Las Vegas, NV

Restaurants We Miss The Most In Las Vegas

So what are those restaurants we used to frequent over the years here in Las Vegas that are gone now, but we still miss? The Mike & Carla Morning Show talked about a restaurant in Salt Lake City that was only be closed for a few months that got a “memorial” service from customers. We’re talking speeches, poems, music and more. It also included a woman singing “Rancheritos” to the tune of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah”, and another woman making a speech about the restaurant.
Las Vegas visitor hits $717K jackpot at Fremont Casino

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman visiting Las Vegas from Hawaii won over $717,000 in a jackpot at Fremont Hotel and Casino on Friday, Oct. 7. The guest, who asked to remain anonymous, placed a $15 wager on a slot machine and unlocked a grand progressive jackpot of $717,738.88 on her first spin. Last month, […]
Las Vegas; ‘Tipping’ Tips To Remember

Do we all know what happens to a majority of the tip we leave behind after enjoying a nice dinner and great service? The Mike & Carla Morning Show was encouraged to talk about “tipping” ettique tips this morning, especially living in a city like Las Vegas. A...
USA’s ‘Smiliest’ Cities: See Where Las Vegas Ranks

A new study is out which determines the USA’s “Smiliest” cities. Where does Las Vegas rank? Let’s dig into the numbers…. Shiny Smile Veneers recently conducted a nationwide study. They compiled over 15,000 Instagram photos from America’s fifty largest cities to determine the nation’s most smiley city, just in time for World Smile Day on October 7th.
$5 bet turns into almost $3 million jackpot at The Venetian Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — One lucky visitor turned their single-digit bet into a seven-digit jackpot while playing a slot machine on the Las Vegas Strip. According to The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, the jackpot happened sometime last week to a guest who chose to remain anonymous. The lucky slot...
An Exceptional Home at The End of A Cul-de-sac with Unobstructed Mountain Views in Las Vegas Seeks $6.499 Million

The Home in Las Vegas, an entertainer’s dream at the end of a cul-de-sac with unobstructed mountain views boasting large, bright rooms, pocketing doors and windows as well as an abundance of natural light is now available for sale. This home located at 15 Bright Hollow Ct, Las Vegas, Nevada offers 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with nearly 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Gavin Ernstone (Phone: 702-523-3677) at Simply Vegas for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Las Vegas.
Lake Las Vegas offers adults-only Halloween-themed cruises

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those looking for a unique way to get in the Halloween spirit can do so aboard a spooky-themed cruise at Lake Las Vegas. Lake Las Vegas announced it is again hosting its “Haunted Halloween Cruises” aboard the 80-foot La Contessa Yacht. According to...
22 Romantic Things to do in Las Vegas for Couples

Las Vegas is a grown-up playground oasis in the Nevada Desert. You are reading: Las vegas attractions for couples | 22 Romantic Things to do in Las Vegas for Couples. As the entertainment capital of the world, it’s famous for huge casinos, fancy hotels, nightlife, and entertainment that continues all night and day.
Culinary residency unites Black restaurants at the Strip

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Mandalay Bay will soon be home to the country's top Black restaurateurs and chefs as it launches its first ever residency program. Pepsi Dig In is introducing the Restaurant Royalty Residency to celebrate Black-owned restaurants and cuisine across the country. The four-week-long residency will showcase...
Mt. Charleston near Las Vegas sees first snow

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Cooler temperatures and fall weather is around the corner for the Las Vegas Valley, and with it comes a bit of snowfall for the mountains. Officials at Mt. Charleston reported its first snowfall of the season after some pop-up showers around the Las Vegas Valley Monday afternoon.
M Resort Spa Casino Announces $206 Million Expansion

M Resort Spa Casino Announces $206 Million Expansion. Penn Entertainment’s Henderson Resort Adding Second Hotel Tower, 384 rooms including 16 suites, updated amenities, and 15,000 square feet of meeting space. M Resort Spa Casino, operated by PENN Entertainment, announces a $206 million expansion adding a second tower to the...
McDonald’s Halloween Pails are making a comeback

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Spooky season is here, and McDonald's Halloween Pails are too!. McDonald's announced they're bringing back the most iconic Halloween trio – McBoo, McPunk'n, and McGoblin – first released in 1986. The Halloween Happy Meal Pails are returning to participating McDonald's restaurants nationwide from...
