Lompoc, CA

Lompoc Record

Caltrans breaks ground on Chumash Museum Highway beautification project

Caltrans broke ground Thursday on the Chumash Museum Highway Beautification project along a stretch of State Route 246 near Santa Ynez. The $1.3 million project is the first of 12 Clean California-funded Central Coast beautification projects to break ground, according to Caltrans District 5 officials, and is part of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Clean California initiative — a sweeping $1.2 billion, multiyear clean-up effort led by Caltrans to remove trash, create thousands of jobs and join with communities throughout the state to reclaim, transform and beautify public spaces.
SANTA YNEZ, CA
Lompoc Record

Santa Maria man dies in Hwy 154 crash Sunday morning in Santa Ynez

A Santa Maria man died and four people were injured in a three-car crash Sunday morning on Highway 154 in Santa Ynez, according to reports from the California Highway Patrol and Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The 40-year-old man, whose name was not released, was driving eastbound in a 2013...
SANTA YNEZ, CA
Lompoc Record

Suspect named in Saturday morning murder in Santa Ynez

Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect and vehicle in a Santa Ynez homicide that took place early Saturday morning, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said. About 3:55 a.m., deputies were sent to an address in the 1000 block of...
SANTA YNEZ, CA
Lompoc Record

Tiny art show on display at Lompoc Public Library through October

Miniature works of art contributed by community members are on display at the Grossman Gallery in the Lompoc Public Library through October. The inaugural Tiny Art Show consist of 93 pint-size artworks submitted by Lompoc residents of all ages. To celebrate the new works on display and meet their makers,...
LOMPOC, CA
Lompoc Record

Federal agency finds no significant impact from Central Coast offshore leasing activities

A review of potential impacts from offshore wind energy leasing activities in the Morro Bay Wind Energy Area found no significant environmental impacts, the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management announced this week. The final environmental assessment considered potential impacts of issuing leases for floating wind generation turbines within the...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

District Attorney’s Conclusion on the Death of Jonathan Paul Thomas in Santa Barbara County Main Jail

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley announced today that the legal analysis of the death of Jonathan Paul Thomas, age 45, occurring on January 12, 2022, while in the custody of the Santa Barbara County Jail has concluded. The detailed analysis is posted on the Office of the Santa Barbara County District Attorney website here.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
kclu.org

Man considered to be dangerous sought on Central Coast for murder

Authorities are looking for a man in connection with a murder on the Central Coast. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Jason Way in Santa Ynez at around 4 a.m. Saturday, by reports of a disturbance. They found a seriously injured man, who died at the scene. There’s no word on the cause of death. His name hasn’t been released.
SANTA YNEZ, CA
KTLA

Lancaster man wanted for murder in Southern California wine country

Authorities are searching for a Lancaster man wanted in connection to an early morning slaying in Santa Barbara County. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 1000 block of Jason Way in Santa Ynez Saturday morning just before 4 a.m. Santa Ynez is a small community near Solvang in Santa Barbara County wine […]
LANCASTER, CA
Lompoc Record

Santa Maria Fairpark hosts inaugural Tamale Festival

Hundreds turned out for the inaugural Tamale Festival held Sunday at the Santa Maria Fairpark. Patrons were treated to various tamale vendors and musical performances for a day of food and fun at the fairgrounds in the heart of Santa Maria. A tamal is a traditional dish made of masa,...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Homicide in Santa Ynez

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Ynez, Calif. – Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a homicide in the Santa Ynez area. On. Saturday, October 8, 2022, at approximately 3:56 a.m., deputies responded to the 1000-block of. Jason Way in Santa Ynez for an...
SANTA YNEZ, CA

