See which 18 Flint-area high school football teams are holding down playoff spots
FLINT – With two weeks remaining in the high school football regular season, 18 Flint-area teams are holding down playoff spots. That’s down from 19 last week. The top 32 teams in each 11-player division qualify for the postseason and the top 16 teams in the 8-player divisions make it. Neither of the Flint-area’s 8-player divisions are holding down playoff spots.
Vote for Flint-area football Player of Week 7
FLINT – We’ve got 13 candidates for your consideration as Flint-area football Player of the Week. The poll will remain open until 9 a.m. Oct. 14.
30 surprise players from Michigan’s 2022 high school football season
Between a pair of 5-star quarterbacks and another couple dozen more players committed to Power Five college football programs, Michigan has a lot of high-level talent taking the field on Friday nights this fall. But there are many more players that entered the 2022 high school football season flying under...
Austin Harrison of Flushing’s soccer team voted Flint-area Athlete of the Week
FLINT – Austin Harrison of Flushing’s soccer team has been voted Flint-area Athlete of the Week by voters of MLive-The Flint Journal. Harrison received 4,052 of the 6,885 votes cast – that’s 58.9 percent – to finish ahead of Flushing tennis player Scott Mignerey, who received 2,703 votes.
Flushing boys, Goodrich girls win Genesee County Cross County Championships
FLINT – Flushing won the boys race with 135 points and Goodrich won the girls race with 53 in the Greater Flint Cross Country Championships at Cummings Center in Mt. Morris. Kyle Eberhard of Linden was the individual winner in 15:47.67 and Mary Richmond of Frankenmuth was the girls winner in 18:30.50.
WILX-TV
Program-Record Crowd Sees Spartans Cruise Past Michigan
EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - Michigan State women’s soccer dominated the possession battle and registered a 2-0 win over the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday afternoon before a program-record, overflow crowd of 3,022 Spartan faithful at DeMartin Stadium. Fans of the Green & White obliterated the previous MSU women’s...
Davison hires new baseball coach
FLINT – Davison has hired Steve Stimson as its new varsity baseball coach. Stimson has been in the Cardinals’ baseball program for seven years, starting at the freshman level and working his way up to junior varsity coach and varsity assistant before becoming head coach.
Video recap: Lions limp into bye week after 29-0 shellacking in New England
The Detroit Lions (1-4) are limping into their early bye week after getting hammered 29-0 by the New England Patriots (2-3) in Week 5 action. Detroit didn’t covert one of its six fourth-down attempts, failing to score despite three trips inside the red zone. And the defense wasn’t much...
Inside the locker room: Patriots made stopping Lions’ T.J. Hockenson a key in shutout win
T.J Hockenson had a career-best performance last week. And with the Detroit Lions limping into Week 5, it makes sense to hear the New England Patriots say they made stopping the tight end a priority in their 29-0 win. Hockenson had eight receptions for 179 yards and two touchdowns against...
WR Terry Lockett no longer with Michigan State's program
Junior wide receiver Terry Lockett is no longer a member of the Michigan State football program, a team spokesperson confirmed Saturday. Lockett has not appeared in a game for the Spartans this season and was not seen on the field warming up ahead of Saturday's game against Ohio State. The...
Mike Hart gets update from Jim Harbaugh that will make Michigan football fans relieved
Michigan football fans received a scare when running backs coach Mike Hart collapsed on the field. Hart, who reportedly suffered a seizure during the first quarter of the Wolverines’ 31-10 win over Indiana Saturday, was stretchered off the field and taken to a hospital. After the game, head coach Jim Harbaugh provided an update on Mike Hart that will leave fans relieved. Here’s the update, via Michigan football’s Twitter account.
A fallen Michigan football coach, a silent stadium and moments that remind us who we are
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — You can’t get 50,000 people to agree on much these days, if anything at all. Then a former —and beloved — Michigan football running back collapsed on the sideline Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium and 50,000 people went silent. They agreed, without discussion...
No. 1 Ferris State dodges SVSU upset bid ... again
For the second consecutive season, Saginaw Valley State University had everything in place to upset Ferris State. And for the second consecutive season, Ferris State wiggled out of the upset. Ferris, the No. 1-ranked team and defending Division II national champion, scored with 1:11 remaining in the game to snare...
Five Most Interesting Things Mel Tucker Said After Loss To Ohio State
The Spartans head man said he wasn't looking to make changes to his coaching staff after four consecutive losses by double digits...
How to watch Lions at Patriots: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff time
The Detroit Lions (1-3) head to New England to face the Patriots (1-3) in their first outdoor game of the season. Both teams lost last week, with the Lions looking to inch closer to .500 before their bye week. Here’s everything you need to know about the game from how...
What’s being said nationally after Detroit Lions get blanked by the Patriots
It’s not looking pretty for the Detroit Lions heading into their bye week. Detroit (1-4) lost 29-0 to the New England Patriots (2-3) in Week 5. The last time the Lions got shutout was back in November 2020, when the Carolina Panthers and former XFL quarterback P.J. Walker beat them 20-0 in one of Matt Patricia’s final games as head coach.
5 haunted houses to visit in mid-Michigan during the Halloween season
With Halloween coming up at the end of the month, these are five must-visit haunted houses in mid-Michigan to bring your friends and family to enjoy. Here’s a look at and description of the five haunted houses in Genesee County and the surrounding area, in no particular order:
How students can vote at University of Michigan, Eastern Michigan and MSU on Election Day
In four weeks, Michigan residents will decide a series of local and statewide elections. That means a lot of registration and voting options for students of University of Michigan, Eastern Michigan University and Michigan State University. The three public universities have each released guidance on how to register to vote...
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you are looking for new places to discover, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely if you have never been to any of them before, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
Childress, Couch, Martus each seek first term in state House District 69 race
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- There will be a learning curve regardless of who wins the race to represent most of western Genesee County in the Michigan House of Representatives. Candidates Adam Blake Childress (Libertarian), Jesse Couch (Republican) and Jasper Ryan Martus (Democrat) are each seeking a first term in the new 69th District, which was redrawn following the 2020 census.
