Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
What Do Arvel Skeen's Tattoos Mean in 'Andor'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-5 of Andor.After much coaxing and wheedling, Cassian (Diego Luna) consents to taking on the job Luthen (Stellan Skarsgård) had come to offer him. The two then land on Aldhani, the planet the band of rebels have been using as a sort of headquarters for their revolutionary heist. Episode 5 of Andor allows fans to observe how the rebels interact with each other, how they are all poles apart in what drives them towards the rebellion, and how they wouldn’t trust each other as far as they could throw them despite being cogs in the same machine.
Collider
How Syril Karn's Scene With His Mother in 'Andor' Changes His Character
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-5 of Andor.Andor highlights the best of what Star Wars storytelling has to offer. With Diego Luna reprising his role as Cassian Andor, the series explores how Cassian became involved with the Rebel Alliance by the time audiences meet him in Rogue One. The spy thriller series also stars Stellan Skarsgård, Genevieve O'Reilly, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.
Collider
'Andor’ Shows Cassian's Skills as a Spy in Episode 5
Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Andor Episode 5.Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) was introduced in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story as an intelligence operative and assassin, and in the Disney+ spin-off series Andor we see his craft on display. Set prior to the events of the film, the Cassian we meet on the show is green, less polished, and not yet part of the Rebellion. That doesn’t mean he lacks the skills that will eventually turn him into a hero of the Alliance.
Collider
Mahershala Ali's 'Blade' on Hold as Director Exits
The nights will remain vampire-filled for a while longer, as Marvel Studios halted the development of Blade until a new director is found. The movie was set to begin production this November, but according to The Hollywood Reporter, cast and crew were notified today the project was put on hold for an undetermined amount of time.
Comments / 0