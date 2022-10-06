Grand Jury List: Two suspects indicted for magic mushrooms in Taylor County

Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, October 6. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law.

Dominic Ascencio aka Dominic Anthony Ascencio – Assault Family Violence



Megan Ford – Possession of Psilocybin, Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Cocaine

Jason Tidwell – Possession of Cocaine

Donald Joseph Ahlert – Possession of Methamphetamine

Earnest Taylor – Possession of Methamphetamine

Dustin Lamb – Possession of Methamphetamine, Tampering with Evidence

Rhonda Alene McWhorter – Evading Arrest

Demitri Tankson – Injury to Child

Gloria Estrada Escobedo aka Gloria Escobedo Ponce – Theft Enhanced

Kenneth Ferguson – Deadly Conduct

Keven Bernard Rogers – Evading Arrest Enhanced

Christian Heifner – Assault of a Public Servant

Anival Navarez – Possession of Methamphetamine

Vanyah Jackson – Possession of Psilocybin with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Psilocybin

Joshua Gonzales – Evading Arrest

Florentino Gonzales – Assault Family Violence

Timothy Pardo – Aggravated Assault

Echo Trowbridge – Assault of a Pregnant Person

Luis Javier Sanchez – Burglary of Habitation, Evading Arrest

Jessica Martin – Theft

Keisha Pack – Injury to Child

Juan Cruz Lopez – Theft

Johnathan Trey Brown – Unlawful Disclosure of Intimate Material

Jacob Arellano – Aggravated Assault (2 counts)

Elizabeth Santana – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetmine

Alyssa Rangel – Assault of Pregnant Person

James Zachery Reeves – Driving While Intoxicated

Jacob Anthony Arellano – Driving While Intoxicated

Clifford LaWayne Coffman – Possession of Methamphetamine

Devin Duane Goswick – Possession of Methamphetamine

Candice Thompson – Possession of Methamphetamine

Ariel Olvera – Possession of Tetrahydrocannabinol

Christopher LaCoume – Possession of Methamphetamine

Freddie Peacock aka Freddie Dean Peacock – Possession of Methamphetamine

Echo Trowbridge – Possession of Methamphetamine, Prohibited Substance in Correctional Facility

