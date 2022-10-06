ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesville, LA

westcentralsbest.com

69th Annual Leesville Lions Club Rodeo Queen Contest Results

Leesville, La - Saturday night The Leesville Lions Club held their 72nd Annual Rodeo and their 69th Annual Rodeo Queen Contest. Contestants compete in ticket sales and horsemanship and participate in rodeo events all week long. This year’s winner was MaKenneah Williams, a Leesville High School Senior. Makenneah has...
LEESVILLE, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Benton Tigers Honor Fallen Natchitoches Central Player

Natchitoches, La - Friday night Natchitoches Central High School met up with Benton High School on the football field. Area supporter Chad Fredieu snapped a photo and posted it to Facebook while the teams were warming up. He is captioned the photo saying “Straight class tonight by the Benton Tigers as they honored Natchitoches Centrals fallen teammate #12 Robert Walker by wearing his number during warm ups!”
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KPLC TV

Multiple burn bans in effect in SWLA

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Multiple parishes in Southwest Louisiana recently issued burn bans due to weather conditions. Vernon Parish issued a parish wide burn ban on September 30 due to extreme dry and windy conditions. Vernon Parish joins Allen, Beauregard and Jeff Davis in parish wide burn bans. All...
KPLC TV

Well-known DeQuincy historian dies after crash

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A well-known historian in Southwest Louisiana died Thursday after a head-on crash near Sulphur. Harry Methvin has been featured several times on 7News, sharing his love of antiques and his expertise at the DeQuincy Railroad Museum. Known for his wit and extensive knowledge, Methvin was...
DEQUINCY, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Obituary for Johnny Nelson Hickman

Johnny Nelson Hickman, 81, of DeRidder passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Myers Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM, October 12, 2022, also at Myers Colonial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Old Cypress Cemetery in Rosepine, LA.
DERIDDER, LA
KPLC TV

Moss Bluff home damaged in fire

Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - A Moss Bluff home is severely damaged from a fire in the 1700 block of N. Haniel Drive. The Ward 1 Fire Department responded to the scene Sunday afternoon. Firefighters worked the scene as the fire damaged the roof and burned much of the home.
MOSS BLUFF, LA
westcentralsbest.com

La DOTD Begins Drawdown of Bundick Lake

Beauregard Parish, La - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has requested the Bundick Lake drawdown structure to be opened on Friday, Oct. 7, to allow for the replacement of the drawdown gate and hurricane-related repairs. The gate is expected to remain open through the spring of 2023. There...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
#Rodeo#Big Dog Bull Roping#The Leesville Lions Club
calcasieu.info

Louisiana Driver Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Crash on LA 27 Near Sulphur

Louisiana Driver Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Crash on LA 27 Near Sulphur. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – On October 5, 2022, shortly before 3:15 p.m., Louisiana State Police reported that LSP Troop D responded to a two-vehicle, serious injury crash on LA Hwy 27 at Sam Dunham Road in Calcasieu Parish. Harry T. Methvin, 76, of DeQuincy, Louisiana was killed in the accident.
SULPHUR, LA
fgazette.com

New book, Bayou D’Arbonne Swamp, a must read

I just finished reading an outstanding book, Bayou D’Arbonne Swamp written by retired wildlife biologist, Kelby Ouchley, and it got me thinking about the swamps and woods I grew up around in rural Natchitoches Parish. The “swamp” that stands out most in my memory couldn’t really qualify as a...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Obituary for Brenda Williams

Brenda Ann Williams, 64, of Leesville, LA, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022. Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 8, 2022 from 12:00 PM until the time of service at 2:00 PM at Myers Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. Burial will follow at Community Cemetery in DeRidder, LA.
LEESVILLE, LA
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana

Almost everybody loves pizza and craves it from time to time. While it's definitely not something that you should have on a daily basis, it's more than alright to enjoy it occasionally. With that in mind, if you live in Louisiana or travel there often, here are four amazing pizza spots in Louisiana that have excellent online reviews.
LOUISIANA STATE
westcentralsbest.com

LDWF Cites Ball Woman for Hunting Violations

Rapides Parish, La - Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited a Louisiana woman for alleged deer hunting violations in Rapides Parish on Oct. 4. Agents cited Haifa Burton, 40, of Ball, for hunting deer during a closed season and failing to comply with deer tagging requirements. Agents...
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Violent Crime in Alexandria is Not Being Released to the Public

Alexandria, La - Details regarding several recent shootings within the City of Alexandria have not been shared with the public, leaving residents in the dark when it comes to crime. Multiple shootings have taken place in Alexandria in the past weeks, and most of them have not been made public...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Arrest Made in Sunday Alexandria Shooting

Alexandria, La - The Alexandria Police Department has arrested an Alexandria Man in connection with gunshots fired outside a nightclub early Sunday morning. Matthew Baker, 22, of Alexandria was arrested and charged with illegal use of a weapon, illegal carrying of a weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Natchitoches Police Department Investigating Thursday Shooting

Natchitoches, La - The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Northern Street late Thursday night. On Oct. 6 around 11:21 p.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department responded to the 1100 block of Northern Street in reference to gunshots in the area. While officers were on Northern Street they were notified that two juveniles were at the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center with gunshot wounds. The two juveniles were treated and were released from the hospital.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Leesville City Council 10/10/2022 Agenda

7. PAY REQUESTS A. Leesville DWRLF Water Improvements Project No. A8012037 Meyer & Associates, Inc. Invoice 32034 $5,090.24. 9. INTRODUCTION OF ORDINANCE 11 OF 2022 – an ordinance to amend the official zoning map to rezone from A-10 Manufactured Home Park District (old Tower Trailer Park) to A-9 Apartment District for a new apartment complex development. Public Hearing will be on October 24, 2022.
LEESVILLE, LA
KPLC TV

Leesville authorities warn businesses of counterfeit bills

Leesville, LA (KPLC) - The Leesville Police Department is warning local businesses that it has received several recent reports of counterfeit bills being passed in the community. Businesses are being advised to examine any cash payments for authenticity and to report any use of counterfeit funds to law enforcement. Authorities...
LEESVILLE, LA
kalb.com

Pineville man arrested on domestic abuse charges

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - A Pineville man has been arrested on domestic abuse charges following a report of a disturbance in the 4000 block of Rigolette Road in Pineville. The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said David Keith Soderberg, 46, of Pineville, was arrested and charged with domestic abuse battery with serious injury, domestic strangulation and false imprisonment.

