This Massachusetts House is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel Maven
Come Celebrate 75 Years of TV at This Pumpkin Spectacular!Camilo DíazProvidence, RI
The Roger Williams Park Zoo Invites You to Food Truck FriDAY!Camilo DíazProvidence, RI
Local Mall Announces Kids' Character Breakfast: Everything You Need to KnowDianna CarneyDartmouth, MA
This Local Fairytale-Themed Psychic Fair Invites You to "Embrace Your Inner Child"Dianna CarneyDartmouth, MA
Former PC Friar breaks American marathon record
Emily Sisson broke the record for the fastest women’s marathon by an American on Sunday.
Webster Grandmom Who Became Local Icon In Florida Dies In Hurricane Ian
Bonnie Fraser Gauthier had three loves: her grandchildren, the New England Patriots, and a good time. The 59-year-old took those passions with her when she moved from Webster about a decade ago to Fort Meyers, Fla., where she quickly became a beloved fixture known as Auntie Bon Bon, reports from that area said.
WPRI
Celebrating Columbus Day on Federal Hill
The Columbus Day weekend festivities continued Monday morning, with the celebrations on Federal Hill in Providence. Will Gilbert was there live to check out the festivities.
Study: Warwick named 5th safest city in US
WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Rhode Island city is one of the top 10 safest in the United States. Warwick is ranked fifth, according to a study by WalletHub. The study compared 182 cities and looked at 42 metrics including assaults per capita, the number of people who are fully vaccinated, the unemployment rate and road […]
hwy.co
This Rhode Island Town Was Part of the Gruesome New England Vampire Panic
American folklore has evolved ever since the Europeans settled in the colonies. Some are entertaining, like the tales of Paul Bunyan and the Lone Ranger, while others have a more gruesome past like the New England Vampire Panic. Never heard of it? Let’s learn more about Exeter, RI, where families exhumed the bodies of deceased loved ones and burned their hearts, all due to superstition.
rinewstoday.com
Pop-up winter homeless village in the works – Cranston bolts at being state’s go-to location
UPDATE: 9am – Center of page in red. Several weeks ago RINewsToday featured a story about a subset of homeless individuals in Burnside Park in downtown Providence. The group is particularly difficult to place and there are “handicapped” housing units that become available from time to time that are single housing, not congregate housing or with bunk bed type sleeping. At the time there were no available specialty units. They don’t become available that often.
ABC6.com
‘I think it’s kinda dumb’: URI students react to 4 arrests made over weekend at large house party
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — University of Rhode Island students reacted Monday to the four arrests made over the weekend at a large house party with about 400 students. “Personally I think it’s kinda dumb. Kids need to have fun and it’s going to happen,” Owen Hackett said.
New England has 4 of the best Halloween events in the U.S., according to Country Living
Salem made the list. Twice. October is chockfull of spooky celebrations, and four in New England are among the best in America, according to Country Living. The publication recently released a list of the 29 best Halloween festivals and events happening in the U.S. in 2022 and named four New England events: Haunted Happenings and Festival of the Dead, both in Salem; New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival in Laconia, N.H.; and Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence, R.I.
whatsupnewp.com
What’s Up this week in Newport: Oct. 10 – 16
Here’s a look at what’s happening, new, and to do this weekend in and around Newport County, enjoy!. Editor’s Note: This story is updated daily with the latest weather forecast and additional events and listings that we are made aware of. Check back often for the very latest!
newportthisweek.com
Fall Tree Program
The Newport Tree Conservancy is proud to present our Fall Tree Program. By offering free trees to Newport residents, we hope they will join us in beautifying their property and planting for the future. Newport Tree Conservancy is committed to Tree Equity in our community. Increasing the urban tree canopy...
fallriverreporter.com
7 transported to Rhode Island and Fall River hospitals after overturned trolly
Seven people have been injured and sent to hospitals in both Rhode Island and Fall River after an accident overnight. Just after 10:45 p.m., Portsmouth Fire Alarm received multiple 911 calls reporting an overturned trolly with multiple injured patients at a private event in the area of 290 Frank Coelho Drive, Glen Ridge Farm.
racedayct.com
Breaking News: Current Thompson Speedway Oval Operators Returning For 2023 Season
THOMPSON – RaceDayCT has learned exclusively that the Thompson Speedway oval will be active in 2023 and operated once again by the partnership of Cris Michaud and Tom Mayberry. While all details concerning the 2023 schedule have yet to be solidified, Michaud confirmed to RaceDayCT that he and Mayberry...
Rhode Island man accused of planting bomb in bathroom at Connecticut drive-in
MANSFIELD, Conn. — A Rhode Island man is accused of leaving an improvised homemade bomb in the bathroom of a Connecticut drive-in theater this summer, authorities said. Matthew J. Farley, 36, of Harrisville, was charged with trying to manufacture a bomb and conspiracy to commit first-degree breach of peace, the Hartford Courant reported.
iheart.com
Students mourn the loss of Johnson & Wales classmate killed by coach bus
CMPD says they've charged the bus driver, 35-year-old Dominique Massey, with Failure to Yield the Right of Way and Misdemeanor Death by Motor Vehicle.
$10M in ARP funds went to Providence ‘reparations’ commission pushing for bail fund, K-12 racism curriculum
Taxpayers funds from Biden's ARP helped create a "reparations" commission that is pushing for a bail bond fund and K-12 curriculum reform in Providence, Rhode Island.
Valley Breeze
Kara McKee delivers winning performance on ‘The Voice’
CUMBERLAND – Kara McKee’s dream of winning a spot among the top performers on NBC’s “The Voice” was realized on Monday when singer and show judge John Legend hit the red button and chose her for Team Legend based on what reviewers said was a “stunning” performance of “Woodstock,” by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.
Powerball: 3 winning tickets sold in Mass., including at a Market Basket
There was no Powerball jackpot winners Monday night. However, three Massachusetts lottery players walked away with prizes. The largest prize was worth $100,000. That Powerball ticket was sold at New Corner Variety in Chicopee, which is located at 1875 Memorial Drive. The other two Powerball prizes were worth $50,000. One...
Couple Identified in Kingston Murder-Suicide; Husband Was a Wareham Native
KINGSTON (1420 WBSM) — The couple that was found dead as a result of a murder-suicide Sunday morning in Kingston has been identified, and the husband was a Wareham native. According to Kingston Police, officers responded on Sunday at about 11:15 a.m. to an Elm Street residence for a death investigation. The address was later confirmed to be 257 Elm Street. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said a family member had found two bodies in the home.
WPRI
Warwick corn maze honors farmer who died of cancer
WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – The corn maze at Morris Farm in Warwick is dedicated to a long time employee of the farm. Corn mazes come in many shapes and styles. Some are twists and turns carved into carefully planted rows of corn, some have a special design or message.
