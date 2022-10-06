Read full article on original website
New 'The Walking Dead' Season 11 Footage Shows Norman Reedus' Daryl Up Against the Commonwealth
This year's New York Comic-Con marked a very special occasion for AMC's long-running series The Walking Dead. On Saturday, the show's Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple, along with cast members, came together for the final Comic-Con appearance with the flagship show, which will conclude its 12-year run this November. During their panel, AMC Networks shared footage from this week's upcoming episode for Season 11C, as well as exclusive first-look images from episode 19.
How Syril Karn's Scene With His Mother in 'Andor' Changes His Character
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-5 of Andor.Andor highlights the best of what Star Wars storytelling has to offer. With Diego Luna reprising his role as Cassian Andor, the series explores how Cassian became involved with the Rebel Alliance by the time audiences meet him in Rogue One. The spy thriller series also stars Stellan Skarsgård, Genevieve O'Reilly, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.
Who Is Mysaria Talking to in 'House of the Dragon' Episode 8?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 1-8 of House of the Dragon.King's Landing is full of secrets and whispers, and it seems like Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno) is now a procurer of these secrets. In the momentous eighth episode of House of the Dragon, we saw many dramatic moments take place. From Vaemond (Wil Johnson) being killed by Daemon (Matt Smith) to Viserys (Paddy Considine) finally dying at the end of the episode, the moment where we see Mysaria again might have passed some people by, but it's a critical scene for the future.
'Good Omens' Season 2: David Tennant & Michael Sheen Tease Return in Special Zoom Appearance at NYCC
Are Crowley, Gabriel, and Aziraphale in the room with us right now? Well, no. Unfortunately, the stars of the upcoming second season of the Prime Video series Good Omens could not make it to New York Comic Con this past weekend. However, the three equally very important and charming stars were able to come together to discuss their upcoming project via Zoom, and the book's co-author and series creator Neil Gaiman posted the interaction to his YouTube channel.
First 'The Walking Dead: Dead City' Images Show Stars Lauren Cohen and Jeffrey Dean Morgan Facing Off
This year's New York Comic-Con marked a special final Con attendance for AMC's original flagship series The Walking Dead. During the panel, Chief Content Officer Scott Gimple was joined by cast members to discuss their final eleventh season, coming to its 12-year conclusion this November, and The Walking Dead Universe. Not only did they share footage from this week's upcoming episode, but stars Lauren Cohen and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who play Maggie Rhee and Negan Smith, respectively, revealed first-look photos from their Manhattan-based spinoff The Walking Dead: Dead City ahead of its 2023 premiere.
'Emancipation': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far About the Will Smith Film
Academy Award-winner Will Smith (King Richard) will star in the upcoming historical thriller, Emancipation. The film is expected to be an Oscar contender, with Smith looking to get his second straight Best Actor nomination. Directed by Antoine Fuqua (The Guilty), Emancipation is based on a true story and sees Peter (Will Smith) fight for his freedom and his family’s. Emancipation is Smith’s first film since his Oscar win earlier this year and has already garnered praise. Here is everything you need to know about Emancipation.
'She-Hulk': What Are the Differences Between This Daredevil and Netflix's Version?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 8 of She-Hulk.Charlie Cox finally made his long-awaited appearance as Matt Murdock/Daredevil in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law in the latest episode, "Ribbit and Rip It." The eagerly anticipated entrance of the Devil of Hell's Kitchen has been heavily marketed, with the latest tease being Episode 5's end credits scene featuring a very familiar-looking horned helmet – but this time, the devil's helm is a classic gold.
The 10 Greatest Vampire Hunters in TV and Movies, Ranked by How Much They Slay
Before color graced our television screens, vampires posed a threat in the cinematic world. From classics like Nosferatu and Dracula to Marvel Comics, everyone wanted a piece of the bloodthirsty undead. Alongside zombies, vampires are the most famous supernatural creature. Their self-awareness and immortality allow their backstories to be explored in various creative ways, and the best vampire movies do so.
'Werewolf by Night': Is There a Post-Credits Scene?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Werewolf by Night.Werewolf by Night breaks the Marvel standard -- not a movie, not a television series, just a 53-minute special hitting the Disney+ streaming service. Just in time for Halloween, the special follows a group of monster hunters gathered to compete for the Bloodstone, a gem that exhibits powerful abilities particularly helpful for monster hunters. However, the hunt doesn't go quite as planned when one of the hunters is revealed to be a monster, a werewolf himself. Also competing for the stone is Elsa Bloodstone (Laura Donnelly), the estranged daughter of the not-so-immortal Ulysses Bloodstone (voiced by Richard Dixon), whose corpse has now become a talking corpse. Elsa's also estranged stepmother, Verussa (Harriet Sansom Harris), holds the competition as it's Ulysses' death that necessitated someone else take hold of the Bloodstone.
'Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire' Season 1 Episode 2 Recap: Did You Eat the Baby?
“I serve a god, and it is my honor to serve.” A young servant describes Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) in response to a probing question posed by journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian) while waiting for du Lac to continue their Interview. So begins Episode 2 of Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire. Titled “... After the Phantoms of Your Former Self,” this episode delves into the earliest days of Louis’s transition from human to vampire.
'House of the Dragon': George R.R. Martin Praises Paddy Considine's Portrayal of King Viserys
House of the Dragon’s new episode ‘Lord of the Tides,’ brings an end to King Viserys’ reign. The entire episode was built around him, his last supper with his family, his standing by his daughter no matter what, his suffering, his belief in the prophecy of Ice and Fire till his last breath, and finally reuniting with his beloved wife Aemma with his final words “my love.” English actor Paddy Considine does a terrific job of portraying each aspect of the Targaryen King and then bringing something more to him with his performance, to the extent that fans collectively mourn Viserys’ passing away. In a new profile for British GQ, the actor spoke about his character as well as the appreciation he recieved from the author George RR Martin.
What Do Arvel Skeen's Tattoos Mean in 'Andor'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-5 of Andor.After much coaxing and wheedling, Cassian (Diego Luna) consents to taking on the job Luthen (Stellan Skarsgård) had come to offer him. The two then land on Aldhani, the planet the band of rebels have been using as a sort of headquarters for their revolutionary heist. Episode 5 of Andor allows fans to observe how the rebels interact with each other, how they are all poles apart in what drives them towards the rebellion, and how they wouldn’t trust each other as far as they could throw them despite being cogs in the same machine.
Who Is Leap-Frog, the Latest Bad Guy in 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law'?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 8 of She-Hulk.She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's latest episode gives us the long-awaited arrival of Charlie Cox's Daredevil to the series, and while his appearance didn't disappoint, there was an interesting green figure fighting for center stage, and it wasn't Jen Walters (Tatiana Maslany). First appearing as a client of the titular lawyer, Leap-Frog (Brandon Stanley) made his MCU debut and was immediately presented as a hapless hero.
'Mythic Quest' Season 3 Trailer Teases a Bitter Rivalry Between Ian and David
A rivalry is brewing in the trailer for the highly anticipated third season return of Apple TV+’s Mythic Quest. The show recently set its comeback date for November 11, which marks well over a year since the second season of the series bowed out. With today’s trailer teasing the next 10 episodes, the anticipation is only building more for the tomfoolery about to play out in the celebrated comedy.
How Does Rhaenyra Find Peace With the Velaryons in 'House of the Dragon'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-8 of House of the Dragon and the book Fire & Blood. Not for a lack of trying, Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) has had trouble winning the Velaryons and their ships to her side. House of the Dragon, so far, has depicted the slow burn of events that led to the first civil war of their dynasty, and the other mighty Valyrian House has been a valuable asset Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) have been vying for. The Velaryon House has a lot to offer, which happens to be the antithesis of the Targaryen House, the sea to their fire.
'Andor’ Shows Cassian's Skills as a Spy in Episode 5
Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Andor Episode 5.Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) was introduced in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story as an intelligence operative and assassin, and in the Disney+ spin-off series Andor we see his craft on display. Set prior to the events of the film, the Cassian we meet on the show is green, less polished, and not yet part of the Rebellion. That doesn’t mean he lacks the skills that will eventually turn him into a hero of the Alliance.
From 'Krampus' to 'Get Out': The 10 Worst Family Reunions in Modern Horror Films
For most, "family" is a word that relates to warmth, comfort, and security. Your family is the people you can trust and will love you unconditionally. Well, that’s not always the case: in real life or otherwise. In horror films, "family" often means disturbing history, emotional trauma, and dark secrets bubbling under a sunny facade.
‘House of the Dragon’s Emotional Viserys and Daemon Iron Throne Moment Was Improvised
House of the Dragon, the prequel series to HBO’s hit series Game of Thrones has been making quite a wave since it premiered. The series has already offered some iconic moments and stellar performances from the cast members, much to the audience's admiration. The series aired its most emotional episode in its latest episode, The Lord of the Tides. The episode was filled with lovely moments and perhaps the most poignant came when an aged and sickly, King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) struggled to make his way up the stairs to sit on the Iron Throne. In his quest, his crown drops from his head to the floor and his brother, Prince Daemon (Matt Smith) picks it up, helps him up the stairs, and places the crown on his head when he sits on his throne.
'Titans' Season 4 Clip Shows Brenton Thwaites' Nightwing Facing Off Against Ninjas
We’re currently in the middle of New York City Comic Con, and it's going to be a big weekend for DC fans. One of the reasons being that Titans will have its Season 4 panel at NYCC on Sunday, October 9. All this week the popular DC series has been teasing its new villains with concept art leading up to the panel. Now Titans has dropped its first footage of Season 4.
'The Boys': The Deep Remembers Timothy the Octopus in "Deeply Personal" Tribute
A fallen hero is finally receiving his fair due. In a PSA released by The Boys’ social media accounts, The Seven’s own Deep (Chace Crawford) takes a moment to reflect on an old friend while announcing a new foundation. Aptly named The Timothy Foundation, the Supe reveals that Vought International has launched the initiative to save cephalopods like its namesake. As Deep talks about his close friend and his departure from the world earlier this year, we can almost see a tear run down his cheek.
