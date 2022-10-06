ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

ClutchPoints

The reason Aroldis Chapman went AWOL on Yankees ahead of ALDS

Aroldis Chapman won’t be making the New York Yankees’ ALDS roster. The 34-year-old pitcher made sure that this was the case after he shockingly went AWOL from the team for Friday’s workout. The timing is undeniably terrible given how New York is on the brink of their ALDS matchup against the Cleveland Guardians. According to […] The post The reason Aroldis Chapman went AWOL on Yankees ahead of ALDS appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BRONX, NY
ClutchPoints

Kyle Schwarber’s 5-word reaction to Phillies’ Rob Thomson contract extension

The Philadelphia Phillies made a wise choice on the team’s future ahead of their NLDS matchup with the Atlanta Braves. After a regular season resurgence under interim manager Rob Thomson, the Phillies removed his interim tag and gave him a two-year contract extension earlier Monday. And the players couldn’t have been happier, specifically outfielder Kyle Schwarber.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Jose Altuve speaks out on Astros future ahead of ALDS

The Houston Astros will start their postseason journey on Tuesday when they host the Seattle Mariners in the ALDS. Ahead of the clash, Jose Altuve spoke on his time with the Astros and what’s in store for him in the future. The star second baseman got real on his tenure in Houston and admitted that the city has become his second home. Via Mark Berman, Altuve revealed he’d like to play the rest of his career for the organization.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Philadelphia Eagles receive worrisome Jason Kelce news after win

When Jason Kelce left the Philadelphia Eagles’ eventual win over the Arizona Cardinals with 4:38 left to play in the second quarter, it made more than a few fans of Philly’s finest football team hold their breath. Sure, the Eagles have been preparing for this day for some time, as they did draft preseason standout Cam Jurgens to eventually fill his shoes, but after ripping off quick points against the Cardinals, it looked like Philly’s front line may have taken yet another hit.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Nolan Arenado speaks out on possible opt out after Phillies eliminate Cardinals

There’s no doubting that Nolan Arenado wants to continue his career with the St. Louis Cardinals. After going 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts on Saturday in his team’s season-ending 2-0 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies, though, St. Louis’ star third baseman couldn’t help but feel some fans may not want him to return. Fighting […] The post Nolan Arenado speaks out on possible opt out after Phillies eliminate Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

Guardians manager Terry Francona hilariously looking forward to ‘fun’ ALDS environment in New York vs. Yankees

Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona has had a long, storied career. He managed the Boston Red Sox to two World Series titles, but he still hasn’t led the Guardians franchise to the promised land. And after sweeping the Tampa Bay Rays following a marathon victory in Game 2, the Guardians are one step closer to achieving the ultimate goal. However, the New York Yankees, yet again, stand in their way.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Mariners: 3 MLB Playoff predictions for ALDS vs. Astros

The Seattle Mariners face the Houston Astros for the first time in the postseason in what should be an explosive American League Division Series in the 2022 MLB Playoffs. Here we’ll discuss our Mariners ALDS predictions as they take on the Astros. This season, these division rivals played 19...
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

3 Braves MLB Playoff predictions for NLDS vs. Phillies

The defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves begin their title defense with a matchup against the division rival Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS. The Braves earned the second seed in the National League with a 101-61 record, while the Phillies earned the sixth seed and upset the St. Louis Cardinals in the Wild Card Round. […] The post 3 Braves MLB Playoff predictions for NLDS vs. Phillies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

John Schneider, Blue Jays address embarrassing Mariners choke job

Even the Toronto Blue Jays couldn’t believe their collapse of epic proportions against the Seattle Mariners in Game 2 of their Wild Card series in the MLB playoffs. Ahead 8-1 by the end of the fifth inning, the Blue Jays appeared to be on their way to extending the series to a do-or-die Game 3. […] The post John Schneider, Blue Jays address embarrassing Mariners choke job appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

The bonkers injury reason Phil Maton is not on Astros’ ALDS roster

The Houston Astros are set to take on the Seattle Mariners in the ALDS, but they were dealt a worrying blow to the bullpen ahead of the best-of-five series. Via Jon Morosi, Astros GM James Click revealed that Phil Maton will not be on the ALDS roster after sustaining an injury “off the field.” News: […] The post The bonkers injury reason Phil Maton is not on Astros’ ALDS roster appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

5 Philadelphia Eagles most responsible for Week 5 win vs. Cardinals

The Philadelphia Eagles are on a roll; they’ve won five straight games, improved on both sides of the ball to a staggering degree from their 2021 efforts, and went from having one of the biggest question marks in the league at quarterback to being the happy employers of a consensus top-5 MVP candidate who will be paid very handsomely at some point in the next 12 months.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
