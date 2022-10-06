Read full article on original website
963kklz.com
Restaurants We Miss The Most In Las Vegas
So what are those restaurants we used to frequent over the years here in Las Vegas that are gone now, but we still miss? The Mike & Carla Morning Show talked about a restaurant in Salt Lake City that was only be closed for a few months that got a “memorial” service from customers. We’re talking speeches, poems, music and more. It also included a woman singing “Rancheritos” to the tune of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah”, and another woman making a speech about the restaurant.
Watch: Camel takes the drive-through at In-N-Out Burger in Las Vegas
Visitors to an In-N-Out Burger fast food restaurant in Las Vegas were treated to an unusual scene when a man brought his camel through the drive-through to enjoy some fries.
Tallest hotel in Las Vegas may not be the one you think
Las Vegas is mentioned in lists of things from around the world. But when it comes to the size and height of the hotels - it dominates.
Las Vegas visitor hits $717K jackpot at Fremont Casino
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman visiting Las Vegas from Hawaii won over $717,000 in a jackpot at Fremont Hotel and Casino on Friday, Oct. 7. The guest, who asked to remain anonymous, placed a $15 wager on a slot machine and unlocked a grand progressive jackpot of $717,738.88 on her first spin. Last month, […]
Las Vegas ranks near bottom of city safety survey, Henderson and NLV higher
A new survey places Las Vegas at No. 156 out of 182 in a look at the safest cities to call home. Henderson, North Las Vegas and Reno scored higher.
963kklz.com
Las Vegas; ‘Tipping’ Tips To Remember
Do we all know what happens to a majority of the tip we leave behind after enjoying a nice dinner and great service? The Mike & Carla Morning Show was encouraged to talk about “tipping” ettique tips this morning, especially living in a city like Las Vegas. A...
New project expected to transform, improve downtown Las Vegas area
The City of Las Vegas's newest project is GreeNVision: The Stewart Avenue Complete Streets project, which is expected to be a transformation for the downtown area.
963kklz.com
USA’s ‘Smiliest’ Cities: See Where Las Vegas Ranks
A new study is out which determines the USA’s “Smiliest” cities. Where does Las Vegas rank? Let’s dig into the numbers…. Shiny Smile Veneers recently conducted a nationwide study. They compiled over 15,000 Instagram photos from America’s fifty largest cities to determine the nation’s most smiley city, just in time for World Smile Day on October 7th.
news3lv.com
$5 bet turns into almost $3 million jackpot at The Venetian Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — One lucky visitor turned their single-digit bet into a seven-digit jackpot while playing a slot machine on the Las Vegas Strip. According to The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, the jackpot happened sometime last week to a guest who chose to remain anonymous. The lucky slot...
luxury-houses.net
An Exceptional Home at The End of A Cul-de-sac with Unobstructed Mountain Views in Las Vegas Seeks $6.499 Million
The Home in Las Vegas, an entertainer’s dream at the end of a cul-de-sac with unobstructed mountain views boasting large, bright rooms, pocketing doors and windows as well as an abundance of natural light is now available for sale. This home located at 15 Bright Hollow Ct, Las Vegas, Nevada offers 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with nearly 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Gavin Ernstone (Phone: 702-523-3677) at Simply Vegas for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Las Vegas.
M Resort announces plans to expand
More growth is coming to the far south valley as the owners of the M Resort at Las Vegas Boulevard and St. Rose Parkway announced their plans for expanding the resort.
Fox5 KVVU
Lake Las Vegas offers adults-only Halloween-themed cruises
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those looking for a unique way to get in the Halloween spirit can do so aboard a spooky-themed cruise at Lake Las Vegas. Lake Las Vegas announced it is again hosting its “Haunted Halloween Cruises” aboard the 80-foot La Contessa Yacht. According to...
cohaitungchi.com
22 Romantic Things to do in Las Vegas for Couples
Las Vegas is a grown-up playground oasis in the Nevada Desert. You are reading: Las vegas attractions for couples | 22 Romantic Things to do in Las Vegas for Couples. As the entertainment capital of the world, it’s famous for huge casinos, fancy hotels, nightlife, and entertainment that continues all night and day.
news3lv.com
Culinary residency unites Black restaurants at the Strip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Mandalay Bay will soon be home to the country's top Black restaurateurs and chefs as it launches its first ever residency program. Pepsi Dig In is introducing the Restaurant Royalty Residency to celebrate Black-owned restaurants and cuisine across the country. The four-week-long residency will showcase...
news3lv.com
Chip the poodle is looking for forever home
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — We had Chip in studio as he looks for a new permanent home!. Lori Heeren from the Nevada SPCA also joined us to tell us more.
Fox5 KVVU
Mt. Charleston near Las Vegas sees first snow
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Cooler temperatures and fall weather is around the corner for the Las Vegas Valley, and with it comes a bit of snowfall for the mountains. Officials at Mt. Charleston reported its first snowfall of the season after some pop-up showers around the Las Vegas Valley Monday afternoon.
vegas24seven.com
M Resort Spa Casino Announces $206 Million Expansion
M Resort Spa Casino Announces $206 Million Expansion. Penn Entertainment’s Henderson Resort Adding Second Hotel Tower, 384 rooms including 16 suites, updated amenities, and 15,000 square feet of meeting space. M Resort Spa Casino, operated by PENN Entertainment, announces a $206 million expansion adding a second tower to the...
krcgtv.com
Family, friends meet at park for vigil of Las Vegas mass stabbing victim
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Friends and family gathered at a Nevada park to honor a woman who was fatally stabbed along the Las Vegas strip. A makeshift memorial was laid out for display at Cornerstone Park as people paid tribute to Maris DiGiovanni. The 30-year-old was murdered Thursday while...
news3lv.com
McDonald’s Halloween Pails are making a comeback
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Spooky season is here, and McDonald's Halloween Pails are too!. McDonald's announced they're bringing back the most iconic Halloween trio – McBoo, McPunk'n, and McGoblin – first released in 1986. The Halloween Happy Meal Pails are returning to participating McDonald's restaurants nationwide from...
