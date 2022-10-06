Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ambra Restaurant Reopens After Two-Year HiatusMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Video of Philly Pregnancy Nurse and Expectant Mother Goes Viral and Opens Discussion about Maternal Health CrisisTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Pennsylvania Horticultural Society opens Green Resource Center in Norristown Farm Park to the PublicMarilyn JohnsonNorristown, PA
82-year-old Elderly New Jersey Woman on Oxygen Loses $8K in a Targeted ‘Grandson in Jail’ ScamZack LoveDeptford Township, NJ
Philadelphia's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Bryce Harper gives Cardinals’ Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina their flowers after career-ending win
The St. Louis Cardinals’ MLB playoffs campaign may have ended, but Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper won’t forget how Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina didn’t bow down without a fight. Harper gave both Pujols and Molina their flowers after the hard-fought Game 2 on Saturday night. The...
Padres star Joe Musgrove gets brutally honest on Mets’ ear inspection mistake
After leading the San Diego Padres to a crucial Game 3 win against the New York Mets in the MLB playoffs, Joe Musgrove got brutally honest on the “desperate” move their opponents made that ended up being a huge mistake. To recall before the start of the sixth...
Phillies lose David Robertson for NLDS for celebrating Bryce Harper too hard
The Philadelphia Phillies will begin their NLDS bout with the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday afternoon at Truist Park. As they look to stay alive in the playoffs, they will be without David Robertson, one of their key bullpen arms. Phillies manager Rob Thomson said that Robertson strained his right calf...
ALDS Odds: Guardians vs. Yankees Game 1 prediction, odds and pick – 10/11/2022
The Cleveland Guardians take on the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the ALDS. Cal Quantrill is the starter for the Guardians, while Gerrit Cole will take the mound for the Yankees. The first pitch is slated for 7:37 ET. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Guardians-Yankees prediction and pick.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NLDS Odds: Padres vs. Dodgers Game 1 prediction, odds and pick – 10/11/2022
After a thrilling Wild Card round, the National League Division Series has finally arrived with an all too familiar matchup between the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Join us for our MLB odds series, where our Padres-Dodgers prediction and pick will be revealed. Combating New York with...
The reason Aroldis Chapman went AWOL on Yankees ahead of ALDS
Aroldis Chapman won’t be making the New York Yankees’ ALDS roster. The 34-year-old pitcher made sure that this was the case after he shockingly went AWOL from the team for Friday’s workout. The timing is undeniably terrible given how New York is on the brink of their ALDS matchup against the Cleveland Guardians. According to […] The post The reason Aroldis Chapman went AWOL on Yankees ahead of ALDS appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyle Schwarber’s 5-word reaction to Phillies’ Rob Thomson contract extension
The Philadelphia Phillies made a wise choice on the team’s future ahead of their NLDS matchup with the Atlanta Braves. After a regular season resurgence under interim manager Rob Thomson, the Phillies removed his interim tag and gave him a two-year contract extension earlier Monday. And the players couldn’t have been happier, specifically outfielder Kyle Schwarber.
Jose Altuve speaks out on Astros future ahead of ALDS
The Houston Astros will start their postseason journey on Tuesday when they host the Seattle Mariners in the ALDS. Ahead of the clash, Jose Altuve spoke on his time with the Astros and what’s in store for him in the future. The star second baseman got real on his tenure in Houston and admitted that the city has become his second home. Via Mark Berman, Altuve revealed he’d like to play the rest of his career for the organization.
RELATED PEOPLE
Philadelphia Eagles receive worrisome Jason Kelce news after win
When Jason Kelce left the Philadelphia Eagles’ eventual win over the Arizona Cardinals with 4:38 left to play in the second quarter, it made more than a few fans of Philly’s finest football team hold their breath. Sure, the Eagles have been preparing for this day for some time, as they did draft preseason standout Cam Jurgens to eventually fill his shoes, but after ripping off quick points against the Cardinals, it looked like Philly’s front line may have taken yet another hit.
RUMOR: Giants’ massive Aaron Judge, Trea Turner plans in free agency
The San Francisco Giants followed up their 107-win season by winning only 81 games and missing the playoffs entirely. It was a rough fall from grace for 2021’s winningest team. But they have big plans for this offseason, centered around All-Stars Aaron Judge and Trea Turner, to become a great team again.
Nolan Arenado speaks out on possible opt out after Phillies eliminate Cardinals
There’s no doubting that Nolan Arenado wants to continue his career with the St. Louis Cardinals. After going 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts on Saturday in his team’s season-ending 2-0 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies, though, St. Louis’ star third baseman couldn’t help but feel some fans may not want him to return. Fighting […] The post Nolan Arenado speaks out on possible opt out after Phillies eliminate Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Guardians manager Terry Francona hilariously looking forward to ‘fun’ ALDS environment in New York vs. Yankees
Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona has had a long, storied career. He managed the Boston Red Sox to two World Series titles, but he still hasn’t led the Guardians franchise to the promised land. And after sweeping the Tampa Bay Rays following a marathon victory in Game 2, the Guardians are one step closer to achieving the ultimate goal. However, the New York Yankees, yet again, stand in their way.
MLB・
IN THIS ARTICLE
NHL Odds: Golden Knights vs. Kings prediction, odds and pick – 10/11/2022
The Vegas Golden Knights will open their season with the Los Angeles Kings in a Pacific Division showdown at Crypto.com Arena. It’s time to look at our NHL odds series with a Golden Knights-Kings prediction and pick. The Golden Knights missed the playoffs for the first time since entering...
Mariners: 3 MLB Playoff predictions for ALDS vs. Astros
The Seattle Mariners face the Houston Astros for the first time in the postseason in what should be an explosive American League Division Series in the 2022 MLB Playoffs. Here we’ll discuss our Mariners ALDS predictions as they take on the Astros. This season, these division rivals played 19...
Dodgers make final Craig Kimbrel roster decision for NLDS
The Los Angeles Dodgers are leaving Craig Kimbrel off of their NLDS roster, per Dodgers reporter Blake Harris. The decision to not include Kimbrel, an 8-time All-Star, will catch some fans by surprise. But this is a Dodgers team with legitimate World Series aspirations which can lead to harsh decisions.
3 Braves MLB Playoff predictions for NLDS vs. Phillies
The defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves begin their title defense with a matchup against the division rival Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS. The Braves earned the second seed in the National League with a 101-61 record, while the Phillies earned the sixth seed and upset the St. Louis Cardinals in the Wild Card Round. […] The post 3 Braves MLB Playoff predictions for NLDS vs. Phillies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nick Chubb’s disappointed reaction to Browns blowing game vs. Chargers
The Cleveland Browns dropped to 2-3 on Sunday after losing a tight one against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5. Despite the gritty fight they put up, though, running back Nick Chubb couldn’t help but get disappointed. After all, the Browns lost the game after leading entering the...
John Schneider, Blue Jays address embarrassing Mariners choke job
Even the Toronto Blue Jays couldn’t believe their collapse of epic proportions against the Seattle Mariners in Game 2 of their Wild Card series in the MLB playoffs. Ahead 8-1 by the end of the fifth inning, the Blue Jays appeared to be on their way to extending the series to a do-or-die Game 3. […] The post John Schneider, Blue Jays address embarrassing Mariners choke job appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The bonkers injury reason Phil Maton is not on Astros’ ALDS roster
The Houston Astros are set to take on the Seattle Mariners in the ALDS, but they were dealt a worrying blow to the bullpen ahead of the best-of-five series. Via Jon Morosi, Astros GM James Click revealed that Phil Maton will not be on the ALDS roster after sustaining an injury “off the field.” News: […] The post The bonkers injury reason Phil Maton is not on Astros’ ALDS roster appeared first on ClutchPoints.
5 Philadelphia Eagles most responsible for Week 5 win vs. Cardinals
The Philadelphia Eagles are on a roll; they’ve won five straight games, improved on both sides of the ball to a staggering degree from their 2021 efforts, and went from having one of the biggest question marks in the league at quarterback to being the happy employers of a consensus top-5 MVP candidate who will be paid very handsomely at some point in the next 12 months.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
203K+
Followers
114K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0