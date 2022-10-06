Read full article on original website
GoLocalProv
A “Nashville-Inspired” Bar and Restaurant is Coming to a Well-Known Providence Location
A “Nashville-inspired” bar and restaurant is coming to a well-known downtown Providence location. “Moonshine Alley” has announced it is opening this fall — at 52 Pine Street. The historic building was previously home to Hanley’s Ale House and McFadden's. According to the website, Moonshine Alley...
nrinow.news
Inclusive coffeehouse closes its doors in North Smithfield
NORTH SMITHFIELD – A small shop that has served up coffee, smiles and inclusivity in North Smithfield for the past three years closed its doors last month, with plans to reopen out of town. Red, White & Brew Coffeehouse was opened on Great Road in 2019 by Harrisville resident...
newportthisweek.com
Fall Tree Program
The Newport Tree Conservancy is proud to present our Fall Tree Program. By offering free trees to Newport residents, we hope they will join us in beautifying their property and planting for the future. Newport Tree Conservancy is committed to Tree Equity in our community. Increasing the urban tree canopy...
WPRI
Celebrating Columbus Day on Federal Hill
The Columbus Day weekend festivities continued Monday morning, with the celebrations on Federal Hill in Providence. Will Gilbert was there live to check out the festivities. Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.
rinewstoday.com
Columbus Day weekend festivities in Rhode Island
Autumnfest is a weekend festival held every year in Woonsocket, RI on Columbus Day weekend. Filled with music, crafts, food, amusement rides and a parade. Drawing in thousands of attendees each year, Autumnfest is the largest Fall Festival in Northern Rhode Island. As in past years, a Fireworks display will be launched on Sunday October 10th at 9:00 PM.
rinewstoday.com
Pop-up winter homeless village in the works – Cranston bolts at being state’s go-to location
UPDATE: 9am – Center of page in red. Several weeks ago RINewsToday featured a story about a subset of homeless individuals in Burnside Park in downtown Providence. The group is particularly difficult to place and there are “handicapped” housing units that become available from time to time that are single housing, not congregate housing or with bunk bed type sleeping. At the time there were no available specialty units. They don’t become available that often.
New Bedford Chowderfest Sees Both Repeat Winners and First-Time Champs
NEW BEDFORD — As the breeze off the water brought in the cooler autumn air and blew out the last vestiges of summer, the crowd filled the tent on New Bedford’s City Pier 3 to take part in the 17th annual New Bedford Seaport Chowderfest. The event, which...
GoLocalProv
Downtown’s “Ticking Time Bomb” - Is It Now the Turks Head Building?
In June of 2011, GoLocal wrote a feature article about the future of downtown Providence. The crux was that if city and state leaders did not take action, the "Superman" building could go vacant, which would undermine the viability of downtown. That article, entitled “The Superman Building: Downtown’s Ticking Time...
WPRI
Warwick corn maze honors farmer who died of cancer
WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – The corn maze at Morris Farm in Warwick is dedicated to a long time employee of the farm. Corn mazes come in many shapes and styles. Some are twists and turns carved into carefully planted rows of corn, some have a special design or message.
GoLocalProv
New Restaurant Opens on Federal Hill — Featuring Breakfast and Brunch
There is a new restaurant on Federal Hill. NicoBella’s — which has an existing location in downtown Providence on Dorrance Street — has opened a new spot on 145 Dean Street. The space was formerly home to the Bombay Club off of Atwells Avenue. About Latest Location.
Powerball: 3 winning tickets sold in Mass., including at a Market Basket
There was no Powerball jackpot winners Monday night. However, three Massachusetts lottery players walked away with prizes. The largest prize was worth $100,000. That Powerball ticket was sold at New Corner Variety in Chicopee, which is located at 1875 Memorial Drive. The other two Powerball prizes were worth $50,000. One...
Davidson Hospitality Group to Manage Newport Harbor Island Resort
ATLANTA—Davidson Hospitality Group has been tapped by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to manage Newport Harbor Island Resort in Newport, Rhode Island, under its operating vertical, Davidson Resorts. Formerly identified as Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina, the 10-acre property is located on Goat Island in Newport. The resort features 257 guestrooms, including 18 suites, and 80,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space, surrounded by lawns, water views, a marina, and a lighthouse. Together with Pebblebrook, Davidson will oversee the planned renovation, encompassing a repositioning, reimagining, and rebranding of the property.
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 15 Best Things to Do in Providence, Rhode Island
Providence, Rhode Island, is one of the oldest cities in New England, located in one of the oldest states in America. It makes sense, then, that in Providence, you might dine in centuries-old mansions or stroll through bicentennial Ivy League college campuses. This vibrant city has a population of less...
New England has 4 of the best Halloween events in the U.S., according to Country Living
Salem made the list. Twice. October is chockfull of spooky celebrations, and four in New England are among the best in America, according to Country Living. The publication recently released a list of the 29 best Halloween festivals and events happening in the U.S. in 2022 and named four New England events: Haunted Happenings and Festival of the Dead, both in Salem; New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival in Laconia, N.H.; and Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence, R.I.
Would You Consider Living at the Providence Place Mall?
It is no secret that online shopping has kicked the stuffing out of many retail establishments in recent years. The suffering worsens each year and has resulted in once-thriving shopping malls and plazas crumbling as shoppers abandon them for the convenience of internet shopping. If the move away from brick-and-mortar...
nrinow.news
The weekend: Hayrides, Homecoming & a Fall Festival mark 44 things to do in northern RI
Northern, RI – It is the season of the harvest, a time for pumpkins and apples, foliage and frights – and we want to help you make the most of it with our weekly roundup of things to do, and places to be, right here in northern Rhode Island.
GoLocalProv
Couple Sues RI Wedding Venue After Woman Fell During Reception, Breaking Jaw and Teeth
A Texas couple has sued a wedding venue in Rhode Island, after a woman said she fell during a reception, breaking her jaw and teeth. Kathleen Salazar and her husband Gabriel Salazar said they attended their niece’s wedding at Linden Place in Bristol in October 2021 when the incident took place — and are now suing for negligence, premises liability, loss of consortium, and punitive damages.
idesignarch.com
Restored French Normandy Style Rhode Island Seaside Estate
A historic seaside property in Middletown, Rhode Island has been extensively restored. The original 1930’s design, inspired by French Normandy country houses, was preserved and expanded to include additional wings while integrating seamlessly with the original structure. Mark P. Finlay Architects and builder Kirby Perkins Construction collaborated on the...
RIPTA cancels morning service to 5 Providence high schools
A critical labor shortage has once again forced RIPTA to cancel some trips to school in Providence on Tuesday.
GoLocalProv
Cranston Councilor Opposes Pallet Housing Project for the Homeless
With thousands of Rhode Islanders homeless and winter cold hitting soon, an innovative idea to provide a new form of safe temporary housing on state land is being opposed by a local councilman. Cranston Councilman Matthew R. Reilly (R-Ward 6) on Monday called upon Governor Daniel McKee to drop his...
