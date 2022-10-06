ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Black and Gold Digital Edition: Week 5

By Kent Urbanski, Michael Fenner, Jay Puskar
YourErie
YourErie
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k1bW0_0iOjaEZC00

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — In this week’s Black and Gold Digital Edition, hosts Jay Puskar, Mike Fenner and Kent Urbanski discuss takeaways from Week 4, and what to expect for Week 5.

The Steelers have lost three straight games, and are now 0-2. At Acrisure Stadium they had a surprising loss to the New York Jets last Sunday as they had a 10 point lead in the fourth quarter only to give that away.

Black and Gold Digital Edition: Week 4 Black and Gold Fan Segment Week 4

The team talks takeaways from the game, in which we saw Kenny Pickett make his first appearance on the field in the regular season.

The Steelers will take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 5 on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourErie

Black and Gold Fan Segment Week 5

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — In this week’s fan segment, the Pittsburgh Steelers welcomed back familiar faces for Alumni Weekend and paid tribute to some legends of the past, like Mel Blount, “Mean” Joe Greene, Kordell Stewart and Santonio Holmes. Fan Sound Off Segment: Dee Chambers joins fans and asks, how are they feeling about the Steeler’s […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
YourErie

Watch Buffalo Kickoff Live ahead of Bills vs Steelers

Note: the stream has ended. ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Ahead of Bills vs Steelers, the Buffalo Kickoff Live crew will get you ready for the game from Highmark Stadium. You can watch Buffalo Kickoff Live at 11 a.m. on this page or on WIVB and WNLO. Who is on Buffalo Kickoff Live? News 4’s […]
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
State
New York State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
City
Erie, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
YourErie

Coroner identifies victim of fatal E. 38th St. crash

The victim of a deadly weekend crash in the City of Erie has been identified. The accident happened just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday on East 38th Street near Holland Street. According to the Erie County Coroner’s Office, Steven Stanton, 42, died of multiple blunt force trauma. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. Erie Police […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

More than 200 animals seized from Summit Township farm

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police recently seized more than 200 animals from a Summit Township farm after reports of animal cruelty. On Saturday, Oct. 8, PSP Troopers began investigating animal cruelty allegations after reportedly receiving video of the living conditions of numerous animals at Liz and George Farm on the 7000 block of Edinboro […]
SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, MI
YourErie

Car crashes into pole overnight Saturday along East 38th Street

A car crashed into a pole while heading west on East 38th Street towards Holland Street around 2 a.m. Saturday. According to reports on the scene, westbound between Holland Street and Old French Road was blocked off due to the pole being split. The driver needed to be extricated as he was pinned under the […]
ACCIDENTS
YourErie

Driver in custody after hitting parked car, leaving the scene

One person is in police custody following an overnight accident in Erie. Calls went out for this accident just before midnight Sunday in the 1100 block of West 32nd Street. Erie Police report a driver lost control and collided with a parked car in a driveway. When first responders arrived on the scene they did […]
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black And Gold#American Football#Gold Digital Edition#The New York Jets#The Buffalo Bills#Nexstar Media Inc#Wjet
YourErie

Fairview man cited for disorderly conduct at casino

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A man was cited for disorderly conduct after urinating in the casino parking lot and making lewd gestures toward a Pennsylvania State Police trooper. Presque Isle Downs and Casino security contacted PSP at about 12:40 a.m. on Oct. 9 about an altercation at the center bar. A PSP trooper arrived to find a […]
FAIRVIEW, PA
YourErie

Blink-182 reunites in Pittsburgh, Hershey for 2023 world tour

(WTAJ) — After nearly a decade, Blink-182 will reunite for a 2023 world tour with stops in Pittsburgh and Hershey scheduled along the way. Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker are reuniting after nearly a decade and announced a massive world tour that begins in March 2023 and carries into 2024. The iconic punk-pop […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
YourErie

Asbury Woods will host ‘Scary Creature Feature’ this week

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Asbury Woods will get a little spooky (but not too spooky) this week. On Oct. 13, 14 and 15 (Thursday, Friday and Saturday), the Andrew J. Conner Nature Center at Asbury Woods will host the “Scary Creature Feature.” The family-friendly event will be held 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. each night. The nature […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

15K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy