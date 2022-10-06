House of the Dragon, the prequel series to HBO’s hit series Game of Thrones has been making quite a wave since it premiered. The series has already offered some iconic moments and stellar performances from the cast members, much to the audience's admiration. The series aired its most emotional episode in its latest episode, The Lord of the Tides. The episode was filled with lovely moments and perhaps the most poignant came when an aged and sickly, King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) struggled to make his way up the stairs to sit on the Iron Throne. In his quest, his crown drops from his head to the floor and his brother, Prince Daemon (Matt Smith) picks it up, helps him up the stairs, and places the crown on his head when he sits on his throne.

TV SERIES ・ 4 HOURS AGO