69th Annual Leesville Lions Club Rodeo Queen Contest Results
Leesville, La - Saturday night The Leesville Lions Club held their 72nd Annual Rodeo and their 69th Annual Rodeo Queen Contest. Contestants compete in ticket sales and horsemanship and participate in rodeo events all week long. This year’s winner was MaKenneah Williams, a Leesville High School Senior. Makenneah has...
Benton Tigers Honor Fallen Natchitoches Central Player
Natchitoches, La - Friday night Natchitoches Central High School met up with Benton High School on the football field. Area supporter Chad Fredieu snapped a photo and posted it to Facebook while the teams were warming up. He is captioned the photo saying “Straight class tonight by the Benton Tigers as they honored Natchitoches Centrals fallen teammate #12 Robert Walker by wearing his number during warm ups!”
Multiple burn bans in effect in SWLA
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Multiple parishes in Southwest Louisiana recently issued burn bans due to weather conditions. Vernon Parish issued a parish wide burn ban on September 30 due to extreme dry and windy conditions. Vernon Parish joins Allen, Beauregard and Jeff Davis in parish wide burn bans. All...
Well-known DeQuincy historian dies after crash
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A well-known historian in Southwest Louisiana died Thursday after a head-on crash near Sulphur. Harry Methvin has been featured several times on 7News, sharing his love of antiques and his expertise at the DeQuincy Railroad Museum. Known for his wit and extensive knowledge, Methvin was...
Obituary for Johnny Nelson Hickman
Johnny Nelson Hickman, 81, of DeRidder passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Myers Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM, October 12, 2022, also at Myers Colonial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Old Cypress Cemetery in Rosepine, LA.
Moss Bluff home damaged in fire
Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - A Moss Bluff home is severely damaged from a fire in the 1700 block of N. Haniel Drive. The Ward 1 Fire Department responded to the scene Sunday afternoon. Firefighters worked the scene as the fire damaged the roof and burned much of the home.
Louisiana Woman Cited for Deer Hunting Violations After Allegedly Hunting During a Closed Season
Louisiana Woman Cited for Deer Hunting Violations After Allegedly Hunting During a Closed Season. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced on October 10, 2022, that on October 4, enforcement agents cited a Louisiana woman for alleged deer hunting infractions in Rapides Parish. Haifa Burton, 40, of Ball, Louisiana,...
La DOTD Begins Drawdown of Bundick Lake
Beauregard Parish, La - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has requested the Bundick Lake drawdown structure to be opened on Friday, Oct. 7, to allow for the replacement of the drawdown gate and hurricane-related repairs. The gate is expected to remain open through the spring of 2023. There...
Louisiana Driver Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Crash on LA 27 Near Sulphur
Louisiana Driver Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Crash on LA 27 Near Sulphur. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – On October 5, 2022, shortly before 3:15 p.m., Louisiana State Police reported that LSP Troop D responded to a two-vehicle, serious injury crash on LA Hwy 27 at Sam Dunham Road in Calcasieu Parish. Harry T. Methvin, 76, of DeQuincy, Louisiana was killed in the accident.
New book, Bayou D’Arbonne Swamp, a must read
I just finished reading an outstanding book, Bayou D’Arbonne Swamp written by retired wildlife biologist, Kelby Ouchley, and it got me thinking about the swamps and woods I grew up around in rural Natchitoches Parish. The “swamp” that stands out most in my memory couldn’t really qualify as a...
Obituary for Brenda Williams
Brenda Ann Williams, 64, of Leesville, LA, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022. Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 8, 2022 from 12:00 PM until the time of service at 2:00 PM at Myers Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. Burial will follow at Community Cemetery in DeRidder, LA.
4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
Almost everybody loves pizza and craves it from time to time. While it's definitely not something that you should have on a daily basis, it's more than alright to enjoy it occasionally. With that in mind, if you live in Louisiana or travel there often, here are four amazing pizza spots in Louisiana that have excellent online reviews.
LDWF Cites Ball Woman for Hunting Violations
Rapides Parish, La - Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited a Louisiana woman for alleged deer hunting violations in Rapides Parish on Oct. 4. Agents cited Haifa Burton, 40, of Ball, for hunting deer during a closed season and failing to comply with deer tagging requirements. Agents...
Violent Crime in Alexandria is Not Being Released to the Public
Alexandria, La - Details regarding several recent shootings within the City of Alexandria have not been shared with the public, leaving residents in the dark when it comes to crime. Multiple shootings have taken place in Alexandria in the past weeks, and most of them have not been made public...
Arrest Made in Sunday Alexandria Shooting
Alexandria, La - The Alexandria Police Department has arrested an Alexandria Man in connection with gunshots fired outside a nightclub early Sunday morning. Matthew Baker, 22, of Alexandria was arrested and charged with illegal use of a weapon, illegal carrying of a weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Natchitoches Police Department Investigating Thursday Shooting
Natchitoches, La - The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Northern Street late Thursday night. On Oct. 6 around 11:21 p.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department responded to the 1100 block of Northern Street in reference to gunshots in the area. While officers were on Northern Street they were notified that two juveniles were at the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center with gunshot wounds. The two juveniles were treated and were released from the hospital.
Leesville City Council 10/10/2022 Agenda
7. PAY REQUESTS A. Leesville DWRLF Water Improvements Project No. A8012037 Meyer & Associates, Inc. Invoice 32034 $5,090.24. 9. INTRODUCTION OF ORDINANCE 11 OF 2022 – an ordinance to amend the official zoning map to rezone from A-10 Manufactured Home Park District (old Tower Trailer Park) to A-9 Apartment District for a new apartment complex development. Public Hearing will be on October 24, 2022.
Leesville authorities warn businesses of counterfeit bills
Leesville, LA (KPLC) - The Leesville Police Department is warning local businesses that it has received several recent reports of counterfeit bills being passed in the community. Businesses are being advised to examine any cash payments for authenticity and to report any use of counterfeit funds to law enforcement. Authorities...
At least three shot, dozens of gunshots fired in multiple incidents in Alexandria overnight
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Multiple crimes in Alexandria overnight led to at least three people being shot. KALB has been notified of three different incidents, but only received an official press release from the City of Alexandria for one of the incidents. News Channel 5 was alerted about a shooting...
Pineville man arrested on domestic abuse charges
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - A Pineville man has been arrested on domestic abuse charges following a report of a disturbance in the 4000 block of Rigolette Road in Pineville. The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said David Keith Soderberg, 46, of Pineville, was arrested and charged with domestic abuse battery with serious injury, domestic strangulation and false imprisonment.
