Vikings Fully Control the NFC North After Beating the Bears, 29-22
When the Vikings jumped out to a 21-3 first half lead on the back of Kirk Cousins setting a franchise record for consecutive pass completions, it seemed like Minnesota would cruise to a Week 5 victory over the Chicago Bears. Instead, the Bears scored 19 unanswered points to take a...
Eight Thoughts Following Minnesota’s Week 5 Victory
Minnesota’s Week 5 victory over the division rival Chicago Bears certainly gives Vikings fans a lot of reasons to be optimistic. A 4-1 record is excellent, an indicator that this team has taken a significant step forward under Kevin O’Connell’s leadership. Be that as it may, is...
The Vikings’ Depth Chart for Their Week 5 Bears Game
Division games are tricky. Even still, this one ought to be a win. The Vikings have the chance to get to 4-1 and 3-0 in the NFC North with a win over the rebuilding Chicago Bears. Kevin O’Connell will be looking to ensure his side plays up to its potential.
We Finally Saw a Great Vikings Offense
Over the first four weeks, there were small glimpses of what Kevin O’Connell promised to bring to this Vikings offense. We saw a fun first half against the Green Bay Packers, but then, they started playing conservative football in the second half with a big lead. Week 2 against Philly, nothing could go their way. Then in Weeks 3 and 4, it took some heroics from Kirk Cousins to get the job done after shaky starts.
The 8 Surprises from Vikings Win over Chicago
This is Episode 139 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the surprises the Vikings unveiled against the Chicago Bears in Week 5. Particularly, Christian Darrisaw, Garrett Bradbury, and offensive creativity are discussed. Email any feedback — especially constructive criticism — to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com....
Kirk Cousins Sets Vikings Passing Record in First Half vs. Bears
Well, the Minnesota Vikings offense sure got off to a simmering start in the first half against the Chicago Bears. In Minnesota’s first three drives of the game, they jumped out to a 21-3 lead over the Bears. Dalvin Cook scored twice on the ground, but along the way, Kirk Cousins set a Vikings passing record.
Questions Answered: Jaylen Twyman’s New Team, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Jalen Reagor’s Production
The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the October 10th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers will be incorrect from time to time. But we’ll...
Justin Jefferson Continues to Set Historic Pace
During Sunday’s performance, Justin Jefferson set a few very notable marks for his young career, and he continues to establish a truly historic pace for his young career. He became the Vikings franchise leader for most receptions in a player’s first three seasons, set a career-high with 12 catches in the game, and became the fourth Viking to record 10+ receptions in back-to-back games, per Stathead. (Cris Carter, Stefon Diggs, Adam Thielen).
Justin Jefferson Sets Career High for Receptions
Once again, Justin Jefferson showed fans just how special he is throughout the Minnesota Vikings win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday. The star third-year receiver was all over the field as Jefferson set a career high for receptions by catching 12 passes from Kirk Cousins on the day. 10...
Booth Out Again, Pair of Vikings Rookies Activated for First Time
For the fourth consecutive game, rookie cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. will not play on Sunday against the Chicago Bears. The 2022 second-round pick has been dealing with a quad issue ever since the season opener against the Green Bay Packers and has played two total snaps this season. Fellow rookie and wide receiver Jalen Nailor ended up on the inactive list as well after making his first career reception in Week 4.
Getting To Know Skylar Thompson
Two weeks ago, Minnesota Vikings fans were dreading their October 16 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. The high-flying Dolphins had just upset the Buffalo Bills, who were regarded by many as the best team in the NFL. Minnesota, meanwhile, had just escaped U.S. Bank Stadium with an ugly come-from-behind win against the Detroit Lions.
What Went Wrong with Jaylen Twyman?
After a complicated first year and a half in the NFL, Jaylen Twyman was quietly released by the Minnesota Vikings last week. Days later, the once-promising defensive lineman signed with the Miami Dolphins to join their practice squad. Coincidentally enough, the Dolphins are Minnesota’s next opponent. I for one...
Rookie TE Gets the Call to the Vikings Active Roster
So far this season, the Minnesota Vikings have not been able to find consistent play at the tight end position. Between Irv Smith and Johnny Mundt, there have been a number of big plays left on the field with dropped passes. These inconsistencies caused the Vikings to turn to Ben Ellefson at times, especially in Week 3 against the Detroit Lions where Ellefson set career-highs in receptions (2) and yards (24).
Reaction to Vikings Win over Bears in Week 5
This is Episode 138 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the aftermath of the Vikings win over the Bears in Week 5. Particularly, Kirk Cousins, Greg Joseph, and the feasibility of winning the NFC North are discussed. Email any feedback — especially...
Week 6 NFL Power Rankings: The Vikings Keep Winning
Week 5 of the NFL season got off to an absolutely dreadful start with the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos failing to score a touchdown on Thursday Night Football, but things quickly got more exciting as the weekend progressed. It was capped off by a highly entertaining matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night. With all the results tallied, here’s the Week 6 edition of the NFL power rankings.
The NFC North Round-Up: Vikings Emerge as Sole Leaders
Following the action in Week 5, the NFC North has one team atop the division for the first time this season. In a truly surprising turn of events this early in the season, that team is the 4-1 Minnesota Vikings, who defeated the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Here’s how all the action across the NFC North went on Sunday morning and afternoon.
Vikings Podcast: A Wacky Win
The first and most important thing is that the Vikings left their Week 5 game with a victory in their pocket. Nevertheless, it was a bit of a weird game. Sam and I take on a variety of topics in the latest episode of Notes from the North, our Vikings podcast.
The Vikings Need to Respect the Bears
It’d be easy to overlook the Bears. Minnesota is coming off a great win in Week 4, one that put them at 3-1 for the year. Many Vikings fans have been (prematurely) pencilling in their favorite team for a 4-1 record since Chicago is next on the schedule. That’s a misguided thing to do. The Vikings need to respect the Bears.
This “Vikings Rumor” Is More than Meets the Eye
Like any diligent football fan / rumormonger would, I sat down at my computer yesterday and typed “Vikings Rumors” into my search bar. The number one result? A headline sourced to Purple PTSD’s sister site, Vikings Territory, headlined “NFL Analyst Claims Vikings Have ‘Colossal Problem’”.
