival
Hundreds turned out for the inaugural Tamale Festival held Sunday at the Santa Maria Fairpark. Patrons were treated to various tamale vendors and musical performances for a day of food and fun at the fairgrounds in the heart of Santa Maria. A tamal is a traditional dish made of masa,...
34-year-old from Oregon arrested for car theft in San Luis Obispo Monday morning
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– A 34-year-old man from Portland, Oregon was arrested for commercial burglary and vehicle theft in the 1100 block of California, Monday morning. The post 34-year-old from Oregon arrested for car theft in San Luis Obispo Monday morning appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Hundreds turned out to see classic steam engine visit San Luis Obispo
The art deco Pacific Daylight locomotive is still in operation today.
Santa Barbara Independent
Homicide in Santa Ynez
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Ynez, Calif. – Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a homicide in the Santa Ynez area. On. Saturday, October 8, 2022, at approximately 3:56 a.m., deputies responded to the 1000-block of. Jason Way in Santa Ynez for an...
