DACA ruled unlawful by federal appeals court, but program continues for now

By Ariana Figueroa
New Hampshire Bulletin
 5 days ago
DACA recipients and their supporters rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court on June 18, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON – A federal appeals court has upheld a prior ruling that the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program is unlawful, sending the case back to a lower court that will decide the legality of the program that includes more than 600,000 undocumented people.

The ruling means the program remains for now and those in it are still protected, but the future of DACA is up in the air pending the next judicial step. No new participants are being enrolled.

President Joe Biden issued a statement that he was “disappointed” in the Wednesday night ruling, and said the “ decision is the result of continued efforts by Republican state officials to strip DACA recipients of the protections and work authorization that many have now held for over a decade.”

The president also called on Congress to “pass permanent protections for Dreamers, including a pathway to citizenship.”

Nine Republican-led states challenged DACA, arguing that the White House overreached in creating a program that should have been left to Congress. The states also said they were harmed financially by incurring costs for DACA recipients’ health care and education.

Those states are Texas, Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Nebraska, South Carolina, West Virginia, Kansas, and Mississippi.

Lower court decision

The Wednesday ruling upholds a lower court decision in the Southern District of Texas by U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen, who ruled in July 2021 that the program was unlawful and prevented the government from accepting new DACA applications, but allowed the program to remain for current participants.

Hanen decided that because the program was not subject to public comment or notice, it violated the Administrative Procedure Act.

In the Wednesday decision, a three-judge panel from the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals, headquartered in New Orleans, said that the Obama administration did not have the authority to create the program in 2012. The panel sent the case back to Hanen, asking the judge to look at the new version of a rule on the program issued by the Biden administration in August, which is set to take effect Oct. 31.

“A district court is in the best position to review the administrative record in the rulemaking proceeding and determine whether our holdings as to the 2012 DACA Memorandum fully resolve issues concerning the Final Rule,” the judges, one appointed by President George W. Bush and two by President Donald Trump, wrote.

In July, the U.S. Department of Justice, allied with the state of New Jersey, immigration advocacy groups, and corporations like Amazon and Google, argued for the program, saying that Dreamers have grown up in it and become vital to the U.S. economy.

DACA was created a decade ago with the aim of providing temporary relief for children who were brought into the country unlawfully, allowing them to obtain drivers licenses and work permits and protecting them from deportation.

Most of the children in the program are now adults, and their futures remain in limbo.

Secretary of U.S. Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas said in a statement that he was deeply disappointed by the ruling and that the agency is “currently reviewing the court’s decision and will work with the Department of Justice on an appropriate legal response.”

He said that DHS will continue to accept new and renewed DACA applications, but will only process the renewal requests.

“It is clear, though, that only the passage of legislation will give full protection and a well-deserved path to citizenship for DACA recipients,” Mayorkas said.

‘Hanging by a thread’

U.S. House Democrats and immigration advocates worry that the program is in danger of ending, leaving hundreds of thousands of Dreamers without protections.

Sergio Gonzales, the executive director of the Immigration Hub, a group that lobbies for immigration and migration policy, said in a statement that DACA is “hanging by a thread.”

“The only question is when it will end,” Gonzales said of DACA. “The only realistic way to protect the 610,000 young people with DACA is for Congress to act by the end of the year.”

Congressional action on making a permanent pathway to citizenship for Dreamers is stalled, and is unlikely to change despite Democrats controlling both chambers. An evenly divided Senate would need all Democratic lawmakers on board plus an additional 10 Republicans to meet a 60-vote threshold to advance past a filibuster.

The Congressional Hispanic Caucus chair, Rep. Raul Ruiz, a California Democrat, called on 10 Republican senators to pass legislation providing a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers.

“Our Dreamers cannot wait,” he said in a statement. “We must modernize our broken immigration system, keep families together, strengthen our economy, provide pathways to citizenship, and live up to our nation’s values of hope, opportunity, and the American dream.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi blasted Republicans for continuing to block House-passed bills that would provide a permanent pathway to citizenship for Dreamers.

“Shamefully, extreme MAGA Republicans in the Senate have blocked this bill, playing political games with families’ futures while embracing an extreme agenda of anti-immigrant cruelty,” she said in a statement. “Senate Republicans must join us to immediately pass this urgent, necessary, House-passed legislation, and send it straight to President Biden’s desk.”

New Hampshire Bulletin

U.S. Senate approves stopgap spending bill with disaster relief, heating aid

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Senate approved broadly bipartisan legislation Thursday that would provide billions for natural disaster relief, military and economic aid to Ukraine, and funding to help low-income families offset the rising costs of heating and cooling their homes.  It includes $2.5 billion in assistance for the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire that burned large […] The post U.S. Senate approves stopgap spending bill with disaster relief, heating aid appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
CONGRESS & COURTS
New Hampshire Bulletin

Alabama case that could limit Voting Rights Act heard at U.S. Supreme Court

WASHINGTON – U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday heard oral arguments in a case that challenges an Alabama redistricting map and could potentially eliminate remaining federal safeguards against racial gerrymandering. Voting rights advocates fear that the high court’s conservative majority will further weaken the Voting Rights Act, with implications for voters in states across the […] The post Alabama case that could limit Voting Rights Act heard at U.S. Supreme Court appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
ALABAMA STATE
New Hampshire Bulletin

Federal prisons ‘riddled with mismanagement’ probed by U.S. Senate panel

WASHINGTON – Members of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee in a Thursday hearing grilled the top leader of federal prisons on how the agency would address staffing shortages and reports of abuse of incarcerated people.  “The Bureau (of Prisons) has been riddled with mismanagement and, sadly, with scandal,” said the chair of the committee, Illinois […] The post Federal prisons ‘riddled with mismanagement’ probed by U.S. Senate panel appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
CONGRESS & COURTS
New Hampshire Bulletin

Department of Justice issues new guidance on state firearms law, seeking to clear the record

A new state law curbing some enforcement of firearms law has drawn intense interest. This month, the Department of Justice is seeking to assuage concerns.  School officials can still report potential shooters on campus, Attorney General John Formella wrote this month. State Police officers can still confiscate weapons from alleged domestic abusers. A new federal […] The post Department of Justice issues new guidance on state firearms law, seeking to clear the record appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
New Hampshire Bulletin

Manchin seeks bipartisan ‘sweet spot’ for a new try at his energy permitting bill

WASHINGTON – U.S. senators from both parties said Wednesday they hope to negotiate an energy permitting reform bill yet this year, reviving efforts to streamline the process after West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin III had to pull back his plan amid broad opposition.  The Manchin proposal was attached to a must-pass government funding bill […] The post Manchin seeks bipartisan ‘sweet spot’ for a new try at his energy permitting bill appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
CONGRESS & COURTS
New Hampshire Bulletin

The Supreme Court is back in session – here’s what to expect

Following a dramatic year of controversial rulings, the Supreme Court began hearing new cases on Oct. 3, with a full agenda. The court overturned abortion rights and expanded gun rights in June 2022 as the new conservative supermajority began to exert its influence. Some of the court’s most important upcoming cases focus on the future […] The post The Supreme Court is back in session – here’s what to expect appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
CONGRESS & COURTS
New Hampshire Bulletin

Faith leaders urge minimum wage hike, expanded child tax credit as Congress nears recess

WASHINGTON – Faith leaders pressed Congress to pass voting rights legislation, a $15 minimum wage, and a permanent expansion of the child tax credit during a Thursday briefing on Capitol Hill. “Poverty is a policy choice,” Rev. Dr. William Barber, co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign, said to lawmakers. Barber, who is the pastor of […] The post Faith leaders urge minimum wage hike, expanded child tax credit as Congress nears recess appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
New Hampshire Bulletin

The battle for control of Congress: Abortion, inflation, crime and Biden

WASHINGTON – Members of Congress are fanning out to every district in the country, leaving the wonky floor debates on Capitol Hill behind for the campaign trail in advance of the crucial Nov. 8 midterm elections.  Democrats are fighting to hold their razor-thin majorities in the U.S. House and U.S. Senate, citing two years of […] The post The battle for control of Congress: Abortion, inflation, crime and Biden appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
CONGRESS & COURTS
New Hampshire Bulletin

As Republicans pivot to general election, Sununu makes plea: Stick to the economy

It was the bear hug that buried the hatchet.  Moments after Gen. Don Bolduc’s speech urging unity among Republicans he leapt off the stage and beelined to a surprised Gov. Chris Sununu who engulfed him in an embrace, just weeks after the two had descended to name calling.  Thursday morning’s Republican Unity Breakfast saw rivals […] The post As Republicans pivot to general election, Sununu makes plea: Stick to the economy appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
CONCORD, NH
New Hampshire Bulletin

U.S. Senate Republicans shy away from proposed 15-week national abortion ban

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Republicans are skeptical about a 15-week nationwide abortion ban that GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham introduced Tuesday, with some saying they want to leave the issue to state lawmakers instead of taking it up in Congress.  “I think most of the members of my conference prefer that this be dealt with at […] The post U.S. Senate Republicans shy away from proposed 15-week national abortion ban appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
CONGRESS & COURTS
New Hampshire Bulletin

Clash over climate change funding emerging in farm bill debate

WASHINGTON – As lawmakers begin envisioning the next farm bill, some U.S. House Republicans are wary of making climate change a priority for farmers and ranchers. The pushback from Republicans at a Tuesday hearing came as the Biden administration has tried to make significant new investments in climate change mitigation on farmland, last week announcing 70 pilot projects to support climate-friendly food production.
CONGRESS & COURTS
New Hampshire Bulletin

Abortion will be on the November ballot. Some Republicans who backed an exemption won’t.

It was six Republicans, not Democrats, who sponsored the bill adding an exception this year to the state’s 24-week abortion ban for a fatal fetal anomaly. And anti-abortion groups made sure their constituents knew. Days ahead of Tuesday’s primary, campaign fliers hit mailboxes in Pittsfield and Chichester, telling residents their Republican state representative, James Allard, […] The post Abortion will be on the November ballot. Some Republicans who backed an exemption won’t. appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
ELECTIONS
New Hampshire Bulletin

AG issues cease-and-desist letter against NH Democrats for erroneous absentee ballot mailers

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella ordered the New Hampshire Democratic Party to stop issuing mailers that his office said contain false information about absentee voting and could disenfranchise voters.   In a cease-and-desist order sent to the party Friday, the Attorney General’s Office said the party had sent mailings to voters that contained invalid return […] The post AG issues cease-and-desist letter against NH Democrats for erroneous absentee ballot mailers appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
ELECTIONS
New Hampshire Bulletin

After oral arguments, four things to watch in lawsuit against ‘banned concepts’ law

Lawyers for state teachers unions and the American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire faced off against the Attorney General’s Office last week over a new law banning certain concepts from being taught in New Hampshire schools.  The law, known by many as the “divisive concepts” law after an earlier title, bars New Hampshire educators […] The post After oral arguments, four things to watch in lawsuit against ‘banned concepts’ law appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
LAW
