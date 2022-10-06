ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

FOX8 News

Mount Airy woman arrested after chase across state lines involving four-wheeler, deputy-involved shooting, Surry County deputies say

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Mount Airy woman was arrested on Monday after a deputy shot at a suspect trying to run them over during a chase and crash involving a four-wheeler, according to a Surry County Sheriff’s Office news release. At 4:25 a.m., the SCSO Patrol Division responded to help the Patrick County […]
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Greensboro, NC
High Point, NC
High Point, NC
Crime & Safety
Mount Airy News

Crime scene probe at Olympia Family Restaurant?

Members of the Surry County Sheriff’s Office were on the grounds of Olympia Family Restaurant Monday morning. Police tape marked off Olympia’s parking lot while an investigation took place in the parking lot and grounds off of Linville Rd. in front of Olympia. Ryan Kelly | The News.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Trial begins for woman charged in triple shooting in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The trial has begun for a woman charged in a triple shooting in High Point that occurred five years ago. Unique McQueen is charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and several other charges. The charges stem from the shooting that happened in...
HIGH POINT, NC
Mount Airy News

Interstate pursuit ends with crash, gunshot on Riverside Dr.

SURRY COUNTY, NC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WXII 12

1 person injured in drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is recovering after being shot in a drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem. Police were called to Tara Court just after 8 p.m. Sunday night. They said a car was driving in the area and began shooting, hitting one person, a vehicle, and a number of apartments.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

63-year-old woman, juvenile, both shot in Lexington: LPD

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A 63-year-old woman and a juvenile were both shot in Lexington on Saturday afternoon, according to the Lexington Police Department. At 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to Cotton Grove Road after getting a report of a 63-year-old woman with a gunshot injury. While investigating the gunshot injury call, officers received […]
LEXINGTON, NC
wakg.com

Danville Police Asking for Help With Recent Spike in Vandalism

The Danville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in keeping the city clean. The recent request comes after an increased amount of vandalism in the city parks. At approximately 9:40 pm on October 6 a vehicle moved barricades, which were closing the Anglers Park parking lot for...
DANVILLE, VA
WXII 12

Two people injured in shooting on Cotton Grove Road, Lexington police investigate

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Two people were hurt in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Lexington, according to police. Officers were called to Cotton Grove Road at 2:15 p.m. after a 63-year-old woman was shot. While investigating, police said officers received a call from Lexington Memorial Hospital about a juvenile male with a gunshot wound. Officers said both victims are related to the initial call for service on Cotton Grove Road.
LEXINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

Victim identified in homicide on East Florida Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person has been killed due to a shooting early Sunday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At 4:20 a.m. on Sunday, police came to East Florida Street on the bridge over South O’Henry Boulevard/US-29 after getting a report of shots fired. At the scene, officers found a gunshot victim. […]
GREENSBORO, NC

