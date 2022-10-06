ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

WPRI

Celebrating Columbus Day on Federal Hill

The Columbus Day weekend festivities continued Monday morning, with the celebrations on Federal Hill in Providence. Will Gilbert was there live to check out the festivities. Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Study: Warwick named 5th safest city in US

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Rhode Island city is one of the top 10 safest in the United States. Warwick is ranked fifth, according to a study by WalletHub. The study compared 182 cities and looked at 42 metrics including assaults per capita, the number of people who are fully vaccinated, the unemployment rate and road […]
WARWICK, RI
Newport, RI
hwy.co

This Rhode Island Town Was Part of the Gruesome New England Vampire Panic

American folklore has evolved ever since the Europeans settled in the colonies. Some are entertaining, like the tales of Paul Bunyan and the Lone Ranger, while others have a more gruesome past like the New England Vampire Panic. Never heard of it? Let’s learn more about Exeter, RI, where families exhumed the bodies of deceased loved ones and burned their hearts, all due to superstition.
EXETER, RI
rinewstoday.com

Pop-up winter homeless village in the works – Cranston bolts at being state's go-to location

UPDATE: 9am – Center of page in red. Several weeks ago RINewsToday featured a story about a subset of homeless individuals in Burnside Park in downtown Providence. The group is particularly difficult to place and there are “handicapped” housing units that become available from time to time that are single housing, not congregate housing or with bunk bed type sleeping. At the time there were no available specialty units. They don’t become available that often.
CRANSTON, RI
Boston

New England has 4 of the best Halloween events in the U.S., according to Country Living

Salem made the list. Twice. October is chockfull of spooky celebrations, and four in New England are among the best in America, according to Country Living. The publication recently released a list of the 29 best Halloween festivals and events happening in the U.S. in 2022 and named four New England events: Haunted Happenings and Festival of the Dead, both in Salem; New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival in Laconia, N.H.; and Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence, R.I.
St Augustine
whatsupnewp.com

What's Up this week in Newport: Oct. 10 – 16

Here’s a look at what’s happening, new, and to do this weekend in and around Newport County, enjoy!. Editor’s Note: This story is updated daily with the latest weather forecast and additional events and listings that we are made aware of. Check back often for the very latest!
NEWPORT, RI
newportthisweek.com

Fall Tree Program

The Newport Tree Conservancy is proud to present our Fall Tree Program. By offering free trees to Newport residents, we hope they will join us in beautifying their property and planting for the future. Newport Tree Conservancy is committed to Tree Equity in our community. Increasing the urban tree canopy...
NEWPORT, RI
fallriverreporter.com

7 transported to Rhode Island and Fall River hospitals after overturned trolly

Seven people have been injured and sent to hospitals in both Rhode Island and Fall River after an accident overnight. Just after 10:45 p.m., Portsmouth Fire Alarm received multiple 911 calls reporting an overturned trolly with multiple injured patients at a private event in the area of 290 Frank Coelho Drive, Glen Ridge Farm.
FALL RIVER, MA
iheart.com

Rhode Island Man Faces Connecticut Judge

A Burrillville man accused of planting a homemade bomb in Connecticut is due to appear in court on Tuesday. Police say Matthew Farley allegedly placed the device in the bathroom of the Mansfield Drive In Theater during a flea market in June. The device did not go off but it...
BURRILLVILLE, RI
Valley Breeze

Kara McKee delivers winning performance on 'The Voice'

CUMBERLAND – Kara McKee’s dream of winning a spot among the top performers on NBC’s “The Voice” was realized on Monday when singer and show judge John Legend hit the red button and chose her for Team Legend based on what reviewers said was a “stunning” performance of “Woodstock,” by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.
FUN 107

Couple Identified in Kingston Murder-Suicide; Husband Was a Wareham Native

KINGSTON (1420 WBSM) — The couple that was found dead as a result of a murder-suicide Sunday morning in Kingston has been identified, and the husband was a Wareham native. According to Kingston Police, officers responded on Sunday at about 11:15 a.m. to an Elm Street residence for a death investigation. The address was later confirmed to be 257 Elm Street. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said a family member had found two bodies in the home.
KINGSTON, MA
WPRI

Warwick corn maze honors farmer who died of cancer

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – The corn maze at Morris Farm in Warwick is dedicated to a long time employee of the farm. Corn mazes come in many shapes and styles. Some are twists and turns carved into carefully planted rows of corn, some have a special design or message.
WARWICK, RI

