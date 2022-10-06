Read full article on original website
newportthisweek.com
Fall Tree Program
The Newport Tree Conservancy is proud to present our Fall Tree Program. By offering free trees to Newport residents, we hope they will join us in beautifying their property and planting for the future. Newport Tree Conservancy is committed to Tree Equity in our community. Increasing the urban tree canopy...
rinewstoday.com
Pop-up winter homeless village in the works – Cranston bolts at being state’s go-to location
UPDATE: 9am – Center of page in red. Several weeks ago RINewsToday featured a story about a subset of homeless individuals in Burnside Park in downtown Providence. The group is particularly difficult to place and there are “handicapped” housing units that become available from time to time that are single housing, not congregate housing or with bunk bed type sleeping. At the time there were no available specialty units. They don’t become available that often.
Would You Consider Living at the Providence Place Mall?
It is no secret that online shopping has kicked the stuffing out of many retail establishments in recent years. The suffering worsens each year and has resulted in once-thriving shopping malls and plazas crumbling as shoppers abandon them for the convenience of internet shopping. If the move away from brick-and-mortar...
rinewstoday.com
Columbus Day weekend festivities in Rhode Island
Autumnfest is a weekend festival held every year in Woonsocket, RI on Columbus Day weekend. Filled with music, crafts, food, amusement rides and a parade. Drawing in thousands of attendees each year, Autumnfest is the largest Fall Festival in Northern Rhode Island. As in past years, a Fireworks display will be launched on Sunday October 10th at 9:00 PM.
New Bedford Chowderfest Sees Both Repeat Winners and First-Time Champs
NEW BEDFORD — As the breeze off the water brought in the cooler autumn air and blew out the last vestiges of summer, the crowd filled the tent on New Bedford’s City Pier 3 to take part in the 17th annual New Bedford Seaport Chowderfest. The event, which...
GoLocalProv
Downtown’s “Ticking Time Bomb” - Is It Now the Turks Head Building?
In June of 2011, GoLocal wrote a feature article about the future of downtown Providence. The crux was that if city and state leaders did not take action, the "Superman" building could go vacant, which would undermine the viability of downtown. That article, entitled “The Superman Building: Downtown’s Ticking Time...
nrinow.news
Inclusive coffeehouse closes its doors in North Smithfield
NORTH SMITHFIELD – A small shop that has served up coffee, smiles and inclusivity in North Smithfield for the past three years closed its doors last month, with plans to reopen out of town. Red, White & Brew Coffeehouse was opened on Great Road in 2019 by Harrisville resident...
WPRI
Warwick corn maze honors farmer who died of cancer
WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – The corn maze at Morris Farm in Warwick is dedicated to a long time employee of the farm. Corn mazes come in many shapes and styles. Some are twists and turns carved into carefully planted rows of corn, some have a special design or message.
Autumnfest parade draws thousands amid city’s political turbulence
The 44th annual parade once again drew thousands and took over the streets this Columbus Day, showcasing multiple marching bands, and even more smiling faces.
rinewstoday.com
Bishop Hendricken names Justice Francis X. Flaherty ’64 to chair Board of Advisors
PHOTO (L-R): David Corsetti, Fr. Stephan Silipigni, John T. Carroll ’80, Fr. Robert L. Marciano, KHS ’75, Justice Francis X. Flaherty ’64, Mark DeCiccio ’03, Darlene Coruolo, Christopher Lefoley ’76. Not pictured: Timothy Anderson, Tammy Anderson, June Youngs. Fr. Robert L. Marciano, KHS ’75, President,...
GoLocalProv
A “Nashville-Inspired” Bar and Restaurant is Coming to a Well-Known Providence Location
A “Nashville-inspired” bar and restaurant is coming to a well-known downtown Providence location. “Moonshine Alley” has announced it is opening this fall — at 52 Pine Street. The historic building was previously home to Hanley’s Ale House and McFadden's. According to the website, Moonshine Alley...
New England has 4 of the best Halloween events in the U.S., according to Country Living
Salem made the list. Twice. October is chockfull of spooky celebrations, and four in New England are among the best in America, according to Country Living. The publication recently released a list of the 29 best Halloween festivals and events happening in the U.S. in 2022 and named four New England events: Haunted Happenings and Festival of the Dead, both in Salem; New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival in Laconia, N.H.; and Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence, R.I.
Rhode Island Parents Warned About Viral ‘One Chip Challenge’
It's the latest social media challenge and it's apparently making middle school students in Rhode Island sick. So what is the 'One Chip Challenge' and is it hitting the SouthCoast too?. Although not nearly as dangerous as the 'Tide Pod Challenge' from several years ago, the 'One Chip Challenge' is...
whatsupnewp.com
Voters to consider important statewide and local referenda￼
When voters go to the polls in less than two weeks, they will be voting on far more than local and statewide offices. There are three statewide bond issues, totaling some $400 million, and several local referenda, from legalization of retail marijuana sales to school construction and regionalization. Early voting...
hwy.co
This Rhode Island Town Was Part of the Gruesome New England Vampire Panic
American folklore has evolved ever since the Europeans settled in the colonies. Some are entertaining, like the tales of Paul Bunyan and the Lone Ranger, while others have a more gruesome past like the New England Vampire Panic. Never heard of it? Let’s learn more about Exeter, RI, where families exhumed the bodies of deceased loved ones and burned their hearts, all due to superstition.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Police Log: Thwarted Scams, Loud Football
11 a.m. – Employees of the Parks & Recreation told police the electrical panel controlling the field lights was damaged sometime over the weekend. The area does not have surveillance cameras. 12:30 p.m. – Police got notice from an urgent care clinic about a person treated there for a...
New Bedford Native Arrested for Allegedly Robbing Boston, Fall River Banks
FALL RIVER (1420 WBSM) — A Providence man who is a New Bedford native has been arrested by the FBI caught in the act of allegedly robbing a Boston bank – after Fall River Police helped identify the man because he allegedly robbed a bank in that city last week.
This Abandoned Massachusetts Psych Ward is One of the Eeriest Places in the State
Massachusetts is filled with history but perhaps one of the most truly terrifying relics of its storied past is the concept of the asylum. Psychiatric hospitals, also known as mental health units or behavioral health units, are hospitals or wards specializing in the treatment of severe mental disorders, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder. During the early 20th century, Massachusetts was home to dozens of them.
Former PC Friar breaks American marathon record
Emily Sisson broke the record for the fastest women’s marathon by an American on Sunday.
fallriverreporter.com
7 transported to Rhode Island and Fall River hospitals after overturned trolly
Seven people have been injured and sent to hospitals in both Rhode Island and Fall River after an accident overnight. Just after 10:45 p.m., Portsmouth Fire Alarm received multiple 911 calls reporting an overturned trolly with multiple injured patients at a private event in the area of 290 Frank Coelho Drive, Glen Ridge Farm.
