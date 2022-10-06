ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Comments / 0

Related
The Flint Journal

See which 18 Flint-area high school football teams are holding down playoff spots

FLINT – With two weeks remaining in the high school football regular season, 18 Flint-area teams are holding down playoff spots. That’s down from 19 last week. The top 32 teams in each 11-player division qualify for the postseason and the top 16 teams in the 8-player divisions make it. Neither of the Flint-area’s 8-player divisions are holding down playoff spots.
FLINT, MI
MLive.com

30 surprise players from Michigan’s 2022 high school football season

Between a pair of 5-star quarterbacks and another couple dozen more players committed to Power Five college football programs, Michigan has a lot of high-level talent taking the field on Friday nights this fall. But there are many more players that entered the 2022 high school football season flying under...
SAGINAW, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Football
Flint, MI
Football
City
Linden, MI
City
Flint, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Flint, MI
Sports
WILX-TV

Program-Record Crowd Sees Spartans Cruise Past Michigan

EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - Michigan State women’s soccer dominated the possession battle and registered a 2-0 win over the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday afternoon before a program-record, overflow crowd of 3,022 Spartan faithful at DeMartin Stadium. Fans of the Green & White obliterated the previous MSU women’s...
EAST LANSING, MI
The Flint Journal

Davison hires new baseball coach

FLINT – Davison has hired Steve Stimson as its new varsity baseball coach. Stimson has been in the Cardinals’ baseball program for seven years, starting at the freshman level and working his way up to junior varsity coach and varsity assistant before becoming head coach.
DAVISON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Football Games#Broncos#American Football
ClutchPoints

Mike Hart gets update from Jim Harbaugh that will make Michigan football fans relieved

Michigan football fans received a scare when running backs coach Mike Hart collapsed on the field. Hart, who reportedly suffered a seizure during the first quarter of the Wolverines’ 31-10 win over Indiana Saturday, was stretchered off the field and taken to a hospital. After the game, head coach Jim Harbaugh provided an update on Mike Hart that will leave fans relieved. Here’s the update, via Michigan football’s Twitter account.
ANN ARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Saginaw News

No. 1 Ferris State dodges SVSU upset bid ... again

For the second consecutive season, Saginaw Valley State University had everything in place to upset Ferris State. And for the second consecutive season, Ferris State wiggled out of the upset. Ferris, the No. 1-ranked team and defending Division II national champion, scored with 1:11 remaining in the game to snare...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you are looking for new places to discover, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely if you have never been to any of them before, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Childress, Couch, Martus each seek first term in state House District 69 race

GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- There will be a learning curve regardless of who wins the race to represent most of western Genesee County in the Michigan House of Representatives. Candidates Adam Blake Childress (Libertarian), Jesse Couch (Republican) and Jasper Ryan Martus (Democrat) are each seeking a first term in the new 69th District, which was redrawn following the 2020 census.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

Flint, MI
22K+
Followers
24K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.

 https://www.mlive.com/flint/

Comments / 0

Community Policy