ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor County, TX

Grand Jury List: Two suspects indicted for magic mushrooms in Taylor County

By Erica Garner
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Qb6k_0iOjYmoA00

Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, October 6. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law.

Dominic Ascencio aka Dominic Anthony Ascencio – Assault Family Violence

Megan Ford – Possession of Psilocybin, Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Cocaine

Jason Tidwell – Possession of Cocaine

Donald Joseph Ahlert – Possession of Methamphetamine

Earnest Taylor – Possession of Methamphetamine

Dustin Lamb – Possession of Methamphetamine, Tampering with Evidence

Rhonda Alene McWhorter – Evading Arrest

Demitri Tankson – Injury to Child

Gloria Estrada Escobedo aka Gloria Escobedo Ponce – Theft Enhanced

Kenneth Ferguson – Deadly Conduct

Keven Bernard Rogers – Evading Arrest Enhanced

Christian Heifner – Assault of a Public Servant

Anival Navarez – Possession of Methamphetamine

Vanyah Jackson – Possession of Psilocybin with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Psilocybin

Joshua Gonzales – Evading Arrest

Florentino Gonzales – Assault Family Violence

Timothy Pardo – Aggravated Assault

Echo Trowbridge – Assault of a Pregnant Person

Luis Javier Sanchez – Burglary of Habitation, Evading Arrest

Jessica Martin – Theft

Keisha Pack – Injury to Child

Juan Cruz Lopez – Theft

Johnathan Trey Brown – Unlawful Disclosure of Intimate Material

Jacob Arellano – Aggravated Assault (2 counts)

Elizabeth Santana – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetmine

Alyssa Rangel – Assault of Pregnant Person

James Zachery Reeves – Driving While Intoxicated

Jacob Anthony Arellano – Driving While Intoxicated

Clifford LaWayne Coffman – Possession of Methamphetamine

Devin Duane Goswick – Possession of Methamphetamine

Candice Thompson – Possession of Methamphetamine

Ariel Olvera – Possession of Tetrahydrocannabinol

Christopher LaCoume – Possession of Methamphetamine

Freddie Peacock aka Freddie Dean Peacock – Possession of Methamphetamine

Echo Trowbridge – Possession of Methamphetamine, Prohibited Substance in Correctional Facility

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
BigCountryHomepage

Taylor County Sheriff’s office warns of deputy impersonator

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a deputy impersonator. Sheriff’s office officials say this impersonator has been placing calls to unsuspecting citizens and businesses, demanding money and saying they will be arrested for an outstanding warrant or for missing jury duty if they do not pay. This is […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: $3,500 worth of cosmetics stolen after group targets Abilene store, several parking lots hit by burglars

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 500 block of Grape Street – Assault Family ViolenceA victim reported her husband grabbed […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Snyder man accused of beating, kidnapping woman arrested

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Snyder man accused of beating and kidnapping a woman has been arrested. Derrick Green was taken into custody for Aggravated Kidnapping Friday in connection to an incident that happened in Abilene in September. He now remains held in the Taylor County Jail on a $100,000 bond. Court documents state a […]
ABILENE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Taylor County, TX
Taylor County, TX
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenneth Ferguson
BigCountryHomepage

Police increasing traffic enforcement in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department is increasing traffic enforcement. Increased enforcement began Monday, October 10 and will last for the next 12 months thanks to a grant from the Texas Department of Transportation. This increased enforcement will focus on speeding, distracted driving, drunk driving, seatbelt and restraint violations and more. 2022 has […]
ABILENE, TX
FOX West Texas

Fire at Abilene apartment complex displaces several residents

ABILENE, Texas — Early Tuesday, Oct. 11, Abilene Fire Department crews responded to the 1500 block of South 3rd Street for a residential structure fire. When they arrived, crews noted heavy smoke coming from an upstairs apartment at the complex. A quick attack was made on the fire limiting the spread to the involved apartment.
ABILENE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magic Mushrooms#Domestic Violence#Methamphetamine#Grand Jury
BigCountryHomepage

3 die in Runnels County crash

RUNNELS COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Three people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 67 near Ballinger Thursday morning. The three people killed have positively been identified as: Benjamin Sapp, 24, of Crowley; Jacob Gray, 25, of Lewisville; and Sarah Brown, 48, of Brownwood. A crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety […]
RUNNELS COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene woman dies while holding on door of moving vehicle, death toll of city traffic-related deaths increase to 25

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – There has now been 25 traffic-related deaths within city limits during the 2022 year, continuing the trend for the deadliest year on the streets of Abilene. The Abilene Police Department (APD) responded to its 20th incident last Saturday in South Abilene, which resulted in the death of an Abilene woman. According […]
ABILENE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
brownwoodnews.com

Brownwood woman among three killed in two-vehicle accident in Runnels County

According to a media release issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety Friday afternoon, Sarah Evelyn Brown, 48, of Brownwood, was one of three people killed in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 67, 10 miles east of Ballinger, Thursday morning. The preliminary investigation revealed a 2023 Kia Forte...
BROWNWOOD, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene man accused of holding woman down under running water because she wanted him to get her food

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 5100 block of Fairmont Street – Theft of FirearmA firearm worth $450 was reported […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy