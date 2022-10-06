RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two brothers are dead in what the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office described as a “murder-suicide.” At about 4:55 a.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to a report of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Huff Road in Archdale, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. The caller said they were on […]

RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC ・ 3 HOURS AGO