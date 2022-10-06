ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport County, RI

newportthisweek.com

Fall Tree Program

The Newport Tree Conservancy is proud to present our Fall Tree Program. By offering free trees to Newport residents, we hope they will join us in beautifying their property and planting for the future. Newport Tree Conservancy is committed to Tree Equity in our community. Increasing the urban tree canopy...
NEWPORT, RI
rinewstoday.com

Pop-up winter homeless village in the works – Cranston bolts at being state’s go-to location

UPDATE: 9am – Center of page in red. Several weeks ago RINewsToday featured a story about a subset of homeless individuals in Burnside Park in downtown Providence. The group is particularly difficult to place and there are “handicapped” housing units that become available from time to time that are single housing, not congregate housing or with bunk bed type sleeping. At the time there were no available specialty units. They don’t become available that often.
CRANSTON, RI
FUN 107

Would You Consider Living at the Providence Place Mall?

It is no secret that online shopping has kicked the stuffing out of many retail establishments in recent years. The suffering worsens each year and has resulted in once-thriving shopping malls and plazas crumbling as shoppers abandon them for the convenience of internet shopping. If the move away from brick-and-mortar...
rinewstoday.com

Columbus Day weekend festivities in Rhode Island

Autumnfest is a weekend festival held every year in Woonsocket, RI on Columbus Day weekend. Filled with music, crafts, food, amusement rides and a parade. Drawing in thousands of attendees each year, Autumnfest is the largest Fall Festival in Northern Rhode Island. As in past years, a Fireworks display will be launched on Sunday October 10th at 9:00 PM.
Society
County
Government
State
Rhode Island State
GoLocalProv

Downtown’s “Ticking Time Bomb” - Is It Now the Turks Head Building?

In June of 2011, GoLocal wrote a feature article about the future of downtown Providence. The crux was that if city and state leaders did not take action, the "Superman" building could go vacant, which would undermine the viability of downtown. That article, entitled “The Superman Building: Downtown’s Ticking Time...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI

Warwick corn maze honors farmer who died of cancer

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – The corn maze at Morris Farm in Warwick is dedicated to a long time employee of the farm. Corn mazes come in many shapes and styles. Some are twists and turns carved into carefully planted rows of corn, some have a special design or message.
WARWICK, RI
Person
Jim Mahoney
Boston

New England has 4 of the best Halloween events in the U.S., according to Country Living

Salem made the list. Twice. October is chockfull of spooky celebrations, and four in New England are among the best in America, according to Country Living. The publication recently released a list of the 29 best Halloween festivals and events happening in the U.S. in 2022 and named four New England events: Haunted Happenings and Festival of the Dead, both in Salem; New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival in Laconia, N.H.; and Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence, R.I.
whatsupnewp.com

Voters to consider important statewide and local referenda￼

When voters go to the polls in less than two weeks, they will be voting on far more than local and statewide offices. There are three statewide bond issues, totaling some $400 million, and several local referenda, from legalization of retail marijuana sales to school construction and regionalization. Early voting...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
hwy.co

This Rhode Island Town Was Part of the Gruesome New England Vampire Panic

American folklore has evolved ever since the Europeans settled in the colonies. Some are entertaining, like the tales of Paul Bunyan and the Lone Ranger, while others have a more gruesome past like the New England Vampire Panic. Never heard of it? Let’s learn more about Exeter, RI, where families exhumed the bodies of deceased loved ones and burned their hearts, all due to superstition.
EXETER, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

Police Log: Thwarted Scams, Loud Football

11 a.m. – Employees of the Parks & Recreation told police the electrical panel controlling the field lights was damaged sometime over the weekend. The area does not have surveillance cameras. 12:30 p.m. – Police got notice from an urgent care clinic about a person treated there for a...
EAST GREENWICH, RI
Advocacy
Politics
Society
Travel Maven

This Abandoned Massachusetts Psych Ward is One of the Eeriest Places in the State

Massachusetts is filled with history but perhaps one of the most truly terrifying relics of its storied past is the concept of the asylum. Psychiatric hospitals, also known as mental health units or behavioral health units, are hospitals or wards specializing in the treatment of severe mental disorders, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder. During the early 20th century, Massachusetts was home to dozens of them.
MEDFIELD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

7 transported to Rhode Island and Fall River hospitals after overturned trolly

Seven people have been injured and sent to hospitals in both Rhode Island and Fall River after an accident overnight. Just after 10:45 p.m., Portsmouth Fire Alarm received multiple 911 calls reporting an overturned trolly with multiple injured patients at a private event in the area of 290 Frank Coelho Drive, Glen Ridge Farm.
FALL RIVER, MA

