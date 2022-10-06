ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melissa McCarthy Shares Throwback 'Gilmore Girls' Photos Celebrating 'Stars Hollow Season'

By Carly Silva
 5 days ago
Getty Images

Melissa McCarthy is getting back into the

spirit just in time for the autumn season.

The actress, 52—who played chef and gal pal Sookie St. James on Gilmore Girls—shared the perfect throwback photos from our favorite cozy girl show to Instagram on Wednesday, Oct. 6, while embracing what she refers to as "Stars Hollow Season."

"Happy Stars Hollow season to all those who celebrate 😊🍂✨☕️," she wrote in reference to the fictional town from the beloved series, alongside an old photo of her and former co-star Lauren Graham, who starred as young mom and inn owner, Lorelai Gilmore.

The wholesome photo features the two actresses—who played best friends on the show—embracing in a big hug with giant smiles. "How was this 22 years ago?!" McCarthy added in the caption.

The Nine Perfect Strangers star also shared

from the set of

on Wednesday, including a shot of herself and Graham with their co-star Yanic Truesdale, who played the sassy French concierge, Michel Gerard on the hit show.

"I remember someone (randomly) saying Yanic's French accent was terrible—we laughed so hard—he had only spoken English for like 10 months," McCarthy recalled in the caption on her post. "He had ONLY spoken French his entire life. Oh, people."

"Also, I had no idea I was this short ?! 💕" she add of the pic, which showed Graham and Truesdale towering over her in the scene.

McCarthy also shared a third photo, which was a still shot from a scene at the famous Luke's Diner, featuring McCarthy and Graham sitting down for lunch.

"I have no idea how LG did all that dialog," McCarthy wrote of her co-star. "She was amazing!! ☕️"

Graham's character—who was constantly getting her caffeine fix with a cup of coffee in hand—notably talked exceptionally fast on the show, as part of Lorelai's witty, energetic charm.

The timeless TV series—also starring Alexis Bledel, Milo Ventimiglia, Scott Paterson, Kelly Bishop and more—first premiered in October 2000, and aired for seven years before airing the final episode in 2007.

The cast has since reunited for the 4-episode reboot series, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, which aired in 2016, although die-hard fans are always hoping the iconic series will return once again.

For now, we will just have to cozy up and keep re-watching the show, which makes the perfect autumn watch.

