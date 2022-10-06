Read full article on original website
wfmynews2.com
Two people arrested after car break-ins lead to brief police chase in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An off-duty deputy reports car break-ins in an apartment complex parking lot, which led into a brief police chase with Winston-Salem police late Monday night. Winston-Salem police received a call from an off-duty deputy with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office after noticing people breaking into cars...
Mount Airy woman arrested after chase across state lines involving four-wheeler, deputy-involved shooting, Surry County deputies say
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Mount Airy woman was arrested on Monday after a deputy shot at a suspect trying to run them over during a chase and crash involving a four-wheeler, according to a Surry County Sheriff’s Office news release. At 4:25 a.m., the SCSO Patrol Division responded to help the Patrick County […]
Women sentenced in deadly SUV attack at Greensboro gas station
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A jury found Meranda Watlington and Fana Felton guilty on several charges Friday. The two women were arrested in a deadly SUV attack at a Greensboro gas station back in October 2019. Greensboro police responded to the Exxon gas station on West Gate City Boulevard in...
Suspect steals, wrecks Mount Airy Fire Department SUV, dies on scene, fire department says
MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) — A person is dead after allegedly stealing a fire department vehicle and wrecking it. According to the Mount Airy Fire Department, around 4 a.m. Monday they were called to a crash at the intersection of Highway 52 South and Fancy Gap Road. When they got on the scene, they found […]
Several people outside when bullets hit Winston-Salem apartment complex
WINSTON- SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Four apartments, one vehicle and one person were hit by bullets at a Winston-Salem apartment complex. Neighbors living in the Tara Court Apartments in Winston-Salem are in a panic. They say more than a dozen shots were fired at their complex Sunday around 8 p.m. One woman told FOX8 she […]
Mount Airy News
Crime scene probe at Olympia Family Restaurant?
Members of the Surry County Sheriff’s Office were on the grounds of Olympia Family Restaurant Monday morning. Police tape marked off Olympia’s parking lot while an investigation took place in the parking lot and grounds off of Linville Rd. in front of Olympia. Ryan Kelly | The News.
WXII 12
Trial begins for woman charged in triple shooting in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. — The trial has begun for a woman charged in a triple shooting in High Point that occurred five years ago. Unique McQueen is charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and several other charges. The charges stem from the shooting that happened in...
Teen shot at William C. Sims, Sr. Recreation Center, Winston-Salem police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen was shot in Winston-Salem on Monday and taken to the hospital, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Around 5:31 p.m., officers responded to a report of guns being fired at the William C. Sims, Sr. Recreation Center on Alder Street. Arriving officers found evidence of a shooting […]
2 brothers found dead after ‘murder-suicide’ in Randolph County, sheriff’s office says
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two brothers are dead in what the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office described as a “murder-suicide.” At about 4:55 a.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to a report of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Huff Road in Archdale, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. The caller said they were on […]
Driver flees scene after improper left-hand turn leads to crash on I-85 in Davidson County, troopers say
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Traffic hit a snag in Davidson County Monday morning after a crash. According to troopers, a 2007 Nissan was in the center lane of southbound I-85 in Davidson County when it abruptly slowed to a stop and attempted to make an improper left-hand turn into an emergency access area in […]
Armed robbery at 7-Eleven on West Market Street in Greensboro, suspects at-large
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are searching for two suspects following an armed robbery in Greensboro early Sunday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At 1:44 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to the 7-Eleven on 4646 West Market Street after getting a report of a robbery at a business. Investigators say that two men […]
Mount Airy News
Interstate pursuit ends with crash, gunshot on Riverside Dr.
WXII 12
1 person injured in drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is recovering after being shot in a drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem. Police were called to Tara Court just after 8 p.m. Sunday night. They said a car was driving in the area and began shooting, hitting one person, a vehicle, and a number of apartments.
63-year-old woman, juvenile, both shot in Lexington: LPD
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A 63-year-old woman and a juvenile were both shot in Lexington on Saturday afternoon, according to the Lexington Police Department. At 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to Cotton Grove Road after getting a report of a 63-year-old woman with a gunshot injury. While investigating the gunshot injury call, officers received […]
wakg.com
Danville Police Asking for Help With Recent Spike in Vandalism
The Danville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in keeping the city clean. The recent request comes after an increased amount of vandalism in the city parks. At approximately 9:40 pm on October 6 a vehicle moved barricades, which were closing the Anglers Park parking lot for...
Greensboro mother calls for violence to end year after son’s death
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro mother held a vigil Monday night in the park where she lost her son. Isaac Lattimore died one year ago in a shooting police say happened outside of a gym on Barber Park Drive. Monday was the first time Lattimore’s mother returned to the park since his death. It […]
1 killed, man charged with DWI in fatal Randleman Road crash in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was killed as the result of a crash in Greensboro early Sunday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 2:20 a.m. on Sunday, investigators say that Hugo Sarceno Hernandez, 24, of Greensboro, was operating a 2006 Toyota Corolla and exiting a parking lot to enter Randleman Road. […]
2 women found guilty in woman’s 2019 death at North Carolina gas station
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two women were found guilty on Friday on 11 of 16 charges in connection with the death of a woman at a Greensboro gas station in 2019. Meranda Chantel Watlington, 28, and Fana Anquette Felton, 27, were arrested in October 2019 and charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder after police […]
WXII 12
Two people injured in shooting on Cotton Grove Road, Lexington police investigate
LEXINGTON, N.C. — Two people were hurt in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Lexington, according to police. Officers were called to Cotton Grove Road at 2:15 p.m. after a 63-year-old woman was shot. While investigating, police said officers received a call from Lexington Memorial Hospital about a juvenile male with a gunshot wound. Officers said both victims are related to the initial call for service on Cotton Grove Road.
Victim identified in homicide on East Florida Street in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person has been killed due to a shooting early Sunday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At 4:20 a.m. on Sunday, police came to East Florida Street on the bridge over South O’Henry Boulevard/US-29 after getting a report of shots fired. At the scene, officers found a gunshot victim. […]
