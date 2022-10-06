ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Folsom's Rock-N-Fire Pizza Burgers and Wings owner talks about decision to close up shop

By Alex Muegge
 5 days ago

Folsom restaurant Rock-N-Fire Pizza, Burgers and Wings permanently closed its doors after economic hardships, according to a notice the owner posted on the establishment’s front door Monday.

Opened in 2017, Rock-N-Fire could not maintain its business model with increased labor costs, wholesale food costs and energy prices, the notice wrote.

Michael Sanson owned Rock-N-Fire and owns Plank Craft Kitchen + Bar on Sutter Street. He has been in the restaurant industry for approximately 25 years and wanted Rock-N-Fire to be a culmination of his many years of experience, according to the restaurant’s website.

“It has been a great honor to serve all of you for the last 5 years,” Sanson wrote via notice. “We take great pride in the fact that we not only served you but served our community through countless fundraisers for so many schools, teams and local nonprofits.”

Sanson previously owned Trademark Pizza Company in Roseville, according to Rock-N-Fire’s website.

Opened in 2013, Trademark Pizza Company closed its doors during summer 2021 at the time “until further notice” according to a sign at the business, Sacramento Business Journal reported .

Google lists that business “permanently closed.”

Sanson said he tried to curtail Rock-N-Fire’s similar fate while maintaining his expectations.

“Trust me we tried cutting every corner we could to keep it going, but it was to no avail,” Sanson wrote. “We were quickly becoming something we weren’t proud of in that attempt.”

Sanson included on the notice that until he and his customers meet again, he wishes them all “the absolute best” and encourages them to visit Plank Craft Kitchen + Bar .

Guest
5d ago

This will happen with greater frequency. people can't afford 40 dollar hamburgers no matter how good they are. We recently paid 38.00 dollars for a large pizza, take out at Round table.

2
 

