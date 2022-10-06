ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

newportthisweek.com

Fall Tree Program

The Newport Tree Conservancy is proud to present our Fall Tree Program. By offering free trees to Newport residents, we hope they will join us in beautifying their property and planting for the future. Newport Tree Conservancy is committed to Tree Equity in our community. Increasing the urban tree canopy...
NEWPORT, RI
WPRI

Celebrating Columbus Day on Federal Hill

The Columbus Day weekend festivities continued Monday morning, with the celebrations on Federal Hill in Providence. Will Gilbert was there live to check out the festivities. Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Newport, RI
Newport, RI
Newport, RI
Newport, RI
rinewstoday.com

Columbus Day weekend festivities in Rhode Island

Autumnfest is a weekend festival held every year in Woonsocket, RI on Columbus Day weekend. Filled with music, crafts, food, amusement rides and a parade. Drawing in thousands of attendees each year, Autumnfest is the largest Fall Festival in Northern Rhode Island. As in past years, a Fireworks display will be launched on Sunday October 10th at 9:00 PM.
rinewstoday.com

Pop-up winter homeless village in the works – Cranston bolts at being state’s go-to location

UPDATE: 9am – Center of page in red. Several weeks ago RINewsToday featured a story about a subset of homeless individuals in Burnside Park in downtown Providence. The group is particularly difficult to place and there are “handicapped” housing units that become available from time to time that are single housing, not congregate housing or with bunk bed type sleeping. At the time there were no available specialty units. They don’t become available that often.
CRANSTON, RI
GoLocalProv

Downtown’s “Ticking Time Bomb” - Is It Now the Turks Head Building?

In June of 2011, GoLocal wrote a feature article about the future of downtown Providence. The crux was that if city and state leaders did not take action, the "Superman" building could go vacant, which would undermine the viability of downtown. That article, entitled “The Superman Building: Downtown’s Ticking Time...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Jim Quinn
WPRI

Warwick corn maze honors farmer who died of cancer

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – The corn maze at Morris Farm in Warwick is dedicated to a long time employee of the farm. Corn mazes come in many shapes and styles. Some are twists and turns carved into carefully planted rows of corn, some have a special design or message.
WARWICK, RI
Davidson Hospitality Group to Manage Newport Harbor Island Resort

ATLANTA—Davidson Hospitality Group has been tapped by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to manage Newport Harbor Island Resort in Newport, Rhode Island, under its operating vertical, Davidson Resorts. Formerly identified as Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina, the 10-acre property is located on Goat Island in Newport. The resort features 257 guestrooms, including 18 suites, and 80,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space, surrounded by lawns, water views, a marina, and a lighthouse. Together with Pebblebrook, Davidson will oversee the planned renovation, encompassing a repositioning, reimagining, and rebranding of the property.
NEWPORT, RI
wanderingwheatleys.com

The 15 Best Things to Do in Providence, Rhode Island

Providence, Rhode Island, is one of the oldest cities in New England, located in one of the oldest states in America. It makes sense, then, that in Providence, you might dine in centuries-old mansions or stroll through bicentennial Ivy League college campuses. This vibrant city has a population of less...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Boston

New England has 4 of the best Halloween events in the U.S., according to Country Living

Salem made the list. Twice. October is chockfull of spooky celebrations, and four in New England are among the best in America, according to Country Living. The publication recently released a list of the 29 best Halloween festivals and events happening in the U.S. in 2022 and named four New England events: Haunted Happenings and Festival of the Dead, both in Salem; New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival in Laconia, N.H.; and Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence, R.I.
FUN 107

Would You Consider Living at the Providence Place Mall?

It is no secret that online shopping has kicked the stuffing out of many retail establishments in recent years. The suffering worsens each year and has resulted in once-thriving shopping malls and plazas crumbling as shoppers abandon them for the convenience of internet shopping. If the move away from brick-and-mortar...
GoLocalProv

Couple Sues RI Wedding Venue After Woman Fell During Reception, Breaking Jaw and Teeth

A Texas couple has sued a wedding venue in Rhode Island, after a woman said she fell during a reception, breaking her jaw and teeth. Kathleen Salazar and her husband Gabriel Salazar said they attended their niece’s wedding at Linden Place in Bristol in October 2021 when the incident took place — and are now suing for negligence, premises liability, loss of consortium, and punitive damages.
BRISTOL, RI
idesignarch.com

Restored French Normandy Style Rhode Island Seaside Estate

A historic seaside property in Middletown, Rhode Island has been extensively restored. The original 1930’s design, inspired by French Normandy country houses, was preserved and expanded to include additional wings while integrating seamlessly with the original structure. Mark P. Finlay Architects and builder Kirby Perkins Construction collaborated on the...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
GoLocalProv

Cranston Councilor Opposes Pallet Housing Project for the Homeless

With thousands of Rhode Islanders homeless and winter cold hitting soon, an innovative idea to provide a new form of safe temporary housing on state land is being opposed by a local councilman. Cranston Councilman Matthew R. Reilly (R-Ward 6) on Monday called upon Governor Daniel McKee to drop his...
CRANSTON, RI

